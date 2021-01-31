Successfully reported this slideshow.
“THE INNOVATIVE WAY TO EXTRACT MONEY FROM MARKET TRENDS” FX Delta 2.0​ is the powerful and newly iterated version of the F...
HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS? FX Delta 2.0 is a powerful proprietary forex trading system that can be leveraged by novice and ex...
commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. Other phases can be found represented below with varying states (arrow...
CORE FEATURES Signal Alerts SMS, Email & MT4 Pop-up Alerts Learning Hub An expansive collection of how-to video tutorials,...
Use our shortcut button to reset templates to original conditions. Delta Pattern A powerful pattern that identifies the ma...
MT4 & MT5 Support Our trading solution is compatible with the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 charting solution, if you need...
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Levels Cross this off your list and add it to your trading arsenal, Fibonacci Retracement ...
Reset Template Button Optimization and user-control are emphasized through the functional components of the FX Delta 2.0, ...
The innovative way to extract money from market trends
FX Delta 2.0 is the powerful and newly iterated version of the FX Delta trading system, a system used every week by hundreds of traders. Employing state-of-the-art Delta Pattern Quality Filters (DPQF), the FX Delta 2.0 autonomously generates high probability trading signals through price action, momentum, volume, and divergence trading fundamentals.

First debuted in 2016, the FX Delta was developed by Yordan Kuzmanov, a veteran forex trader and leading trader for Traders Academy Club.

  1. 1. “THE INNOVATIVE WAY TO EXTRACT MONEY FROM MARKET TRENDS” FX Delta 2.0​ is the powerful and newly iterated version of the FX Delta trading system, a system used every week by hundreds of traders. Employing state-of-the-art Delta Pattern Quality Filters (DPQF), the FX Delta 2.0 autonomously generates high probability trading signals through price action, momentum, volume, and divergence trading fundamentals. First debuted in 2016, the FX Delta was developed by Yordan Kuzmanov, a veteran forex trader and leading trader for Traders Academy Club. Despite the ongoing success of the ​Forex FX Delta​, integrations had to be put into place to improve the functionality, performance, and user compatibility of the system. Newly innovated with powerful and intuitive trading features, the FX Delta 2.0 will be here for years to come and will continue to be a trusted trading solution by online traders across the globe.
  2. 2. HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS? FX Delta 2.0 is a powerful proprietary forex trading system that can be leveraged by novice and experienced day traders. Engineered from the FX Delta framework, the ​FX Delta 2.0​ delivers an all-in-one package with a versatile user dashboard, newly integrated intuitive trading features, and additional filtering parameters resulting in more optimal trading conditions. The following user guide and video tutorials contain ALL you should know regarding our strategy if you are interested in learning more. By scanning trends in long time-frames, while identifying market corrections on shorter time frames, the ​FX Delta 2.0​ algorithm is capable of pinpointing high-probability market entries where risk is minimum and probability of trend continuation is at its highest. Our algorithm analyzes price action with market volume and momentum to identify trend trading opportunities making our solution suitable for intra-day and long-term trading​. The FX Delta System is Composed of 2 Elements: Element 1: The FX Delta 2.0 Scanner Considered the ​First Step of the FX Delta Trading Process​, the FX Delta Scanner is a concise and powerful visual resource that pinpoints and summarizes market sentiment through all financial markets such as forex,
  3. 3. commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. Other phases can be found represented below with varying states (arrows). Element 2: The FX Delta 2.0 Dashboard Trade Management: Provides comprehensive information including Target 1 and Target 2 in Pips, Risk-Reward Ratio of Target 1 and Target 2, and Stop Loss in Pips and Percentages. Additionally, we support 1-click shortcut trade execution buttons and effortless 1-click trading for a market order, pending order, and close trade buttons. Filters: Our newly integrated Quality Filter (QF) helps traders identify the best Delta Patterns while the rank filter makes sure the breakout we plan to trade is within the scale of real-time overall market conditions. This module works in liaison with both higher and lower time frames. Delta Patterns: A powerful visual aid that displays overall market conditions and directions in terms of delta patterns for given assets in a small table. Alfa Pattern: The Alfa Pattern helps you maximize profits by aiding you in understanding whether the market is starting a new trend or if we are already in a trend. How to make money online? The Most Accurate Forex Trading System of 2020!
