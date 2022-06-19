Successfully reported this slideshow.

Most Used Words In Gre

Jun. 19, 2022
Education

Answer the following questions to check your English vocabulary skill for the GRE Exam.
(The correct answers are given at the bottom of the questions)

1. What is the synonym of BALK?
(A) inscribe
(B) discharge
(C) develop
(D) soak
(E) resist

2. What is the antonym of BALK?
(A) non-participant
(B) aid
(C) application
(D) communication
(E) expertness

3. What is the synonym of ALLOCATE?
(A) divide among
(B) get ready
(C) be watching
(D) be wary
(E) be present

4. What is the antonym of ALLOCATE?
(A) crash
(B) coexist
(C) keep
(D) blame
(E) waken

5. What is the synonym of STRATAGEM?
(A) agreement between parties concerning the sale of property
(B) a statement that is held to be true
(C) a clever trick used to mislead an enemy
(D) a piece of cloth worn round the hips
(E) motivation deriving logically from ethical or moral principles

6. What is the antonym of STRATAGEM?
(A) storehouse
(B) honesty
(C) virtuosity
(D) grain
(E) senselessness

7. What is the synonym of PROPAGATE?
(A) join
(B) transform
(C) multiply
(D) simplify
(E) lessen

8. What is the antonym of PROPAGATE?
9. What is the synonym of SUCCINCT?
(A)
(B) brief
(C)
(D)
(E)

10. What is the antonym of SUCCINCT?
11. What is the synonym of OVERCOME?
(A) express
(B) beat
(C) dishonour
(D) nullify
(E) burden

12. What is the antonym of OVERCOME?
(A) be beaten by
(B) refuse to accept
(C) sound in judgment
(D) mark as different
(E) resistance to authority

13. What is the synonym of LOQUACIOUS?
(A) technological
(B) coward
(C) talkative
(D) elegant
(E) roomy

14. What is the antonym of LOQUACIOUS?
(A) inadequate
(B) sinless
(C) tiresome
(D) absent-minded
(E) reserved

15. What is the synonym of DISCREET?
(A) free from ostentation or pretension
(B) having measurable or definable limits
(C) having a lot of capacity
(D) famous for a bad reason
(E) impossible to deny or disprove

16. What is the antonym of DISCREET?
(A) measureless
(B) honorable
(C) injudicious
(D) beautiful
(E) unintelligent

17. What is the synonym of INDIFFERENT?
(A) favorable
(B) primitive
(C) intolerant
(D) adoring
(E) unexciting

18. What is the antonym of INDIFFERENT?
(A) arrangement
(B) interested
(C) measurable
(D) correction
(E) genuinely

19. What is the synonym of DISPASSIONATE?
(A) objective
(B) useless
(C) pretty
(D) healthy
(E) shining

20. What is the antonym of DISPASSIONATE?
(A) experimental
(B) illegal
(C) distressful
(D) lawful
(E) passionate

...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...

Answers: 1. E 2. B 3. A 4. C 5. C 6. B 7. C 9. B 11. B 12. A 13. C 14. E 15. A 16. C 17. E 18. B 19. A 20. E

