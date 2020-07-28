Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planificación del proceso didáctico: objetivos y fines Niveles y secu...
Los objetivos en el modelo tecnológico o lineal Son numerosos los aut...
Estar planteados como partes jerarquizadas de un todo más complejo...
En el modelo de proceso, no obstante, también se puede advertir una p...
Los objetivos, al concretar las intencionalidades o fines de la educa...
5_Planificación del proceso didáctico objetivos y finesArchivo

Unidad 2

5_Planificación del proceso didáctico objetivos y finesArchivo

  1. 1. 1Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General Planificación del proceso didáctico: objetivos y fines Niveles y secuencia de la planificación El reto de la planificación es establecer políticas y planes, programas y proyectos que orienten la formación, la organización y la gestión de las instituciones escolares para formar ciudadanos responsables, capaces de aprender autónoma y continuamente, para actuar eficazmente en una sociedad sometida a continuos cambios, lo que implica emprender esfuerzos colectivos que conlleven la mejora de la calidad de la educación y gestión escolar a todos los niveles: estatal, autonómico y local. González y Jiménez (2004a, 391) contemplan tres secuencias en la planificación de la enseñanza, si bien consideran que su desarrollo posee aspectos diferenciales, según se produzca en la educación formal o no formal: Planificación estratégica: preocupada fundamentalmente de la especificación mediante objetivos de las políticas existentes (orientación). Planificación táctica: adecuación de lo estratégico a un contexto y centrada en ordenación de medios (analizar recursos y entorno). Planificación operativa: aplicada a situaciones concretas y dirigidas a desarrollar actuaciones (ordenar y desarrollar acciones concretas). Planificación de los objetivos en la enseñanza En perspectiva histórica, se pueden identificar dos formas de concebir los objetivos educativos en el proceso didáctico: una, anterior a los años ochenta, derivada de los postulados conductistas; otra, con posterioridad, surgida de los planteamientos cognitivos. Si los modelos tecnológicos (tecnicistas) son el resultado del primer enfoque, los modelos procesuales son la consecuencia del segundo. Una síntesis de sus características principales se recoge en la Figura 4.2. Como es lógico, de cada «modelo» deriva un tipo de currículo distinto (abierto-cerrado), cuyos elementos adquieren también nuevos significados y sentido didáctico. En esta ocasión, el foco de atención son los objetivos del proceso didáctico.
  2. 2. 2Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General Los objetivos en el modelo tecnológico o lineal Son numerosos los autores que han atribuido a los objetivos un papel prioritario en la planificación de la enseñanza (Tyler, 1973; Gagné, 1979; D’Hainaut, 1980; Mager, 1982...), de tal manera que el resto de los componentes quedaban subordinados a los objetivos de aprendizaje propuestos. La planificación de la enseñanza, centrada en objetivos de aprendizaje, participa de las características del denominado modelo tecnicista o lineal, que parte de un supuesto eficientismo social, derivado del campo de la industria, lo que, según Gimeno (1982), configura un paradigma pedagógico que admite aportaciones diferentes aunque con un sustrato común y cuyas bases se ven reforzadas por unos planteamientos conductistas, que acentúan el valor de lo observable y mensurable como requisito de cientificidad. Los objetivos se caracterizan, en este modelo, por las siguientes notas: 1) Estar expresados en términos de conducta observable y medible. 2) Obviar los procesos subjetivos que pueden activarse durante la realización de la tarea.
  3. 3. 3Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General 3) Estar planteados como partes jerarquizadas de un todo más complejo (Fin → objetivo general → objetivo específico → objetivo operativo). 4) Estar orientados a la mejora de los sistemas de evaluación, puesto que comprobando si se consiguen o no los objetivos se aprecia el aprendizaje, el rendimiento del alumno. 5) Ser el punto de referencia para la evaluación de su eficacia. 6) Poseer un grado máximo de concreción. 7) Tener un marcado carácter cuantitativo. 