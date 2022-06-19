Most Used Words In Gre

Answer the following questions to check your English vocabulary skill for the GRE Exam.

(The correct answers are given at the bottom of the questions)



1. What is the synonym of BALK?

(A) inscribe

(B) discharge

(C) develop

(D) soak

(E) resist



2. What is the antonym of BALK?

(A) non-participant

(B) aid

(C) application

(D) communication

(E) expertness



3. What is the synonym of ALLOCATE?

(A) divide among

(B) get ready

(C) be watching

(D) be wary

(E) be present



4. What is the antonym of ALLOCATE?

(A) crash

(B) coexist

(C) keep

(D) blame

(E) waken



5. What is the synonym of STRATAGEM?

(A) agreement between parties concerning the sale of property

(B) a statement that is held to be true

(C) a clever trick used to mislead an enemy

(D) a piece of cloth worn round the hips

(E) motivation deriving logically from ethical or moral principles



6. What is the antonym of STRATAGEM?

(A) storehouse

(B) honesty

(C) virtuosity

(D) grain

(E) senselessness



7. What is the synonym of PROPAGATE?

(A) join

(B) transform

(C) multiply

(D) simplify

(E) lessen



8. What is the antonym of PROPAGATE?

9. What is the synonym of SUCCINCT?

(A)

(B) brief

(C)

(D)

(E)



10. What is the antonym of SUCCINCT?

11. What is the synonym of OVERCOME?

(A) express

(B) beat

(C) dishonour

(D) nullify

(E) burden



12. What is the antonym of OVERCOME?

(A) be beaten by

(B) refuse to accept

(C) sound in judgment

(D) mark as different

(E) resistance to authority



13. What is the synonym of LOQUACIOUS?

(A) technological

(B) coward

(C) talkative

(D) elegant

(E) roomy



14. What is the antonym of LOQUACIOUS?

(A) inadequate

(B) sinless

(C) tiresome

(D) absent-minded

(E) reserved



15. What is the synonym of DISCREET?

(A) free from ostentation or pretension

(B) having measurable or definable limits

(C) having a lot of capacity

(D) famous for a bad reason

(E) impossible to deny or disprove



16. What is the antonym of DISCREET?

(A) measureless

(B) honorable

(C) injudicious

(D) beautiful

(E) unintelligent



17. What is the synonym of INDIFFERENT?

(A) favorable

(B) primitive

(C) intolerant

(D) adoring

(E) unexciting



18. What is the antonym of INDIFFERENT?

(A) arrangement

(B) interested

(C) measurable

(D) correction

(E) genuinely



19. What is the synonym of DISPASSIONATE?

(A) objective

(B) useless

(C) pretty

(D) healthy

(E) shining



20. What is the antonym of DISPASSIONATE?

(A) experimental

(B) illegal

(C) distressful

(D) lawful

(E) passionate



Answers: 1. E 2. B 3. A 4. C 5. C 6. B 7. C 9. B 11. B 12. A 13. C 14. E 15. A 16. C 17. E 18. B 19. A 20. E