Most Used Words In Gre

  1. 1. Most Used Words In Gre Answer the following questions to check your English vocabulary skill for the GRE Exam. (The correct answers are given at the bottom of the questions) 1. What is the synonym of ENDORSE? (A) determine the size of something (B) persuade with force or pressure (C) give care or accommodation to (D) walk at a leisurely pace (E) give support or approval to 2. What is the antonym of ENDORSE? (A) profit (B) disapprove (C) revise (D) fade (E) re-establish 3. What is the synonym of CONFLICT? (A) appealing to the emotions in an obvious and tiresome way (B) fit so poorly together that the differences cause a problem (C) feature that helps to identify, tell apart, or describe recognizably (D) the act of bringing people together or making an agreement (E) a polite or gentle regard for people’s feelings 4. What is the antonym of CONFLICT? (A) domestic
  2. 2. (B) trouble (C) harmony (D) relationship (E) roof 5. What is the synonym of EVAPORATE? (A) vanish (B) taunts (C) reduce (D) fly (E) create 6. What is the antonym of EVAPORATE? (A) desire (B) moisten (C) imprint (D) portray (E) tribute 7. What is the synonym of BARGAIN? (A) asylum seeker (B) urban area (C) inexpensive purchase (D) civil servant (E) harsh noise 8. What is the antonym of BARGAIN? (A) military (B) mission
  3. 3. (C) coincident (D) disagreement (E) diplomat 9. What is the synonym of PUNCTILIOUS? (A) punctual (B) measured (C) baseless (D) breathless (E) pitiless 10. What is the antonym of PUNCTILIOUS? (A) unjustifiable (B) improper (C) amenable (D) boundless (E) careless 11. What is the synonym of TENTATIVE? (A) numeric (B) silly (C) unsettled (D) abandoned (E) disputable 12. What is the antonym of TENTATIVE? (A) strange (B) conclusive (C) admiring
  4. 4. (D) defective (E) disgraceful 13. What is the synonym of ESSENCE? (A) conflict (B) team (C) extract (D) gemologist (E) traitor 14. What is the antonym of ESSENCE? (A) virtuousness (B) outside (C) divinity (D) family (E) sensibility 15. What is the synonym of DISTINCT? (A) definite (B) unwise (C) tragic (D) illiterate (E) oldest 16. What is the antonym of DISTINCT? (A) inessential (B) shocking (C) dependent (D) indefinite
  5. 5. (E) blind 17. What is the synonym of DISCLOSE? (A) reveal or uncover (B) inform someone about (C) specify or count (D) let go of (E) steal by fraud 18. What is the antonym of DISCLOSE? (A) hide (B) knit (C) devote (D) chop (E) moderate 19. What is the synonym of PREVARICATE? (A) free someone from blame (B) relieve hunger or thirst (C) give something up completely (D) repel or drive back (E) deliberately avoid the truth 20. What is the antonym of PREVARICATE? (A) confirm (B) administrate (C) conquer (D) feign (E) disprove
  6. 6. ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Answers: 1. E 2. B 3. B 4. C 5. A 6. B 7. C 8. D 9. A 10. E 11. C 12. B 13. C 14. B 15. A 16. D 17. A 18. A 19. E 20. A The above questions are created from the following synonyms and antonyms: 1. ENDORSE Synonyms: acknowledge by signing a bill, draft, or other instrument; approve; give support or approval to; provide official support or consent for something; recommend; recommend a product or brand; support Antonyms: disapprove; oppose; reject 2. CONFLICT Synonyms: a disagreement; a fierce argument; an argument, long battle, or difference of opinions; battle; be incompatible or in opposition; clash; discordance; dissent; dissidence; fight; fit so poorly together that the differences cause a problem; friction; infighting; struggle Antonyms: accord; agreement; concordance; harmony; peace
  7. 7. 3. EVAPORATE Synonyms: change into a vapor; change or cause something to change from a liquid into a vapor; disappear; dry up; pass off as vapor by being heated; vanish; vaporize Antonyms: moisten; soak; wet 4. BARGAIN Synonyms: agreement; contract; deal; inexpensive purchase; negotiate; negotiation; treaty Antonyms: disagreement; dissension; misunderstanding 5. PUNCTILIOUS Synonyms: careful about detail; eager to follow rules or conventions; exact; marked by precise accordance with details; paying attention to small details; punctual; very strict and attentive to even small details of conduct Antonyms: careless; casual; informal 6. TENTATIVE Synonyms: experimental; not certain or fixed; not confirmed; not yet finalized; probable; proposed but not final; unsettled Antonyms: certain; conclusive; final 7. ESSENCE Synonyms: a basic nature; core; extract; most essential or most vital part of some idea or experience; most important quality; vital characteristic Antonyms: empty; exterior; outside 8. DISTINCT Synonyms: clearly noticed; clearly sensed or marked off; conspicuous; definite; different in nature or quality; easily seen, heard, or recognized; explicit; not the same; obviously dissimilar and individual; recognizable; separate; well defined Antonyms: indefinite; indistinct; similar; uncertain; vague
  8. 8. 9. DISCLOSE Synonyms: expose; make public; make something known publicly; publish; reveal or uncover; show something that was hidden; unveil Antonyms: conceal; hide; suppress 10. PREVARICATE Synonyms: avoid telling the truth by not directly answering a question; deliberately avoid the truth; fabricate; lie; mislead; speak in an evasive way; speak misleadingly and evasively Antonyms: affirm; authenticate; confirm To learn and practice more, please install the following app (100% free forever). https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.oxybell.greexamvocabulary