8) Potenciar una visión «utilitarista» de la educación. Los objetivos en el modelo de proceso Como se ha señalado, en el modelo lineal o tecnicista las actuaciones de los profesores se ajustaban a esquemas muy estructurados, por los que su principal función se restringía a ser transmisores y ejecutores de las prescripciones establecidas previamente por los expertos. Sin embargo, en el modelo procesual, el profesorado asume nuevas funciones, compatibles con un modelo pedagógico que se ha de ir construyendo sobre la actividad práctica y donde la responsabilidad del profesor se ve acrecentada, al ser considerado como un profesional capaz de elaborar sus propios programas. En síntesis, si el modelo sistémico-tecnológico estaba preocupado por la racionalización de los componentes didácticos, con el fin de alcanzar los objetivos fijados de antemano, el modelo procesual se preocupa por adaptar el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje al modo de procesar la información por los alumnos, con el fin de mejorar su capacidad de pensar y razonar. En efecto, los objetivos en el modelo de proceso son una guía para orientar al alumno y se formulan como «objetivos generales o experiencias de aprendizaje portadoras en sí de valores pedagógicos relevantes» (Rosales, 1988, 90). El modelo procesual se aparta de los objetivos conductuales y opta por unos objetivos generales, cuyas notas más características son: 1) Estar expresados en términos de capacidades y no de conducta. 2) Referirse a diferentes tipos de capacidades: cognitivas, afectivas, motrices y sociales. 3) Recoger capacidades de ámbitos diferentes del desarrollo. 4) Ser una declaración de intenciones educativas. 5) Constituir un referente principal para planificar la práctica. 6) Ser un referente indirecto de la evaluación educativa. 7) Perseguir un prototipo de persona «ideal».
  4. 4. 4Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General En el modelo de proceso, no obstante, también se puede advertir una progresiva adaptación, concreción de los objetivos, para facilitar al profesorado los procesos de planificación y evaluación educativas. Como afirma Delval (1990), una formulación adecuada de los objetivos debe asumir una jerarquía de tipo lógico, comenzando por formular habilidades de carácter general para concretarse después en capacidades que deriven de esas, hasta llegar a objetivos de carácter concreto que pueden traducirse en actividades determinadas dentro del aula. Los fines/objetivos educativos y las competencias básicas Las actividades o tareas escolares que caracterizan los procesos educativos tienen siempre un carácter intencional, es decir, responden a propósitos previos. En efecto, la educación se encamina siempre y en principio hacia la formación integral de los alumnos, a través del desarrollo de su capacidad creativa, de la adquisición de conocimientos, habilidades, destrezas, valores, cuya formulación se hace en clave de fines o intenciones de la educación. La enseñanza, pues, incluye intencionalidades concretas, que derivan del ideal de persona que se quiere formar y del prototipo de ciudadano que se quiere hacer. Estas intencionalidades o fines es lo que denominamos objetivos educativos, los cuales admiten una doble lectura (Rodríguez y González, 1991, 9): – Proyectan el tipo de sociedad o persona que se deriva del sistema, como resultado final del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. – Señalan, a la vez, aquellas metas o resultados que los alumnos deben alcanzar de forma progresiva a lo largo del proceso educativo. Caracterización y sentido de los objetivos Los objetivos se entienden como las intenciones que orientan la planificación educativa y la ejecución de las actividades escolares, necesarias para alcanzar las grandes finalidades educativas explicitadas en nuestro ordenamiento jurídico. Su mayor interés, señala Zabalza (1991), reside en clarificar el proceso, hacer explícito lo que se desea hacer, las situaciones formativas que se pretenden crear, los resultados que se pretenden alcanzar. El autor subraya que «el establecimiento de los objetivos supone un proceso de reflexión, de depuración y de explicitación de lo que se quiere hacer» (p. 91): 1) Reflexión: trabajar con objetivos se contrapone a un trabajo sin propósitos, informal. Aun cuando no explicitemos la influencia que pretendemos, no significa que esa influencia no se ejerza, sino que escapa a nuestro control. 2) Depuración: el análisis de los objetivos conlleva una depuración, de forma que se mantengan como intenciones o metas aquellos que aparezcan como funcionales a la jerarquía de necesidades a satisfacer. 3) Explicitación: de esta manera se hace público tanto el discurso educativo como el técnico, que está en la base del proyecto planteado.
  5. 5. 5Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General Los objetivos, al concretar las intencionalidades o fines de la educación, constituyen un referente básico para los docentes en el momento de planificar su práctica educativa. Dan, por tanto, sentido pedagógico y coherencia didáctica a la propuesta docente. En perspectiva didáctica, como ya se ha señalado, los objetivos educativos podrán adoptar básicamente, en cuanto a su formulación, dos formas diferenciadas: 1) Estar expresados en términos de conducta observable y medible, siguiendo un modelo lineal o tecnicista. 2) Estar expresados en términos de capacidades, actitudes, destrezas o habilidades cognitivas, de acuerdo con el modelo procesual.

