Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Chapter 8 Potable Hot Water System • Water Heating Fundamentals • Water Heaters • Water H...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Domestic potable hot water has many ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The hypocaust was a system utilizing...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Larger systems used walls as flues t...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Tubs were found in excavations of an...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The earliest cast-iron stove manufac...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved By the 1880s and ‘90s, electricity a...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the 1880s, while working for the ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In 1874, Joseph E. Watts started the...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The development of the temperature a...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Conduction is a heat transfer method...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Convection is heat transfer that occ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Thermal stratification is a natural ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Radiation is a heat transfer method ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Thermal expansion is the dimensional...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In an open piping system, as water i...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Without a means to accommodate the v...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved To protect the building water supply...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An expansion tank is a water tank in...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Another method to protect against st...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A pressure relief ball cock provides...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The coefficient of thermal expansion...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved While there are several types of wat...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The most common type of internal hea...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A brazed plate heat exchanger is an ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Double-wall heat exchangers provide ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A storage water heater is a water he...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A typical storage water heater has s...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A heat trap is a device or piping ar...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An electric storage water heater is ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The two types of heating elements us...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A gas-fired storage water heater is ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The quantities and methods to provid...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A thermostatic control circuit keeps...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Gas-fired water heaters incorporate ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Gas-fired water heaters may use natu...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An oil-fired water heater is a direc...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Solar water heating systems generall...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Solar energy collector systems produ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The heat source of a tankless water ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination water heater is a wate...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A water heater exploding can cause t...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A temperature limiting device is the...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination temperature and pressu...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The temperature-sensing portion of t...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Anti-siphon protection can be provid...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vacuum relief valve is a safety va...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The normally desired water temperatu...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The severity of a scald burn injury ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the past, the recommended water h...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A pressure-balancing compensating va...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A thermostatic compensating valve (T...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination pressure- balancing an...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A temperature limiting device is a d...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A temperature actuated mixing valve ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The most commonly used insulation fo...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The 2015 IPC requires that pipe insu...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved DHW piping should be supported as di...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A gravity circulation system is a DH...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A demand circulation system is a for...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A dedicated line circulation system ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved If a hot water system is provided wi...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The flow through each major branch l...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Two of the most commonly used types ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A brazed plate recirculation system ...
Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Heat tracing is an electrical heatin...
  1. 1. Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Chapter 8 Potable Hot Water System • Water Heating Fundamentals • Water Heaters • Water Heating Safety • DHW Piping Water Heating
  2. 2. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Domestic potable hot water has many uses in homes and commercial/industrial buildings.
  3. 3. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The hypocaust was a system utilizing a raised floor set on stacks of tiles called pilae.
  4. 4. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Larger systems used walls as flues to allow the hot air to rise through the walls, providing additional heat and an escape for combustion gases.
  5. 5. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Tubs were found in excavations of ancient Greek and Roman cities such as this tub found in the Palace of Nestor at Pylos.
  6. 6. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The earliest cast-iron stove manufactured in North America appeared in 1642 in Lynn, Massachusetts, and in 1740, Benjamin Franklin invented the Pennsylvania fireplace, which became known as the Franklin stove.
  7. 7. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved By the 1880s and ‘90s, electricity and natural gas became readily available through underground systems provided by public utilities. This increased the development of water heating equipment and hydronic and DHW systems.
  8. 8. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the 1880s, while working for the industrialist George Westinghouse, Edwin Ruud began to research safe ways to heat water and invented the modern storage water heater.
  9. 9. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In 1874, Joseph E. Watts started the Watts Regulator Company where he developed and patented steam and water pressure regulators.
  10. 10. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The development of the temperature and pressure relief valve would almost eliminate water heater explosions and ensured that water heaters were finally safe.
  11. 11. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Conduction is a heat transfer method that occurs when heat is passed from molecule to molecule through a material.
  12. 12. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Convection is heat transfer that occurs when currents circulate between warm and cool regions of a fluid.
  13. 13. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Thermal stratification is a natural process of convection in which layers of water are formed based on temperature.
  14. 14. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Radiation is a heat transfer method that occurs from the absorption of electromagnetic waves. Heat radiated from hot water piping or the heating source to the air is heat loss.
