1.salud enfermedad como proceso

SALUD - ENFERMEDAD Tutor: Dr. Sabino Ramírez Martínez Medico Especialista En Medicina Familiar San Luis Rio Colorado, Sono...
EL PROCESO SALUD - ENFERMEDAD “El ser humano pasa la primera mitad de su vida arruinando la salud y la otra mitad intentan...
Desde la antigüedad el hombre se preocupó por la salud EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD
❑Grecia: Hipócrates AC. Cambia el concepción mágico – religiosa por la científica racional. ❑La salud depende de la relaci...
Concepto de salud occidental ❑Galeno médico griego II DC. Consolida en la práctica la Teoría hipocrática ❑Sintetiza conoci...
Concepto de salud occidental ❑Con la llegada del cristianismo aparece nuevamente la salud como elemento de salvación espir...
Renacimiento (S. XVI – XVII) revolución económica social y cultural ❑Relevancia del conocimiento científico ❑Avances de la...
Revolución industrial ❑Desarrollo tecnológico- concepción mecanicista ❑C Bernard “La salud es el silencio fisiológico” EVO...
Paradigma mecanicista ❑Compara al cuerpo humano con una máquina. ❑Dividen el todo hasta llegar a sus partes no divisibles....
PARADIGMAS DE LA SALUD • Modelo Biomédico • Modelo Bio psico social • Modelo Ecológico Individual Colectivo E N F E R M E ...
CONCEPTOS DE SALUD OMS (1946): La salud es el completo estado de bienestar físico, mental y social. ONU (1948): Es el comp...
CONCEPTOS DE SALUD Definición de Terris: Es el estado de bienestar físico, mental y social con capacidad de funcionamiento...
CONCEPTOS DE SALUD
De lo biológico a lo bio-psico-social. De lo curativo a lo preventivo. De lo monocausal a lo multicausal. Lo individual a ...
CONCEPTO DE ENFERMEDAD La enfermedad (del latín infirmĭtas, -ātis: "no firme", "falto de firmeza") es un proceso y el stat...
SEGÚN LA CLASIFICACIÓN INTERNACIONAL DE ENFERMEDADES DE LA OMS, LOS PROBLEMAS DE SALUD PUEDEN SER AGRUPADOS DE LA SIG. MAN...
“NORMALIDAD” Y ESTADO DE SALUD Existen 4 fases de la enfermedad estrechamente vinculadas con la dinámica individual, famil...
CONCEPTO DE ENFERMEDAD _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ SINTOMÁTICA S...
REGISTRADA ATENDIDA NO REGISTRADA CONSULTANTE NO ATENDIDA SENTIDA NO CONSULTANTE NO SENTIDA REAL EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE...
MODELOS TEÓRICOS DEL PROCESO SALUD-ENFERMEDAD: MODELO MAGICO-RELIGIOSO MODELO SANITARISTA MODELO SOCIAL MODELO ECOLOGICO M...
MODELO MAGICO-RELIGIOSO: La enfermedad resulta de fuerzas o espíritus. Representa un castigo divino o un estado de purific...
Ventajas: Facilita la aceptación de la muerte. Desventaja: Impide el avance cognoscitivo del hombre. Este modelo se usaba ...
MODELO SANITARISTA: En este modelo, es consecuencia de las condiciones insalubres que rodean al hombre. Determinantes: Con...
MODELO SOCIAL: Propone que la salud-enfermedad se genera en las condiciones de trabajo y de vida del hombre y de cada conj...
Desventaja:Se corre el riesgo de reducir la complejidad real del proceso salud-enfermedad a la problemática de las relacio...
MODELO ECOLÓGICO: Propone que la salud-enfermedad resulta de la interacción agente-huésped-ambiente que investiga las rela...
MODELO BIOMÉDICO: • Cualquier patología tiene una única causa. • Naturaleza puramente física. • La acción para resolverla ...
Humanización de toda intervención sanitaria, promoviendo promoviendo una percepción integral de la persona no solo en el c...
CONCEPTO DE PROCESO Expresión del proceso vital con grados diversos de equilibrio entre el organismo y su ambiente.
TRIADA ECOLOGICA DE COKCBURN. 1963 AGENTE HUÉSPED MEDIO AMBIENTE APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD MODELO ECOL...
MODELO DE LEAVELL Y CLARK. 1965 Predisposición al daño Prevención Primaria Periodo pre clínico Periodo clínico Prevención ...
MODELO CANADIENSE DE LALONDE . 1975 La salud es un campo multidimensional y difuso resultante de… ESTILO DE VIDA COMPORTAM...
