Bachillerato General Oficial ´´Juan de La Barrera´´ C. C. T. 21EBH0339H Alumno: Alberto Santiago Galindo Tema: Real Madrid...
Real Madrid Club de Fútbol 1902
 El Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, mejor conocido como Real Madrid, es una entidad polideportiva con sede en Madrid, España....
 Es el único club junto al Athletic Club y el Fútbol Club Barcelona que participa sin interrupción en la máxima categoría...
 Abocado desde sus inicios al desarrollo del fútbol, práctica para la que fue fundado, pronto adquirió un carácter multid...
 Contribuye a dicho progreso siendo miembro creador, fundador y cofundador de varias de las competiciones españolas más l...
 En cuanto a los logros deportivos es una de las entidades más laureadas y reconocidas del mundo en ambas secciones, sien...
 Identificado por su color blanco del que recibe el apelativo de «merengue», es uno de los cuatro únicos clubes profesion...
 Es el club más popular de su país, según un estudio realizado en mayo del 2017 por la Asociación para la Investigación d...
 A través de su fundación carente de ánimo de lucro acerca la marca Real Madrid y la filosofía del club a distintas regio...
futbol
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

futbol

12 views

Published on

futbol

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

futbol

  1. 1. Bachillerato General Oficial ´´Juan de La Barrera´´ C. C. T. 21EBH0339H Alumno: Alberto Santiago Galindo Tema: Real Madrid Club de FUTBOL
  2. 2. Real Madrid Club de Fútbol 1902
  3. 3.  El Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, mejor conocido como Real Madrid, es una entidad polideportiva con sede en Madrid, España. Fue declarada oficialmente registrada por sus socios el 6 de marzo de 1902 con el único objeto de la práctica del fútbol aunque recientes investigaciones de antiguas publicaciones datan sus orígenes a la Nueva Sociedad de Foot- Ball en 1900 teniendo en Julián Palacios y los hermanos barceloneses Juan y Carlos Padrós a sus principales valedores. Fue en noviembre de 1901 cuando se estableció su denominación de (Sociedad) Madrid Foot- ball Club.
  4. 4.  Es el único club junto al Athletic Club y el Fútbol Club Barcelona que participa sin interrupción en la máxima categoría de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional, la Primera División de España, desde su fundación en 1929. En ella posee los honores de haber sido el primer líder histórico de la competición, el de club con más títulos, y el de la máxima puntuación.
  5. 5.  Abocado desde sus inicios al desarrollo del fútbol, práctica para la que fue fundado, pronto adquirió un carácter multideportivo que le llevó a desarrollar varias disciplinas dentro del seno de la entidad. En su mayoría se encuentran extintas actualmente a excepción de una, el Real Madrid Baloncesto. A lo largo de los últimos años hubo varias especulaciones sobre el intento de recuperar algunas de las antiguas prácticas desaparecidas como la sección de balonmano, mediante acuerdos con el Club Balonmano Ciudad Real, o la sección de rugby mediante un acuerdo con el Canoe Rugby Club Madrid, pero finalmente no llegaron a materializarse.
  6. 6.  Contribuye a dicho progreso siendo miembro creador, fundador y cofundador de varias de las competiciones españolas más longevas antes de la existencia de los pertinentes órganos rectores: el Campeonato Regional Centro, o la Copa de España. A nivel internacional fue uno de los miembros fundadores de la FIFA, y colaboró en el nacimiento de algunas de las competiciones o asociaciones más prestigiosas como la Copa de Europa, la Copa Intercontinental, o la Asociación de Clubes Europeos. Mismo camino toma en el apartado baloncestístico, donde es junto a Club Joventut de Badalona y el Club Baloncesto Estudiantes el único club que ha disputado siempre desde su creación en 1957 la máxima categoría de liga, de la que es también miembro fundador a través de la mano de Raimundo Saporta, siéndolo además de la homónima Copa de Europa, o el Torneo de Navidad internacional.
  7. 7.  En cuanto a los logros deportivos es una de las entidades más laureadas y reconocidas del mundo en ambas secciones, siendo galardonado a nivel futbolístico nacional e internacional por la FIFA como el Mejor Club del siglo xx, como el Mejor Club Europeo y Mundial del siglo xx por la Federación Internacional de Historia y Estadística de Fútbol (IFFHS), Entre ambas, suma un total de veinte Copas de Europa y diez Campeonatos mundiales (sin contar las dos Pequeñas Copas del Mundo no reconocidas por FIFA), sumando más que ningún otro club europeo en el conjunto de ambas disciplinas (a las que habría que sumar las dos Copas de Europa de su antigua sección de boxeo, sin olvidar la Copa Wimbledon en tenis).
  8. 8.  Identificado por su color blanco del que recibe el apelativo de «merengue», es uno de los cuatro únicos clubes profesionales de fútbol del país cuya entidad jurídica no es la de sociedad anónima deportiva (S. A. D.), recayendo su propiedad en sus más de 99 000 socios.
  9. 9.  Es el club más popular de su país, según un estudio realizado en mayo del 2017 por la Asociación para la Investigación de Medios de Comunicación (AIMC), relevancia que se extiende fuera de España donde es también uno de los más aclamados a nivel mundial. El número de seguidores favorece a que sea una de las entidades deportivas con mayor valor en el mercado y una de las que más ganancias obtiene anualmente siendo el club más rico por undécimo año consecutivo. Su valía se estima en algo más de 2 990 millones de euros y sus ingresos son de más de seiscientos millones de euros por temporada, obteniendo en la 2014-15 una cantidad estimada de 660,6 millones cantidad más alta alcanzada nunca por un club deportivo, siendo la primera y única entidad en superar los seiscientos millones en ingresos en dos cursos. Posee un presupuesto de 540 millones y un endeudamiento financiero neto de 71,5 millones de euros que se vio reducido en algo más de diecinueve millones respecto al ejercicio anterior, mientras que su deuda neta fue completamente reducida al ser asumible en parámetros de solvencia.
  10. 10.  A través de su fundación carente de ánimo de lucro acerca la marca Real Madrid y la filosofía del club a distintas regiones del mundo, llevando a cabo una importante labor social y de cooperación internacional en favor del desarrollo en los más de sesenta países en los que está presente.

×