I Don't Care About Security (And Neither Should You)

Remember that time where setting up a login page was easy? It seems like nowadays, it take many weeks to start a project just to create a signup form, a login form and a forget password screen. And that is if you don’t need 2 factor authentication or passwordless authentication. During this presentation, the attendees will be introduced to OpenID and OAuth. They will also learn how to leverage this to create secure application or, most importantly, how to delegate to a third party so they can focus on their real work.