MODELO EPIDEMIOLOGICO DE DEVER. 1976 Políticas De salud Proceso De trabajo Riesgos de Actividades creativas Estilo De vida...
MACRO MESO MICRO MODELO ECOLÓGICO DE BRONFRENBRENNER, 1979 PERSONA APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD contacto ...
APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD SALUD (Bienestar) Estilo De vida Herencia Ambiente Servicios De salud Equili...
PROCESO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD LA FAMILIA: UNIDAD MÍNIMA DE ESTUDIO FAMILIA COMO SISTEMA COMPLEJO, FUENTE DE SALUD Y ENFERMEDA...
SALUD FAMILIAR Explotación de la capacidad de la familia para cumplir con sus funciones, dentro de las cuales se encuentra...
LOS VERSUS… FACTOR DE RIESGO FACTOR PROTECTOR
Preguntas?
1-¿ Modelo de salud multidimensional y difuso que partió de la base de que la salud o la enfermedad no estaban relacionada...
2-¿ Nivel de prevención con base en Leavell y Clark en el que se hace énfasis en el diagnostico y tratamiento oportuno?. a...
3-¿ Cualquier estado de perturbación del funcionamiento físico y mental que afecta su bienestar y lo lleva a una pérdida d...
4-¿En 1988 Definía a la Salud como “El logro del más alto nivel de bienestar físico, mental y social y de capacidad de fun...
5-¿ Características del Paradigma Mecanicista excepto? a) Desarrollo de la industria de medicamentos y aparatos. b) Predom...
En un mundo cada vez más despersonalizado en el que el materialismo, la tecnocratización y la sobrepoblación propician que...
REFERENCIAS 1.- Huerta JL. Medicina Familiar: La familia en el proceso salud – enfermedad. México, D.F: Alfil; 2005. p. 1 ...
Aug. 27, 2021
1.salud enfermedad como proceso

MEDICINA FAMILIAR ,salud enfermedad como proceso

1.salud enfermedad como proceso

  1. 1. SALUD - ENFERMEDAD Tutor: Dr. Sabino Ramírez Martínez Medico Especialista En Medicina Familiar San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora 27/07/2021. LA SALUD-ENFERMEDAD COMO PROCESO INSTITUTO MEXICANO DEL SEGURO SOCIAL Unidad de Medicina Familia No.38 Módulo Atención Anticipatoria en Medicina Familiar I D R A . C U A D R A S G A R C Í A J E T Z A B E L A D I L E N E M É D I C O R E S I D E N T E D E 1 E R G R A D O D E L A E S P E C I A L I D A D D E M E D I C I N A F A M I L I A R
  2. 2. EL PROCESO SALUD - ENFERMEDAD “El ser humano pasa la primera mitad de su vida arruinando la salud y la otra mitad intentando restablecerla”. Joseph Leonard.
  3. 3. Desde la antigüedad el hombre se preocupó por la salud EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD
  4. 4. ❑Grecia: Hipócrates AC. Cambia el concepción mágico – religiosa por la científica racional. ❑La salud depende de la relación del individuo y el exterior y su ambiente social y no de la ira de los dioses. ❑Concepto científico de la medicina EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD Concepto de salud occidental
  5. 5. Concepto de salud occidental ❑Galeno médico griego II DC. Consolida en la práctica la Teoría hipocrática ❑Sintetiza conocimientos de anatomía y semiología ❑Se inician acciones a nivel ambiental: acueductos, eliminación de excretas, sistema de recolección de basuras (profundizado por los romanos) Nace la salud pública. EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD
  6. 6. Concepto de salud occidental ❑Con la llegada del cristianismo aparece nuevamente la salud como elemento de salvación espiritual ❑La enfermedad, el dolor y el sufrimiento son vehículos para obtener la salvación eterna ❑Se prohíbe la investigación. Oscurantismo dura doce siglos EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD
  7. 7. Renacimiento (S. XVI – XVII) revolución económica social y cultural ❑Relevancia del conocimiento científico ❑Avances de la medicina: anatomía. Fisiología y estudio clínico de los enfermos ❑Desarrollo de las grandes ciudades: nuevas epidemias ❑Surgen los hospitales ❑La conquista de América trae nuevas enfermedades (sífilis en Europa y TBC y viruela en América). EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD
  8. 8. Revolución industrial ❑Desarrollo tecnológico- concepción mecanicista ❑C Bernard “La salud es el silencio fisiológico” EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD
  9. 9. Paradigma mecanicista ❑Compara al cuerpo humano con una máquina. ❑Dividen el todo hasta llegar a sus partes no divisibles. ❑Superespecialización. ❑Desarrollo de la industria de medicamentos y aparatos. ❑Predominio de la multicausalidad. ❑Paradigma: concepciones dominantes en cada tiempo y lugar. EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE SALUD
  10. 10. PARADIGMAS DE LA SALUD • Modelo Biomédico • Modelo Bio psico social • Modelo Ecológico Individual Colectivo E N F E R M E D A D D i m e n s i o n e s
  11. 11. CONCEPTOS DE SALUD OMS (1946): La salud es el completo estado de bienestar físico, mental y social. ONU (1948): Es el completo estado de bienestar físico, mental y social y no únicamente la ausencia de enfermedad o afección.
