Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Agile Data Management DAMA Philadelphia March 15, 2018
About the Author • Executive Data Officer – TD Bank • Senior Director (Digital Wallet Program) – AMEX • Agile Coach / SCRU...
What We’ll Discuss • Agile: What is it about and what does it look like • Traditional software development and management ...
What You’ll Take Away 1. An understanding of how traditional checkpoints or gateways leveraged by the data governance comm...
What is Agile All About? • Iterative Delivery • Short cycle times • Working software • Full Contact Collaboration • Busine...
What Does Agile Look Like? (SCRUM Flavor)
Traditional Software Development Engagement Test Build Design Requirements Deploy Data Requirements Identify:  Stakehol...
Traditional Project Management Engagement
Agile Software Development Engagement Product Backlog Sprint Planning Sprint backlog 4 weeks Daily Stand-Up meeting Sprint...
Agile Software Development Engagement Product Backlog Sprint Planning Sprint backlog 4 weeks Daily Stand-Up meeting Sprint...
Agile Management Engagement Sprint Product Increment Sprint Review Sprint Retrospective Product Backlog Review Sprint Plan...
Organizational Design
Kanban Board Example
Data Issue Management Using Kanban
My Challenge to You …  Engage your executives and community in leading real change in adapting your data governance and m...
Questions ? Discussions Possible Solutions Points of Contention Shared Experiences Comments
Appendix A
Traditional Method of Capturing / Monitoring Work
Agile Method of Capturing / Monitoring Work
If You Need Help …
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Engaging Agile Teams for Data Governance Professionals

36 views

Published on

Confused about how to ensure data management activities get accomplished as you organizations transitions from a traditional software development and management methodologies to agile ones? This presentation explains the key differences in integration points between traditional and agile processes, provides tactical approaches to inserting data governance work into the agile flow. It provides an overview of agile organizational structures, enabling you to ensure they account for data governance roles performed in your organization.
3 Key Takeaways
1. An understanding of how traditional checkpoints or gateways leveraged by the data governance community map to new agile processes and workflows
2. How and when to engage agile teams
3. How to ensure your data governance staff and activities are accounted for in agile organizations

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Engaging Agile Teams for Data Governance Professionals

  1. 1. Agile Data Management DAMA Philadelphia March 15, 2018
  2. 2. About the Author • Executive Data Officer – TD Bank • Senior Director (Digital Wallet Program) – AMEX • Agile Coach / SCRUM Master – (Capital One) • Author Guerrilla Agile – Implementing Agile Practices in the Corporate World
  3. 3. What We’ll Discuss • Agile: What is it about and what does it look like • Traditional software development and management approach with typical data steward points of engagement • Proposed agile software development and management approach with suggested data steward points of engagement • Proposed approach to integrating data governance roles into organizations staffed on an agile basis • Walk through an example of performing Data Issue Management in an agile fashion • Q&A / Discussion • I’ll pause for questions after reviewing some of the more detailed slides
  4. 4. What You’ll Take Away 1. An understanding of how traditional checkpoints or gateways leveraged by the data governance community map to new agile processes and workflows 2. How and when to engage agile teams 3. How to ensure your data steward staff and activities are accounted for in agile organizations 4. How you can use agile methods in your data management activities
  5. 5. What is Agile All About? • Iterative Delivery • Short cycle times • Working software • Full Contact Collaboration • Business – IT daily interaction* • Face-to-Face wherever possible • Expect and Welcome Change • Commitment Based • Sustainable Yet Adaptive Time to Market – Refactoring (Architecture / Standards) Satisfied Customers Daily “Stand Up Meeting” Team Collocation Everyone Competitive Advantage What and How (Not When / Who) It Happens Anyway Self Organized Teams Servant Based Leadership Consistent Pace Reflect – Fine Tune and Adjust
  6. 6. What Does Agile Look Like? (SCRUM Flavor)
  7. 7. Traditional Software Development Engagement Test Build Design Requirements Deploy Data Requirements Identify:  Stakeholders  Decision Rights  Accountabilities Defining Data Structures Define Models Data Storage Design Update Bus Data Glossary Populate Metadata Writing Test Cases Document Lineage Data Validation User Acceptance Testing Formal Sign-Offs Data Validation User Validation Data Quality Profiling Stewardship
  8. 8. Traditional Project Management Engagement
  9. 9. Agile Software Development Engagement Product Backlog Sprint Planning Sprint backlog 4 weeks Daily Stand-Up meeting Sprint Potential Shippable product Sprint Review Sprint Retrospective Goal: Identify and prioritize product features Goal: Identify which features will be developed In this sprint Decompose work into tasks Team Commitment Goal: Completion of tasks and acceptance of features. Hold daily Scrum (30 minutes) Goal: Showcase to stakeholders working product features Goal: Honest review of the team’s performance with consensus on how to improve Release
  10. 10. Agile Software Development Engagement Product Backlog Sprint Planning Sprint backlog 4 weeks Daily Stand-Up meeting Sprint Potential Shippable product Sprint Review Sprint Retrospective Release Data Related Efforts  Business  Regulatory  Enterprise Identify Data Related Work  Governance  Management Perform Data Related Work Define/Build data structures Write test cases Define/Build data models Document lineage Design/Build data store Data validation Update Bus data glossary User validation Present Working System / Features  User Acceptance Testing  Formal Signoffs Production Related Work  Data Validation  User Validation  Data Quality Profiling  Stewardship
  11. 11. Agile Management Engagement Sprint Product Increment Sprint Review Sprint Retrospective Product Backlog Review Sprint Planning Considerations: Data Governance and Management processes must evolve to provide flexibility and adaptability Accountability and commitment work BOTH ways:  Agile teams must address data governance and management related work items  Data Stewards must be committed to team goals and outcomes, and as such accountable Adapt data steward engagement to meet the agile team needs as well as your own
  12. 12. Organizational Design
  13. 13. Kanban Board Example
  14. 14. Data Issue Management Using Kanban
  15. 15. My Challenge to You …  Engage your executives and community in leading real change in adapting your data governance and management processes to better aligning with agile methods  If you are not adequately engaged by agile teams … show up!  Backlog Reviews  Sprint Planning  Daily Stand-Ups  Sprint Reviews  Sprint Retrospectives  Learn more about agile development and management methodologies  Don’t be afraid to leverage agile methodologies in in evolving how your organizations deliver data governance and management
  16. 16. Questions ? Discussions Possible Solutions Points of Contention Shared Experiences Comments
  17. 17. Appendix A
  18. 18. Traditional Method of Capturing / Monitoring Work
  19. 19. Agile Method of Capturing / Monitoring Work
  20. 20. If You Need Help …

×