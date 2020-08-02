Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LA GLOBALIZACIÓN Y LA IMPORTANCIA DE LAS TIC Michael Lene 8-886-1020 JoelTobar 8-860-1877
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN La Globalización y las TIC tienen un gran impacto dentro del aspecto social, y esto a su vez crea necesidades y diferencias en distintos aspectos, recordando que son procesos dinámicos, su evolución y desarrollo, va dejando en su camino un conjunto de ventajas y desventajas y aplicando el tema específicamente en los países de Latino América donde se ven muchas desigualdades económicas las cuales están ligadas directamente al crecimiento de las TIC en cada país.
  3. 3. El hablar de globalización indica procesos sociales, políticos y económicos que busca abarcar la relación e interacción en la mayor cantidad de países, pero en este plano se busca la individualización y también la colectividad delas personas en distintas áreas. Las TIC en relación a la globalización en principio era visto como una herramienta, luego apareció una discusión a nivel social que debatía entre “Sociedad del Conocimiento” y “Sociedad de la Información”, en la cual predominaría esta segunda debido al auge, cantidad y rapidez en la que esta circula en el mundo. TIC = Economía TIC = Política La Globalización Y La Importancia De Las TIC
  4. 4. Algunas de las desigualdades presentadas por la globalización: Capacitación de las personas Brecha de acceso Falta de accesos a los beneficios de la digitalización Brecha del uso Brecha de Conectividad Brecha de calidad La Globalización Y La Importancia De Las TIC
  5. 5. La Globalización Y La Importancia De Las TIC La globalización y la tecnología han transformado el mundo de forma muy rápida, los cambios suelen ser imperceptible, no se ha asimilado uno cuando ya está presente otro. Las herramientas que ofrece la web 2.0 son: • Permitir interactuar. • Comunicación en tiempo real. • Acortar distancias. • Grupos afines a los intereses. • Participación en la red global de la información.
  6. 6. La Globalización Y La Importancia De Las TIC La globalización no se debe centrar en estar llenos de aparatos tecnológicos, su esencia debe consistir en generar políticas de Estado que fomenten la capacitación de la población, la reeducación docente en competencias del siglo XXI, para el manejo de las nuevas tendencias de la educación tecnológica, por otro lado deben permitir la motivación y el cambio de mentalidad de los docentes y estudiantes abierta a la investigación y el descubrimiento de las nuevas competencias digitales
  7. 7. La Globalización Y La Importancia De Las TIC Las fortalezas que han traído consigo a las TIC en la educación permiten establecer criticas a la sociedad actual, información científica y temas de interés social, como bitácoras o espacios de reflexión permitiendo a los estudiantes crear contenidos y renovarlos. Esto ha generado un cambio sustancial en los roles de docente y estudiante en el proceso de construcción del conocimiento.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIÓN Las TIC han llegado para quedarse, esto es una realidad a la cual debemos prepararnos, ya que el hombre desarrolla constantemente nuevas aplicaciones tecnológicas con un fin simple, facilitar y acelerar la solución las tareas. La gran característica de estas nuevas tecnologías consiste en que suponen un nuevo método de comunicación, en el cual ambos extremos son protagonistas y pueden recibir, dar opiniones y juicios sin importar la distancia a la que se encuentren. El constante avance de estas herramientas y la efectividad de las mismas para obtener beneficios dependerá del uso adecuado y responsable que cada persona le dé a la mismas. El único factor que hace falta por mejorar es el de cerrar la brecha digital y que los Estados creen políticas que hagan fácil el acceso a la red global, permitiendo la preparación de los cuidadanos frente a los retos de un mundo globalizado cada vez más exigente.