  15. 15. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Thermal expansion is the dimensional change in an object or substance due to temperature changes when pressure is constant. Heating water causes water molecules to move faster and farther apart, expanding the volume of the water.
  16. 16. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In an open piping system, as water is heated and expands, the volume of expanded water can be dissipated back through the open cold water connection all the way to the water supply system service connection and main.
  17. 17. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Without a means to accommodate the volume of expanded water in a closed piping system, the hot water supply pressure will rise until it activates a relief valve, spilling hot water and lowering the pressure.
  18. 18. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved To protect the building water supply system from the effects of thermal expansion in a closed piping system, an expansion tank should be installed on the cold water supply side of the water heater ahead of any circulation line connections.
  19. 19. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An expansion tank is a water tank incorporating a pre-charged air-filled cushion that provides an additional volume for water under thermal expansion. Because air is compressible, the air cushion compresses as the increased volume of expanded water enters the tank.
  20. 20. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Another method to protect against stagnant water at the expansion tank is to install a flow-through expansion tank.
  21. 21. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A pressure relief ball cock provides an auxiliary relief valve feature in addition to being a safe anti-siphon vacuum breaker.
  22. 22. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The coefficient of thermal expansion is the unit increase or decrease in length of a material per 1°F increase or decrease in temperature.
  23. 23. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved While there are several types of water heating appliances, there are only two distinct methods of heating water for a DHW system, direct and indirect water heating.
  24. 24. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The most common type of internal heat exchanger is the coiled heat exchanger.
  25. 25. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A brazed plate heat exchanger is an external heat exchanger that consists of stacked steel plates that are brazed together.
  26. 26. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Double-wall heat exchangers provide greater protection from leaks than single-wall heat exchangers as they provide an air gap between the heat exchanger walls.
  27. 27. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A storage water heater is a water heater that includes a tank for storing a certain amount of hot water for immediate use.
  28. 28. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A typical storage water heater has several threaded openings, or ports, welded into the tank to connect piping and safety devices.
  29. 29. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A heat trap is a device or piping arrangement incorporated into the discharge piping of a storage type water heater or hot water storage tank, to prevent the gravity circulation of heated water into outlet piping, preventing unwanted hot water from flowing out of the tank.
  30. 30. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An electric storage water heater is a direct water heater that uses heat produced by the flow of electricity through a heating element to heat water.
  31. 31. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The two types of heating elements used for water heating are immersion and wraparound heating elements.
  32. 32. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A gas-fired storage water heater is a direct storage water heater that uses heat produced by the combustion of natural or liquefied petroleum (LP) gas to heat water.
  33. 33. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The quantities and methods to provide outside combustion air are contained in NFPA 54 National Fuel Gas Code, which is replicated in the 2015 UPC.
  34. 34. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A thermostatic control circuit keeps the water near a set temperature by controlling the firing and extinguishing of the main burner.
  35. 35. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Gas-fired water heaters incorporate internal flues designed to transfer heat into the water as effectively as possible and can be center, multiple, external channel, full-floating external flue, or full-floating internal flue.
  36. 36. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Gas-fired water heaters may use natural, direct, or sealed box vent systems.
  37. 37. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An oil-fired water heater is a direct-fired storage type water heater with a force- draft oil burner as the heat source. They are constructed similarly to a gas-fired water heater, are vented in the same manner, but have the oil-fired burner mounted on the outside of the tank.
  38. 38. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Solar water heating systems generally are categorized as direct or indirect and as either passive or active, which refers to the method of fluid circulation.
  39. 39. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Solar energy collector systems produce heat energy from flat plate or evacuated tube collectors to heat domestic hot water or hydronic system water.
  40. 40. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The heat source of a tankless water heater may be either gas or electric.
  41. 41. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination water heater is a water heater that uses the same heat source for both space heating and domestic hot water supply purposes. This type of system uses the main heat source to heat a fluid that is circulated through a coil heat exchanger within the storage tank of the water heater or an external heat exchanger.
  42. 42. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A water heater exploding can cause tremendous damage to a building. This house in Scottsdale, Arizona had its garage roof and side wall blown out by its water heater exploding.
  43. 43. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A temperature limiting device is the high-limit temperature control that is integral to a water heater and is included in the water heater’s primary controls.
