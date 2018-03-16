Engaging Agile Teams for Data Governance Professionals

Confused about how to ensure data management activities get accomplished as you organizations transitions from a traditional software development and management methodologies to agile ones? This presentation explains the key differences in integration points between traditional and agile processes, provides tactical approaches to inserting data governance work into the agile flow. It provides an overview of agile organizational structures, enabling you to ensure they account for data governance roles performed in your organization.

3 Key Takeaways

1. An understanding of how traditional checkpoints or gateways leveraged by the data governance community map to new agile processes and workflows

2. How and when to engage agile teams

3. How to ensure your data governance staff and activities are accounted for in agile organizations

