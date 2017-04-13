ETICA INFORMÁTICA Por: Joel Chicaiza
Ética informática- Medicina 1 B

  1. 1. ETICA INFORMÁTICA Por: Joel Chicaiza
  2. 2.  Es una disciplina que se encarga de estudiar los problemas éticos causados por el uso de los dispositivos electrónicos y el internet, como afectan a la sociedad y de que manera se pueden resolver. También enfatiza los valores aplicados por los usuarios de la Informática. ¿Qué es la Ética Informática?
  3. 3.  Descubrir problemas éticos en informática.  Determinar en qué medida los problemas son agravados, transformados o creados por la tecnología informática.  Formular principios para actuar frente a problemas ocasionadas por la informática.  Proponer un marco conceptual adecuado para entender los dilemas éticos que origina la informática. Objetivos
  4. 4.  No usarás una computadora para dañar a otros:  No interferirás con el trabajo ajeno.  No indagarás en los archivos ajenos.  No utilizarás una computadora para robar.  No utilizarás la informática para realizar fraudes. Mandamientos de la Ética Informática
  5. 5.  No copiarás o utilizarás software que no hayas comprado.  No utilizarás los recursos informáticos ajenos sin la debida autorización.  No te apropiarás de los derechos intelectuales de otros.  Deberás evaluar las consecuencias sociales de cualquier código que desarrolles.  Siempre utilizarás las computadoras de manera de respetar los derechos de los demás Mandamientos de la Ética Informática
  6. 6.  La Privacidad: si no tenemos una adecuada seguridad cualquier persona puede acceder a nuestros documentos e información Problemas éticos más importantes en el uso de Internet
  7. 7.  La Identidad: por medio de internet es posible que diferentes personas escondan su verdadera identidad Problemas éticos más importantes en el uso de Internet
  8. 8.  La inseguridad: si no se tiene cuidado podemos sufrir fraudes o robos por internet Problemas éticos más importantes en el uso de Internet
  9. 9.  Con el creciente uso de los medios electrónicos y el internet han surgido nuevos problemas que afectan a nuestras vidas y a las sociedad. Por tal razón es necesario seguir las reglas de la ética informática para hacer un correcto uso de las nuevas tecnologías que tenemos a nuestra disposición La ética informática en nuestras vidas