  44. 44. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination temperature and pressure (T&P) relief valve is an automatic self- closing safety valve installed in an opening of a water heater tank, or other hot water storage tank, that releases water and steam in a controlled manner.
  45. 45. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The temperature-sensing portion of the valve is a probe mounted at the bottom of the valve and placed into the storage tank at the manufacturer’s recommended ports in the tank, usually in the top 6″ (152 mm) of the tank.
  46. 46. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Anti-siphon protection can be provided by a dip tube with an anti-siphon hole at the top of the dip tube or by a vacuum relief valve.
  47. 47. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vacuum relief valve is a safety valve that is used to automatically allow air into the water supply system should a vacuum occur.
  48. 48. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The normally desired water temperature used at residential and commercial fixtures and appliances ranges from 75°F to 195°F (23.9°C to 90.6°C).
  49. 49. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The severity of a scald burn injury depends on both the hot water temperature and the length of exposure to a given hot water temperature.
  50. 50. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the past, the recommended water heater thermostatic setting was 120°F (48.9°C), however, because of the possibility of bacteria growth in water at temperatures from 68°F to 122°F (20°C to 50°C), current industry recommendations are to set the water heater thermostat between 135°F to 140°F (57.2°C to 60°C).
  51. 51. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A pressure-balancing compensating valve (Type P) is a compensating valve that senses inlet supply hot and cold water pressures and compensates for variations in the inlet supply pressures to maintain the water temperature at the outlet.
  52. 52. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A thermostatic compensating valve (Type T) is a compensating valve that senses the water temperature at the outlet and compensates for thermal variations to maintain the water temperature at the outlet.
  53. 53. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination pressure- balancing and thermostatic compensating valve (Type T/P) is a compensating valve that senses inlet supply hot and cold water pressures before mixing, senses the water temperature at the outlet, and compensates for pressure and thermal variations to maintain the water temperature at the outlet.
  54. 54. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A temperature limiting device is a device installed at lavatories, sinks, bathtubs, bidets, etc., that prevents the water temperature from exceeding a preset temperature. The installation of this device is at the point of use, usually at the fixture branch and adjacent to the fixture.
  55. 55. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A temperature actuated mixing valve is a device installed at or near the outlet of the water heater appliance that automatically tempers the hot water to a preset temperature that is safe for human contact before it reaches the point of use, regardless of the water heater thermostat setting.
  56. 56. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The most commonly used insulation for hot water piping is fibrous glass and flexible tubing insulation.
  57. 57. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The 2015 IPC requires that pipe insulation be in accordance with the ICC International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) Table C403.2.9.
  58. 58. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved DHW piping should be supported as discussed in Chapter 3, however, the pipe support or hanger should go around the pipe insulation rather than trying to cut the insulation for the pipe to rest on the hanger.
  59. 59. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A gravity circulation system is a DHW circulation system that uses the natural tendency for hot water to rise and cooler (heavier or denser water) to fall to circulate hot water back to a heating source. The system is designed and piped similarly to a trunk and branch system, however, the water heating equipment is located below the level of the fixtures or appliances served.
  60. 60. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A demand circulation system is a forced DHW circulation system that utilizes a circulator connected between a hot and cold fixture supply, normally a lavatory, to draw water from a hot water fixture supply and push it through the cold fixture supply.
  61. 61. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A dedicated line circulation system is a forced DHW circulation system consisting of a dedicated return line (HWR) from the farthest fixture, or group of fixtures, from the heating source, which is then piped back to the heating source with circulation provided by a pump or circulator.
  62. 62. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved If a hot water system is provided with a master thermostatic mixing valve, the HWR line should be split with one line connecting the cold water inlet to the water heater and the other line connecting the cold water inlet to the mixing valve.
  63. 63. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The flow through each major branch line of an HWR system should be balanced so the flow is even throughout the system. This is accomplished with manual or automatic balancing valves.
  64. 64. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Two of the most commonly used types of automatic air vents are the float valve air vent and the fibrous disc automatic air vent.
  65. 65. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A brazed plate recirculation system is commonly used as an option for recirculating DHW in large or high-rise buildings with several zones.
  66. 66. Chapter 8 — Water Heating © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Heat tracing is an electrical heating element embedded in flexible cable that runs along the length of piping and activates when pipe temperature drops below a predetermined set point.

