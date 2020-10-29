Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SANSIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICA CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS El Fundador ESTUDIANTE:...
Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Introducción McDonald's e...
Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 3 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Desarrollo Resumen El Fun...
Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 4 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Lecciones y aprendizajes ...
Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 5 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Todos pensaríamos que, co...
Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 6 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” sus creadores. Sin embarg...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The founder

14 views

Published on

trabajo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The founder

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SANSIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICA CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS El Fundador ESTUDIANTE: JOELELMER GONZA MATERIA: MERCADOTECNIA III DOCENTE: MGR. ZAPATA BARRIENTOS JOSE RAMIRO GRUPO: GR 21 8° SEMESTRE 28 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020 CBBA-BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 2 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Introducción McDonald's es una franquicia de restaurantes de comida rápida estadounidense con sede en Chicago, Illinois. Sus principales productos son las hamburguesas, las patatas fritas, los menús para el desayuno y los refrescos. También se encuentra una oferta disponible de batidos, helados, postres y, recientemente, ensaladas de fruta o de verdura (así como otros productos exclusivos dependiendo del país). Atiende aproximadamente a 68 millones de clientes por día, en más de 36.000 establecimientos de 118 territorios y países alrededor del mundo. La cadena empleó en 2014 a 1,7 millones de personas. Por otra parte, en la mayoría de los restaurantes, se han incluido distintas zonas de juegos para niños. En 1940, los hermanos Dick y Mac McDonald decidieron crear la empresa e introdujeron la comida rápida ocho años después. Su salto cualitativo fue en 1955 con la primera franquicia exitosa, asumida por el ejecutivo Ray Kroc (quien luego intentaría hacerse con el control de la empresa), después de algunos intentos sin demasiada ambición por parte de los hermanos McDonald. Al no funcionar los mismos, aceptaron que Kroc estuviera encargado de aquellas franquicias, mientras que ellos solo recibían regalías. Al poco tiempo, su crecimiento y expansión fue de manera exponencial; incluso su presencia global indujo a la publicación británica The Economist a elaborar el índice Big Mac, el cual consistía en comparar el precio de una hamburguesa (el Big Mac, uno de los productos más conocidos de la cadena) en todos los países donde la vendían. De este modo, se lograba establecer un parámetro común de los costos de vida en cada país, así como saber si las divisas en curso estaban sobrevaloradas con respecto al dólar estadounidense.
  3. 3. Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 3 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Desarrollo Resumen El Fundador cuenta la verdadera historia de cómo en 1954 Ray Kroc, de 52 años, era un fracasado vendedor ambulante de Illinois, que pasaba sus días viajando por carretera para ofrecer las ventajas de sus batidoras de cinco ejes a los dueños de establecimientos de comida rápida. A pesar de sus numerosos fracasos jamás se rendía y para estimular su optimismo escuchaba discos con mensajes sobre la importancia de la persistencia para lograr los objetivos. Durante uno de sus viajes conoce a los hermanos Mac y Dick McDonald , quienes operan un exitoso restaurante en el sur de California. La producción del mismo se concentra en: hamburguesas, papas fritas y gaseosas, lo cual les permite, brindar calidad y servicio rápido. Luego de recorrer las instalaciones del local y conocer más a fondo los procedimientos, Kroc queda impresionado por el concepto del negocio y visualiza las grandes posibilidad que tiene el mismo. Luego de evaluar la fortuna que generaría la empresa si se colocaran franquicias a lo largo del país, Kroc intenta convencer a los hermanos de expandir McDonald’s por todo Estados Unidos, pero ante la oposición de estos frente a la propuesta, decide comprarle los derechos exclusivos para vender el método McDonald’s. Finalmente, con una combinación de ambición, perseverancia y engaños, Kroc consigue obtener los derechos y logra convertir a McDonald’s en el imperio mundial de comida rápida que es hoy en día. La película estuvo dirigida por John Lee Hancock y contó con un excelente reparto de actores entre los cuales se encuentran: Michael Keaton, Laura Dern, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch y Patrick Wilson. Se realizó con un presupuesto de $7 millones de dólares y la misma se estrenó el 5 de agosto de 2016. Independientemente de si te gustan o no las hamburguesas, no puedes dejar de ver esta película que evidencia cómo por la determinación, ambición y pasión gastronómica se puede llegar a ser una persona exitosa.
