6th anniversary message

Fellowship theme for this year is “Faith that moves mountains” Romans 10:17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing b...
God’s Word • All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for traini...
We Ought to Read it Daily
Psalm 119 • What is God's Word In NIV version "Your Word" appears 27 times "according to your word" appears 6 times In KJV...
God’s Word • Is Established see Gen 1 • Is Sweet see Ps 19:9 – 10, Jer 15:16 • Is Trustworthy see Dan 6:22 • Is Light • Is...
Psalm 119 • What is God's Word • What does it do In my NIV version "Your Word" appears 27 times "according to your word" appears 6 times In KJV version "Thy Word" appears 39 times "
What does it do • It Strengthens • It gives Understanding • It gives Life • It is the Promise of God • It is our Defence •...
According to Your Word • Preserve my life & soul v37, 25 • Strengthen me v28 • Direct my steps v133 • Give me understandin...
Psalm 119 • What is God’s Word • What does it do • What is the expected response In my NIV version “Your Word” appears 27 ...
What is the expected response • Obey His word • Meditate His word • Keep His word • Hide His word • Not forget His word • ...
Word of Truth • Do not snatch the word of truth from my mouth v43 • That word is Jesus John 1:1 • It is double edge sword
Obey your word • Obey your word v17, 57 and 67 - promised to obey (past tense) v57 - now I obey (present tense) v67 - I wi...
Scripture “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” Ps 46:1...
Your Word According to your word Supplication, Declaration and acknowledgement Word of Truth • Hide your word in my heart ...
Supplication/Declaration/Acknowledge ment • Remember your word v49 • Eternal v89 • Sweet to taste v103 • Lamp to my feet v...
  1. 1. Fellowship theme for this year is “Faith that moves mountains” Romans 10:17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
  2. 2. God’s Word • All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness 2 Tim 3:16 • This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. Joshua 1:8
  3. 3. We Ought to Read it Daily
  Psalm 119 • What is God's Word In NIV version "Your Word" appears 27 times "according to your word" appears 6 times In KJV version "Thy Word" appears 39 times "
  5. 5. God’s Word • Is Established see Gen 1 • Is Sweet see Ps 19:9 – 10, Jer 15:16 • Is Trustworthy see Dan 6:22 • Is Light • Is True • Is Pure
  Psalm 119 • What is God's Word • What does it do
  7. 7. What does it do • It Strengthens • It gives Understanding • It gives Life • It is the Promise of God • It is our Defence • It Comforts • It is our Hope
  8. 8. According to Your Word • Preserve my life & soul v37, 25 • Strengthen me v28 • Direct my steps v133 • Give me understanding v169 • Do good to your servant v46 Hope in your word • Hope in your word v74, 81, 114 and 147
  Psalm 119 • What is God's Word • What does it do • What is the expected response
  10. 10. What is the expected response • Obey His word • Meditate His word • Keep His word • Hide His word • Not forget His word • Long for His word • Be in wonder of His word • Rejoice in His word • Declare His word
  11. 11. Word of Truth • Do not snatch the word of truth from my mouth v43 • That word is Jesus John 1:1 • It is double edge sword
  12. 12. Obey your word • Obey your word v17, 57 and 67 - promised to obey (past tense) v57 - now I obey (present tense) v67 - I will obey (future tense)
  13. 13. Scripture “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” Ps 46:10 Be still before the LORD and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way, over the man who carries out evil devices! Ps 37:7 The LORD will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.” Ex 14:14 For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. PS 62:5 For thus said the Lord GOD, the Holy One of Israel, “In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust shall be your strength.” Isaiah 30:15 It is good that one should wait quietly for the salvation of the LORD LAM 3:24- 26 But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint. Is 40:31 Now therefore stand still and see this great thing that the LORD will do before your eyes. 1 Sam 12:16 You will not need to fight in this battle. Stand firm, hold your position, and see the salvation of the LORD on your behalf 2 Chron 20:17
  14. 14. Your Word According to your word Supplication, Declaration and acknowledgement Word of Truth • Hide your word in my heart v11 • Not neglect your word v16 • Obey your word v17, 57 and 67 - promised to obey (past tense) - now I obey (present tense) - I will obey (future tense) • Trust your word v42 • Hope in your word v74, 114, 147
  15. 15. Supplication/Declaration/Acknowledge ment • Remember your word v49 • Eternal v89 • Sweet to taste v103 • Lamp to my feet v105 • Tongue sings v172

×