  12. 12. CONCEPTOS DE SALUD Definición de Terris: Es el estado de bienestar físico, mental y social con capacidad de funcionamiento. Elimina la utopía del bienestar Reunión de Alma Ata (1978): donde se consideró a la salud como un derecho fundamental de la humanidad y un objetivo social importante para el mundo.
  13. 13. CONCEPTOS DE SALUD
  14. 14. De lo biológico a lo bio-psico-social. De lo curativo a lo preventivo. De lo monocausal a lo multicausal. Lo individual a lo colectivo. CONCEPTO DE SALUD
  15. 15. CONCEPTO DE ENFERMEDAD La enfermedad (del latín infirmĭtas, -ātis: "no firme", "falto de firmeza") es un proceso y el status consecuente de afección de un ser vivo, caracterizado por una alteración de su estado ontológico de salud. Cualquier estado de perturbación del funcionamiento físico y mental que afecta su bienestar y lo lleva a una pérdida del equilibrio que tiene significado tanto para el enfermo como para quienes lo rodean.
  16. 16. SEGÚN LA CLASIFICACIÓN INTERNACIONAL DE ENFERMEDADES DE LA OMS, LOS PROBLEMAS DE SALUD PUEDEN SER AGRUPADOS DE LA SIG. MANERA: 3. Problemas de salud mental que afectan al individuo pero qu repercuten en la familia, ya sea como causa o efecto (alcoholismo, drogadicción, colon irritable, trastornos de ansiedad, etc.). 4. Problemas de salud familiar que son propiamente del grupo y que, según la Clasificación Triaxial de la Familia, pueden ser subdivididos en: a. Aspectos del desarrollo familiar. b. Disfunción de los subsistemas familiares. c. Dimensión global de la disfunción familiar. 1.Problemas de salud física que afectan fundamentalmente al individuo ( faringitis, bronquitis, artritis, etc.). 2. Problemas de salud física individual, que, por sus características, pueden alterar el funcionamiento del grupo familiar (enfermedades crónicas como HAS,DM u otras enfermedades invalidantes y mortales).
  17. 17. “NORMALIDAD” Y ESTADO DE SALUD Existen 4 fases de la enfermedad estrechamente vinculadas con la dinámica individual, familiar y la del propio padecimiento: a. Aparición aguda o gradual. b. Evolución progresiva, constante o episódica. c. Desenlace prematuro, de pronóstico fatal o sorpresivo. d. Posibilidad de incapacitar cognoscitiva, cinética y sensorialmente, así como de ocasionar pérdida de energía, imagen y control corporal, de identidad personal y de relaciones íntimas.
  18. 18. CONCEPTO DE ENFERMEDAD _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ SINTOMÁTICA SILENTE LATENTE POTENCIAL CONCEPTO DE ENFERMEDAD CEFALEA, ACUFENOS, FOSFENOS. ANSIEDAD, ESTRÉS HERENCIA,ALIMENTACION, SEDENTARISMO RIESGO IAM Y EVC
  19. 19. REGISTRADA ATENDIDA NO REGISTRADA CONSULTANTE NO ATENDIDA SENTIDA NO CONSULTANTE NO SENTIDA REAL EVOLUCIÓN DEL CONCEPTO DE ENFERMEDAD
  20. 20. MODELOS TEÓRICOS DEL PROCESO SALUD-ENFERMEDAD: MODELO MAGICO-RELIGIOSO MODELO SANITARISTA MODELO SOCIAL MODELO ECOLOGICO MODELO BIOMEDICO MODELO BIOPSICOSOCIAL CONCEPTO DE ENFERMEDAD
  21. 21. MODELO MAGICO-RELIGIOSO: La enfermedad resulta de fuerzas o espíritus. Representa un castigo divino o un estado de purificación que pone a prueba la fe religiosa de la persona. Se trata de fuerzas desconocidas y espíritus.
