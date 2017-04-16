ÉTICA INFÓRMATICA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO Realizado por: Johana Aucancela
¿Qué es la ética informática?  Es la disciplina que analiza problemas éticos que son creados por la tecnología de los ord...
Objetivo de la ética informática  Su objetivo es aportar guías de actuación cuando no hay reglamentación o cuando la exis...
El código Ético Deontológico de la Informática  Los profesionales y empresas relacionados a la informática han creado cód...
Ámbitos informáticos en los que se debe aplicar la ética  Ética en el Internet. La cuestión ética consiste en saber si es...
Problemas éticos más importantes en el uso de Internet  La privacía: intromisión del compañero de trabajo que lee nuestro...
La ética informática en el TIC´s  Es lo que esta tiene de comunicación, es lo que tienen relacionado con la informática o...
Aplicación de la ética informática en la vida y conclusión  La computadora además de ser un objeto muy útil para el traba...
Conclusión  No usarás una computadora para dañar a otros.  No interferirás con el trabajo ajeno.  No indagarás en los a...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Informatica cc. La ética informática. Ética informática. Recuperado de http://eticainformatica.blogspot.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ética Infórmatica

25 views

Published on

Ayuda para un mejor conocimiento

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ética Infórmatica

  1. 1. ÉTICA INFÓRMATICA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO Realizado por: Johana Aucancela
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la ética informática?  Es la disciplina que analiza problemas éticos que son creados por la tecnología de los ordenadores. Dado a que existe una falta de reglamentación en cómo utilizar estas nuevas tecnologías.
  3. 3. Objetivo de la ética informática  Su objetivo es aportar guías de actuación cuando no hay reglamentación o cuando la existente es obsoleta.  Ejemplo:  Utilizar la teoría ética para clarificar los dilemas éticos y detectar errores en el razonamiento ético.
  4. 4. El código Ético Deontológico de la Informática  Los profesionales y empresas relacionados a la informática han creado códigos de conducta que ayudan al buen uso y manejo de la computadora dentro del área laboral. Funciones de los códigos:  Que existan normas éticas para una profesión.  Sirven como un suplemento a las medidas legales y políticas.  Sirven como concienciación pública.  Sirven también como fuente de evaluación pública de una profesión.
  5. 5. Ámbitos informáticos en los que se debe aplicar la ética  Ética en el Internet. La cuestión ética consiste en saber si esto está contribuyendo al auténtico desarrollo humano y ayudando a las personas a su destino trascendente. La configuración tecnológica que implica Internet tiene una importante relación con sus aspectos éticos: la gente ha tendido a usarlo según como se había proyectado y a proyectarlo para adaptar este tipo de uso.
  6. 6. Problemas éticos más importantes en el uso de Internet  La privacía: intromisión del compañero de trabajo que lee nuestros documentos de trabajo.  La identidad: es posible esconder la verdadera identidad a la hora de intervenir en una conversación.  La inversa: la capacidad de manipulación en las comunicaciones ajenas.
  7. 7. La ética informática en el TIC´s  Es lo que esta tiene de comunicación, es lo que tienen relacionado con la informática o lo que tienen en cuanto a la tecnología o ingeniería del mundo de la telecomunicación. Algunas consideraciones prácticas que se asocian a las TIC’s:  Amenazas a la privacidad y a la seguridad de las organizaciones.  Contenido y cumplimiento de los códigos de ética.  Propiedades de los programas informáticos y la asunción de responsabilidades ante su mal funcionamiento.  Decisiones realizadas por ordenador por medio de los sistemas expertos y la publicidad de compresión de la complejidad de los sistemas.
  8. 8. Aplicación de la ética informática en la vida y conclusión  La computadora además de ser un objeto muy útil para el trabajo puede ser también una poderosa arma para quienes no la utilicen debidamente. Sin embargo, para hacer esto, se es necesario contar con una serie de reglas éticas que orienten nuestras acciones en ella, haciendo un mejor uso de las funciones que la computadora contiene.
  9. 9. Conclusión  No usarás una computadora para dañar a otros.  No interferirás con el trabajo ajeno.  No indagarás en los archivos ajenos.  No utilizarás una computadora para robar.  No utilizarás la informática para realizar fraudes.  No copiarás o utilizarás software que no hayas comprado.  No utilizarás los recursos informáticos ajenos sin la debida autorización.  No te apropiarás de los derechos intelectuales de otros.  Deberás evaluar las consecuencias sociales de cualquier código que desarrolles  Siempre utilizarás las computadoras de manera de respetar los derechos de los demás.
  10. 10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Informatica cc. La ética informática. Ética informática. Recuperado de http://eticainformatica.blogspot.com/

×