  4. 4. Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 4 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Lecciones y aprendizajes de “El Fundador” El primer vistazo a la cocina del restaurante McDonalds “original” es una clase de Lean: procesos claros, ritmo de trabajo acompasado entre las distintas “islas de trabajo”, evitar desperdicios y errores Layout de la cocina de McDonald’s que los fundadores originales idearon y simularon sobre una pista de tenis, La clase de Lean continúa cuando los hermanos le explican a Ray Kroc cómo diseñaron la cocina y sus operaciones sobre una pista de tenis. Ensayaron distintos layouts hasta dar con el óptimo tras múltiples ensayos con el personal (que estaban, además, instruyendo en los procesos de trabajo). El objetivo era rapidez en el servicio y, gracias a un menú acotado, estandarizar todo al máximo: En el New York Times hay un artículo que comenta, con mucho detalle, esta escena de la pista de tenis en la que se diseña el layout de la cocina y las operaciones del restaurante que idearon los fundadores (legítimos) de McDonald’s. Otro aprendizaje interesante, vinculado al concepto que idearon los hermanos McDonald’s, es la puesta en marcha del negocio. La oferta de McDonald’s era radicalmente distinta a lo que estaba acostumbrado el usuario: menú acotado, sin camareros, tenías que bajarte del coche y pedir en una ventanilla… Cambio radical y, evidentemente, clientes que no lo entienden esta nueva propuesta. ¿Continuar o volver a los restaurantes clásicos? Los hermanos McDonald se hicieron esta pregunta hasta que comenzó a llegar gente a comprarles y se corrió la voz: buen producto, buen precio y servicio rápido; una oferta diferencial que terminó convenciendo a los usuarios. Hay otro aspecto que me llamó la atención en la película y que, en cierta medida, ya comenté al hablar del libro “Cuando éramos emprendedores”: ¿Cuál es el negocio de McDonald’s (como franquicia)?
  5. 5. Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 5 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Todos pensaríamos que, como la mayoría de franquicias, es el canon sobre ventas y, efectivamente, esta es una de las vías de ingresos además de la central de compras (y suministro de materias primas a los franquiciados). Sin embargo, solamente con el canon de ventas, Ray Kroc no ganaba dinero (o al menos, lo que esperaba ganar con McDonald’s). La solución vino en pivotar el modelo de negocio y no solamente pensar en lo que pasaba dentro del restaurante, también había que pensar en el suelo sobre el que se sustentaba el restaurante. El valor de McDonald’s no fue únicamente el intangible de sus procesos, también lo fue el tangible del suelo y, por tanto, el negocio inmobiliario. Aquí es donde entró en juego Harry Sonneborn que fue el que le sugirió a Ray Kroc comprar los suelos para después alquilárselos a los franquiciados con derechos de explotación y construcción del restaurante. Por tanto, además de conseguir inversores para la compra de suelos (tangibles), McDonald’s consiguió un flujo de ingresos constante desde el primer momento: el alquiler del suelo al franquiciado. La ética y los socios en El Fundador El personaje de Ray Kroc no se caracteriza, precisamente, por su ética. Acaba rompiendo su acuerdo y contrato con los hermanos McDonald’s y se hizo con el know-how y una marca que no inventó (aunque asumió siempre el rol de fundador). Es cierto que los hermanos McDonald’s quisieron mantener tanto el control de sus operaciones y procesos que nunca se atrevieron a hacer grande su negocio y, sin embargo, Kroc sí que vio el potencial que podía tener el modelo McDonald’s. Kroc, realmente, es el ideólogo de la franquicia McDonald’s aprovechando la “falta de ambición” de
  6. 6. Joel ElmerGonzalesPachari Mgr. José RamiroZapata Materia: MercadotecniaIII 6 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” sus creadores. Sin embargo, sus métodos no fueron precisamente honestos (y esto es algo que también hay que aprender). Por un lado, los fundadores deben saber a qué compañeros de viaje se están uniendo y, por supuesto, establecer los métodos de control adecuados para evitar quedarse fuera de su propio negocio. Por otro lado, hay que perderle el miedo a crecer, sobre todo, cuando el modelo de negocio está validado, funciona y es replicable porque, con el tiempo, alguien llegará y nos dejará fuera del juego. Referencias: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/McDonald%27s http://saboresdominicanos.org/Libros-y-Publicaciones/ArticulosDetalle/el-fundador-la-pelicula- sobre-la-historia-del-imperio-mcdonalds https://www.kewlona.es/2017/08/el-fundador-lecciones-para-emprendedores/ Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKdSGHqgEgk

×