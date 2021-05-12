Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPORT OF LABORATORY ANALYSIS
Health & Medicine
May. 12, 2021

forget about stress and start living to the fullest. Restilen

Restilen is an effective way to forget about stress. Taking it regularly helps to increase resistance to stress, reduce stress symptoms, fatigue and exhaustion. The product is based exclusively on natural ingredients that act directly on the source of the problem.

Restilen is designed for men and women who has ever felt stress, anxiety or nervousness and wants to relieve the stress. The product’s effects can be seen from the first day of use

  1. 1. Technicaldocumentation 60 capsules Website: http://nutriprofits.com Partner service:support@nutriprofits.com © 2013­2020 NutriProfits. All rights reserved.
  2. 2. RESTILEN FOOD SUPPLEMENT LABEL RESTILEN FOOD SUPPLEMENT 60 capsules Restilen isa food supplementsupportingthemaintenanceofagoodmoodandemotionalbalance.The ingredientscontainedinit improvethe body's resistance to stress and helpin the proper functioningof the nervous system and maintainingproperpsychological functions.Restilen,thanksto its ingredients, also contributes to the reductionof fatigue and helps to maintainoptimal endurance,feelingof energy andvitality. EN 2 capsules Sweet Orange Peel Extract [20% Limonen] – Serenzo™ 500.00 mg Ashwagandha Root Extract [5% Withanolides] – KSM-66® 200.00 mg Green Tea Leaf Extract [98% L-Theanine] 50.00 mg Saffron Stigma Extract [0,4% Crocins, 0,4% Safranal] – Saffr’Activ® 30.00 mg Melon Juice Concentrate – SOD B Extramel® 10.00 mg Thiamin 6.00 mg (545%*) Riboflavin 6.00 mg (429%*) Niacin 30.00 mg (188%*) Vitamin B6 3.50 mg (250%*) Vitamin B12 10.00 µg (400%*) Pantothenic Acid 12.00 mg (200%*) Magnesium – Aquamin™ Mg 100.00 mg (27%*) * NRV - Nutrient Reference Value INGREDIENTS:SweetOrangePeelExtract (Citrus sinensis)[20% Limonen]–Serenzo™; MagnesiumHydroxide –Aquamin™Mg; CapsuleShell – HydroxypropylMethylcellulose; AshwagandhaRootExtract (Withaniasomnifera)[5% Withanolides]–KSM-66®; GreenTeaLeaf Extract (Camelliasinensis)[98% L-Theanine];RiceExtract Blend;Nicotinamide(Niacin);Saffron Stigma Extract (Crocussativus) [0,4% Crocins,0,4% Safranal] – Saffr’Activ®; Cyanocobalamin (VitaminB12); CalciumD-Pantothenate(PantothenicAcid);MelonJuice Concentrate(Cucumismelo) – SODB Extramel®; ThiamineMononitrate(Thiamin);Riboflavin;PyridoxineHydrochloride (Vitamin B6). Serenzo™ is a registered trademark of Nexira SAS. KSM-66® is a registered trademark of Ixoreal Biomed Inc. Saffr’Activ® is a registered trademark of COMERCIAL QUÍMICA MASSÓ, S.A. Extramel® is a registered trademark of BIONOV. Aquamin™ Mg is a registered trademark of Marigot Ltd. DIRECTIONSFORUSE: Recommended dailyallowance –2capsules(1 capsuletwotimes a day) – washeddownwith 300ml of water. WARNINGS:Donot exceedthe recommendeddailydose.Do not take as a substitute for a varied balanceddietor a healthylifestyle. Not suitablefor children,pregnantor lactatingmothers. The productshouldnot be consumedwhenusingsedative, hypnoticor anti-epilepticdrugs.Balanceddiet andhealthy lifestyleare essential. STORAGE:Storein a dry placeat room temperaturein a tightly closedcontainer.Store out of reach of small children. BEST BEFOREEND / BATCHNUMBER:See the bottom of the packaging. MANUFACTURER:NuviaLabLLC,501SilversideRd,Ste 105, Wilmington,DE19809,USA. COUNTRYOF ORIGIN: EuropeanUnion. NET WEIGHT:45.00g
  3. 3. REPORT OF LABORATORY ANALYSIS

