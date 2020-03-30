Unit 7 review questions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. � 2014 by American Technical Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved. 4. Why is combustion air required? 3. List the three categories of gas fuels that are used for heating. 2. What two factors determine the grade of a fuel oil? 1. List the three requirements for combustion. Name _________________________________________________________________ Date _______________
  2. 2. � 2014 by American Technical Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved. 5. Differentiate between the chemical reactions taking place in the inner mantle of a flame and in the outer mantle. 6. What are the products of complete combustion and of incomplete combustion? 7. What are the two main causes of combustion inefficiency? 8. Define annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) rating. Name _________________________________________________________________ Date _______________
  3. 3. � 2014 by American Technical Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved. 9. Identify the three gases that are used to determine the combustion efficiency of a fuel. 10. Differentiate between renewable and nonrenewable energy. Name _________________________________________________________________ Date _______________