  22. 22. Ventajas: Facilita la aceptación de la muerte. Desventaja: Impide el avance cognoscitivo del hombre. Este modelo se usaba en la edad media. Representantes: Chamanes, brujos, curanderos, sacerdotes y espiritistas.
  23. 23. MODELO SANITARISTA: En este modelo, es consecuencia de las condiciones insalubres que rodean al hombre. Determinantes: Condiciones ambientales. Desventaja: No contempla factores sociales que determinan la prevalencia de condiciones de vida insalubres para las diferentes clases sociales. Representantes: Sociedades dentro de la revolución industrial europea.
  24. 24. MODELO SOCIAL: Propone que la salud-enfermedad se genera en las condiciones de trabajo y de vida del hombre y de cada conjunto poblacional. Determinantes: Estilo de vida, factores del agente y factores del ambiente. Condicionante: Lo social, ya que influye en la aparición de otros determinantes. El ser humano no existe sin la sociedad y hay que estudiar a ésta en aquél y viceversa. J. J. Rousseau
  25. 25. Desventaja:Se corre el riesgo de reducir la complejidad real del proceso salud-enfermedad a la problemática de las relaciones sociales. Representante:Peter Frank, Virchow y Ramazzini (siglo XIX).
  26. 26. MODELO ECOLÓGICO: Propone que la salud-enfermedad resulta de la interacción agente-huésped-ambiente que investiga las relaciones de factores causales entre si como las relaciones directas con el efecto. Desventaja: No explica la génesis de perfiles diferenciales de salud-enfermedad ya que no puede abordar los conceptos sociales apropiadamente. Representante: De los años 70 a Susser.
  27. 27. MODELO BIOMÉDICO: • Cualquier patología tiene una única causa. • Naturaleza puramente física. • La acción para resolverla implicará una manipulación quirúrgica o farmacológica. • Todas las enfermedades podrían ser explicadas a través de cambios anatómicos o funcionales en los tejidos, o de la acción de patógenos externos.
  28. 28. Humanización de toda intervención sanitaria, promoviendo promoviendo una percepción integral de la persona no solo en el contexto de su vulnerabilidad física, sino también de su propia individualidad y de sus necesidades particulares. psicológico social biológico MODELO BIOPSICOSOCIAL:
  29. 29. CONCEPTO DE PROCESO Expresión del proceso vital con grados diversos de equilibrio entre el organismo y su ambiente.
  30. 30. TRIADA ECOLOGICA DE COKCBURN. 1963 AGENTE HUÉSPED MEDIO AMBIENTE APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD MODELO ECOLÓGI
  31. 31. MODELO DE LEAVELL Y CLARK. 1965 Predisposición al daño Prevención Primaria Periodo pre clínico Periodo clínico Prevención Secundaria Resolución Prevención Terciaria Secuelas Promoción Protección específica Diagnóstico y tratamiento Limitación de la discapacidad Rehabilitación PREPATOGÉNESIS PATOGÉNESIS Invalidez Muerte APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD
  32. 32. MODELO CANADIENSE DE LALONDE . 1975 La salud es un campo multidimensional y difuso resultante de… ESTILO DE VIDA COMPORTAMIENTOS HERENCIA FACTORES BIOLÓGICOS AMBIENTE SERVICIOS DE SALUD CAMPO DE LA SALUD APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD
  33. 33. MODELO EPIDEMIOLOGICO DE DEVER. 1976 Políticas De salud Proceso De trabajo Riesgos de Actividades creativas Estilo De vida Maduración y Envejecimiento Biología Humana Mecanismos Fisiológicos Patrones de Consumo Sistema de Atención Curación Psíquico Físico Social Restauración Prevención Medio Ambiente Herencia Genética APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD
  34. 34. MACRO MESO MICRO MODELO ECOLÓGICO DE BRONFRENBRENNER, 1979 PERSONA APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD contacto directo con el niño Familia y Escuela. Relación padres profesores, impacto directo sobre el niño. 3- Exosistema la empresa en la que trabajan los familiares del niño. el tiempo libre o el bienestar de los Valores religión. 5.Cronosistema momento de la vida en el que se encuentra la persona en relación con las situaciones que va viviendo
  35. 35. APROXIMACIONES AL FENOMENO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD SALUD (Bienestar) Estilo De vida Herencia Ambiente Servicios De salud Equilibrio Ecológico Recursos Naturales Sistemas culturales Satisfacciones Humanas Social Psíquico Somático CAMPO DE FUERZAS DE LA SALUD. BLUM. 1981
  36. 36. PROCESO SALUD – ENFERMEDAD LA FAMILIA: UNIDAD MÍNIMA DE ESTUDIO FAMILIA COMO SISTEMA COMPLEJO, FUENTE DE SALUD Y ENFERMEDAD PARA SUS PROPIOS INTEGRANTES SE ENTIENDE EN FUNCIÓN DE LA UNIDAD FAMILIAR COMO UNA EXPRESIÓN DE TODO EL PROCESO VITAL CON GRADOS DIVERSOS DE EQUILIBRIO ENTRE EL ORGANISMO Y SU SALUD FAMILIAR
  37. 37. SALUD FAMILIAR Explotación de la capacidad de la familia para cumplir con sus funciones, dentro de las cuales se encuentra incluida la de formar individuos sanos, tanto física como mentalmente Identifica al paciente como un elemento dentro del contexto social que es su familia, en donde la interacción de factores biopsicosociales resulta Otorgamiento de una atención longitudinal e integral encaminada no sólo a la reparación del daño, sino también al mantenimiento del completo estado de salud y bienestar del individuo y su
  38. 38. LOS VERSUS… FACTOR DE RIESGO FACTOR PROTECTOR
  39. 39. Preguntas?