  CORE FEATURES Signal Alerts SMS, Email & MT4 Pop-up Alerts Learning Hub An expansive collection of how-to video tutorials, educational trading webinars, and live strategy videos with how to trade the FX Delta 2.0. Comprehensive User Manual Learn the ins-and-outs of the FX Delta 2.0 while generating income through trading. Bonus Features - Rapid Divergence Course eBook & webinar. Aggressive and Conservative Setups Execute high-probability aggressive and conservative investments. Shortcut Buttons A one-click market order, open order, and close order. Scanner Shortcut Effortless 1-click navigation to Delta Pattern Scanner. Template Reset
  Use our shortcut button to reset templates to original conditions. Delta Pattern A powerful pattern that identifies the market direction. Full Customization Fully customize the layout of your trading template and Delta Pattern Scanner. Visual Trade Manager (VTM) Use our intuitive VTM to set order levels by dragging horizontal lines on the chart to adjust targets, stop losses, and enter when pending options. Flexible Money Management Use fixed lots and dictate the risk of account or a fixed sum of money per trade. Post-Trade Adjustments Lot size, risk, and volume are now adjustable AFTER a signal was given. Multi-Language Support English, German, French, Spanish (Only the software). WHAT'S NEW IN FX DELTA 2.0? Dashboard and Scanner Overhaul Redesigned user interface that supports newly integrated trading features and software improvements which helps you make optimal trading decisions with increased ease and efficiency.
  MT4 & MT5 Support Our trading solution is compatible with the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 charting solution, if you need any help there is always support to assist you. Aggressive Trading Signal Incorporated Originally, the FX Delta was capable of using divergence as a strong confirmation in a manual capacity, however, now the software employs divergence trading techniques automatically which means more signals with a much better risk-reward ratio. Improved Divergence Indicator Apart from making various improvements to our Divergence indicator, the FX Delta 2.0 now uses divergence trade entries so naturally, we had to implement the best indicator for the job. Delta Quality Filter After much community feedback, we addressed one of the most common questions which were how to identify the best Delta Patterns for trading. While it was no easy feat, the Quality Filter (QF) is now part of the dashboard for your convenience. Versatile Delta Pattern Scanner (In Dashboard) Better understand the overall sentiment of an asset by using our multi-timeframe Delta Pattern Scanner (DPS) found inside our resigned dashboard. You no longer need to switch back and forth to the scanner chart! Trade Flag from Scanner Table Introduced in FX Delta 2.0 is Trade Flag, which shows you what instrument and what time frame you have a running trade. This makes managing multiple running trades less daunting and minimizing the risk of overexposure to the same asset is mitigated. Additionally, Trade Flag serves as a great visual aid to help you better understand where your exposure is based on the FX Delta 2.0 system.
  Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Levels Cross this off your list and add it to your trading arsenal, Fibonacci Retracement levels are plotted automatically on the chart so you can identify optimal levels for potential trade entries beforehand. Delta Pattern Levels (On Chart) When using the lower time frames you can see the boundaries of the Delta Pattern, which serve as a strong and insightful visual cue. Trade Journals with Screenshots That's right! You can now track your trade entries with a screenshot of the Entry and Exit! Single Chart Multi-Trade Manager Decent software will manage your position while you are away but only great software will manage ALL running trades from within a single chart. Have up to 10 running trades with only one chart open that will make sure targets are collected, stops are moved, and so on. News on the Chart The newly integrated News Module in the FX Delta 2.0 software enables day traders not to get caught in the middle of important news while trading. Scanner Shortcut Button We placed significant priority on better improving user experience with the FX Delta trading system. We understand that many traders are managing enough on their end with plenty of charts on their platforms but we also know finding the "right" one is easier said than done. As a solution, we introduced the Scanner Shortcut Button, which takes you immediately to the Delta Scanner upon clicking.
  8. 8. Reset Template Button Optimization and user-control are emphasized through the functional components of the FX Delta 2.0, now you can draw, analyze and reset templates with the click of a button.

