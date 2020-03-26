Successfully reported this slideshow.
Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Chapter 9 Water Conservation • Plumbing System Water Conservation Methods and Products • Results of Water Conservation
The world's limited freshwater supply will not be sufficient to supply the needs of an estimated 11 billion people by the year 2100.
Energy use is embedded in every part of the water supply system.
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Energy costs represent 25–30% o...
The largest consumer of water is the thermoelectric power industry. In 2010 this industry used an estimated 161 billion gal. (609 billion L) of water per day.
The average North American uses up to 100 gal. (378.5 L) of potable water per day.
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) estimates that there are 240,000 water main breaks per year.
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Agricultural irrigation supplie...
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved When selecting the proper water...
Designing rooms with plumbing fixtures closer together or on the same side of the building will help to reduce the amount of piping needed for the plumbing system.
The volume of water per foot of various types of piping are included in the table Internal Volume of Various Water Distribution Piping.
Hot water piping should be insulated throughout its entirety. Pipe insulation will prevent heat loss and provide sound isolation from noisy piping.
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The on-demand initiated dedicat...
More than 30% of sprinkled water evaporates before permeating the soil and a high percentage of that water runs off the intended site to sidewalks or streets.
In-ground or drip irrigation systems should be used to place water where it is needed, rather than on top of the soil.
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Lavatory and kitchen faucets ca...
Showers and baths can use as much as 17% of the amount of water used in a home. There are many different designs of low flow showerheads.
The flushometer tank or pressure assist type WC uses water to build pressure against an air bladder that resides inside the WC tank.
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The dual flush WC is supplied w...
Cartridge, or insert type waterless urinals, utilize a replaceable cartridge or insert installed at the bottom of the urinal.
A hybrid urinal utilizes an insert cartridge designed to accept a water supplied rinse that cleans the cartridge housing and the fixture drain to prevent sediment buildup.
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The composting toilet consists ...
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The WaterSense® label allows th...
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved WaterSense-labeled products and...
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A high efficiency plumbing appl...
A clothes washer that meets the ENERGY STAR® model criteria can come in either front-loading or specially engineered top-loading models.
USGBC's LEED certification system is based on prerequisites and credits that a project must meet to achieve a certification level of Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The criteria used to evaluate p...
Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved
The USGS reported that water use dropped from 410 billion to 355 billion gal. (1.5 trillion to 1.3 trillion L) per day (Bgp/d) by 2010, the last year of complete reporting.
In Canada, water conservation results show that both total and residential water use per capita showed a more significant drop over 2006 to 2009 than between previous survey cycles.
  1. 1. Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Chapter 9 Water Conservation • Plumbing System Water Conservation Methods and Products • Results of Water Conservation Water Conservation
  2. 2. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The world’s limited freshwater supply will not be sufficient to supply the needs of an estimated 11 billion people by the year 2100.
  3. 3. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Energy use is embedded in every part of the water supply system.
  4. 4. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Energy costs represent 25–30% of total water and wastewater facility costs, and pumping finished water represents almost 80% of water utility costs. Each of these costs accrue continually 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
  5. 5. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The largest consumer of water is the thermoelectric power industry. In 2010 this industry used an estimated 161 billion gal. (609 billion L) of water per day.
  6. 6. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The average North American uses up to 100 gal. (378.5 L) of potable water per day.
  7. 7. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) estimates that there are 240,000 water main breaks per year.
  8. 8. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Agricultural irrigation suppliers are utilizing new water management systems as well as new water-efficient irrigation equipment and methods such as scientific irrigation scheduling, VFD pumps, irrigation system analysis, and HE irrigation equipment, including HE-rated nozzles, sprinklers, drip systems, and multi-trajectory sprays.
  9. 9. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved When selecting the proper water heating equipment, one must take into consideration the type, size, fuel type, energy factor (EF), and equipment’s first hour rating and overall cost estimates. Each water heater is required to have this information included on the EnergyGuide label.
  10. 10. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Designing rooms with plumbing fixtures closer together or on the same side of the building will help to reduce the amount of piping needed for the plumbing system.
  11. 11. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The volume of water per foot of various types of piping are included in the table Internal Volume of Various Water Distribution Piping.
  12. 12. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Hot water piping should be insulated throughout its entirety. Pipe insulation will prevent heat loss and provide sound isolation from noisy piping.
  13. 13. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The on-demand initiated dedicated line system is believed to be a more efficient circulation system because the system only operates when there is a demand for hot water, and thus energy is not used if there is no demand.
  14. 14. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved More than 30% of sprinkled water evaporates before permeating the soil and a high percentage of that water runs off the intended site to sidewalks or streets.
  15. 15. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In-ground or drip irrigation systems should be used to place water where it is needed, rather than on top of the soil.
  16. 16. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Lavatory and kitchen faucets can use over 15% of the amount of water used in a home with current flow rates at 2.2 gpm (8.3 L/m). Low flow aerators in a variety of flow styles can be attached to most of these lavatory and kitchen faucets.
  17. 17. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Showers and baths can use as much as 17% of the amount of water used in a home. There are many different designs of low flow showerheads.
  18. 18. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The flushometer tank or pressure assist type WC uses water to build pressure against an air bladder that resides inside the WC tank.
  19. 19. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The dual flush WC is supplied with either two buttons on top of the tank lid or a two position handle on the side of the tank that will allow the user to choose which volume of flush to use.
  20. 20. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Cartridge, or insert type waterless urinals, utilize a replaceable cartridge or insert installed at the bottom of the urinal.
  21. 21. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A hybrid urinal utilizes an insert cartridge designed to accept a water supplied rinse that cleans the cartridge housing and the fixture drain to prevent sediment buildup.
  22. 22. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The composting toilet consists of either a combined seat with a self- contained composting compartment or a toilet with a remote composting tank which provides the area for composting of fecal matter.
  23. 23. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The WaterSense® label allows the consumer to easily find water-efficient products, new homes that are water and energy efficient, and programs that meet the EPA’s criteria for efficiency and performance.
  24. 24. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved WaterSense-labeled products and services are certified to use at least 20% less water, save energy, and perform as well as or better than regular models rated to the 1992 Energy Policy Act.
  25. 25. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A high efficiency plumbing appliance can be easily identified by the ENERGY STAR® Certification Mark used as a label on products, homes, and buildings that have been verified to meet ENERGY STAR requirements.
  26. 26. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A clothes washer that meets the ENERGY STAR® model criteria can come in either front-loading or specially engineered top-loading models.
  27. 27. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved USGBC’s LEED certification system is based on prerequisites and credits that a project must meet to achieve a certification level of Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
  28. 28. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The criteria used to evaluate performance of LEED® buildings are based on five categories: water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, sustainable sites, and indoor environmental quality. …continued on next slide
  29. 29. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved
  30. 30. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The USGS reported that water use dropped from 410 billion to 355 billion gal. (1.5 trillion to 1.3 trillion L) per day (Bgp/d) by 2010, the last year of complete reporting.
  31. 31. Chapter 9 — Water Conservation © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In Canada, water conservation results show that both total and residential water use per capita showed a more significant drop over 2006 to 2009 than between previous survey cycles.

×