  40. 40. 1-¿ Modelo de salud multidimensional y difuso que partió de la base de que la salud o la enfermedad no estaban relacionadas simplemente con factores biológicos o agentes infecciosos de hecho remarcaba que la mayoría de las enfermedades tenían una base u origen marcadamente socio-económico?. a) MODELO CANADIENSE DE LALONDE . b) MODELO DE LEAVELL Y CLARK. c) MODELO VIRCHOW
  41. 41. 2-¿ Nivel de prevención con base en Leavell y Clark en el que se hace énfasis en el diagnostico y tratamiento oportuno?. a) Prevención Terciaria b) Prevención Primaria c) Prevención Secundaria
  42. 42. 3-¿ Cualquier estado de perturbación del funcionamiento físico y mental que afecta su bienestar y lo lleva a una pérdida del equilibrio que tiene significado tanto para el enfermo como para quienes lo rodean?. a) Salud b) Enfermedad c) Biopsicosocial
  43. 43. 4-¿En 1988 Definía a la Salud como “El logro del más alto nivel de bienestar físico, mental y social y de capacidad de funcionamiento dentro de los factores sociales en los que vive inmerso el individuo y la colectividad”?. a) Salleras Sanmaerti b) Terris Galeazi c) Claude Bernard-Horner.
  44. 44. 5-¿ Características del Paradigma Mecanicista excepto? a) Desarrollo de la industria de medicamentos y aparatos. b) Predominio de la Unicausalidad, Dividen el todo hasta llegar a sus partes mas divisibles. c) Compara al cuerpo humano con una máquina.
  45. 45. En un mundo cada vez más despersonalizado en el que el materialismo, la tecnocratización y la sobrepoblación propician que se valore a las personas en razón de lo que producen y poseen, la familia continúa siendo la única institución en la que la persona es amada, no por lo que tiene o realiza, sino simplemente por lo que es. León Kass La salud de los individuos está influida por la vida familiar, y las familias se afectan por las enfermedades y las desgracias de sus miembros. I. McWhinney
  46. 46. REFERENCIAS 1.- Huerta JL. Medicina Familiar: La familia en el proceso salud – enfermedad. México, D.F: Alfil; 2005. p. 1 – 7. 2.- Aguirre-Del Busto R, Macias-Llanes ME. Una vez más sobre el proceso salud enfermedad. Hacia el pensamiento de la complejidad. Rev Hum Med [En Línea]. 2002 [Consultado el 23 de Julio de 2021]; 2(1). Disponible en: Una vez más sobre el proceso salud enfermedad. Hacia el pensamiento de la complejidad (sld.cu) 3.- Horwitz CN, Florenzano UR, Ringeling PI: Familia y salud familiar. Un enfoque para la atención primaria. Bol Sanit Panam 1985;98:144–155. 3.- Anzures-Carro R, Chávez-Aguilar V, García-Peña C, Pons-Álvarez O. Medicina familiar. Primera edición. México: Miembro de la cámara nacional de la industria Editorial Mexicana; 2008. p. 35-49. 4.- Membrillo A, Fernández M, Quiroz J, Rodríguez J. Familia introducción al estudio de sus elementos. Primera edición. México, DF. Editores de textos mexicanos; 2008. 5 – 19

MEDICINA FAMILIAR ,salud enfermedad como proceso

×