Unit 17 power point

Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Unit 17 Furnace Components • Controls Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Objectives • List the various forced-air furnace components. • Descri...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Combustion furnace components include a blower, fuel valve, burner(s)...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A cabinet is a sheet- metal enclosure that completely covers and prov...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A blower is a mechanical device that consists of moving blades or van...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A propeller fan is a type of air moving device that consists of angle...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A centrifugal blower is a type of air moving device that consists of ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A blower wheel is a sheet-metal cylinder with curved vanes along its ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Centrifugal blowers are also used as draft induction fans in furnaces.
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls An axial flow blower is a type of air moving device that consists of ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A furnace blower drive system is a type of furnace connection used be...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls The speed of a blower wheel, in revolutions per minute (rpm), determi...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Blower wheel speed is directly proportional to the speed of a motor a...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Blower performance charts show the horsepower, speed, volume, and sta...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A gas-fired atmospheric burner is a burner that mixes ambient air wit...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A burner tube has an adjustable shutter, which is the primary air inl...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls An oil-fired atmospheric burner is a type of burner that consists of ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A power burner is a type of burner that uses a fan or blower to suppl...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A gas-fired power burner is a type of burner that uses natural or LP ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls An oil-fired power burner is a type of power burner that atomizes fue...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A pulse burner is a type of low excess air burner that introduces an ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A fuel igniter may be a standing flame that burns constantly, such as...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A gas control valve is a 100% shutoff safety valve that controls the ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A heat exchanger is any device that transfers heat from one substance...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls The heating capacity of a heat exchanger depends on the thickness of ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A clamshell heat exchanger is a heat exchanger that has multiple clam...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A draft diverter is a box made of sheet metal that runs the width of ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A drum heat exchanger is a round drum or tube that is located on a co...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A barometric damper is a metal plate positioned in the opening of a f...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A condensing heat exchanger is a secondary heat exchanger that reduce...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A high temperature limit switch is an electric switch that shuts off ...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A stack switch is a mechanical combustion safety control device conta...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A pilot safety control is a safety control that determines when a pil...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A flame sensor is an electronic combustion safety control device that...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A pressure switch is an electromechanical combustion safety control d...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Devices for cad cell combustion safety control are used on furnaces t...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A blower control switch is a temperature- actuated switch that contro...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions 1. List the common combustion and electric furnace c...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions (continued) 5. List the three types of burners found...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions (continued) 10. What is the purpose of a gas control...
Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions (continued) 14. Define condensing heat exchanger. 15...
  1. 1. Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Unit 17 Furnace Components • Controls Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls
  2. 2. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Objectives • List the various forced-air furnace components. • Describe the operation of the various types of furnace burners and fuel igniters. • Explain the types of gas control valves and their uses. • Describe how the various types of furnace heat exchangers operate. • Describe the operation of common furnace controls.
  3. 3. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Combustion furnace components include a blower, fuel valve, burner(s), heat exchanger, and controls.
  4. 4. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A cabinet is a sheet- metal enclosure that completely covers and provides support for the components of an HVAC device.
  5. 5. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A blower is a mechanical device that consists of moving blades or vanes that force air to travel through ductwork.
  6. 6. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A propeller fan is a type of air moving device that consists of angled blades mounted on a central hub.
  7. 7. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A centrifugal blower is a type of air moving device that consists of a scroll, blower wheel, shaft, and inlet vanes.
  8. 8. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A blower wheel is a sheet-metal cylinder with curved vanes along its perimeter.
  9. 9. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Centrifugal blowers are also used as draft induction fans in furnaces.
  10. 10. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls An axial flow blower is a type of air moving device that consists of a blower wheel, which works like a turbine wheel.
  11. 11. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A furnace blower drive system is a type of furnace connection used between the electric motor and the blower wheel, or motor-to-wheel connection, of a furnace.
  12. 12. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls The speed of a blower wheel, in revolutions per minute (rpm), determines the volume of air that will flow through a blower.
  13. 13. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Blower wheel speed is directly proportional to the speed of a motor and the diameter of the pulleys used on the motor shaft and blower wheel.
  14. 14. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Blower performance charts show the horsepower, speed, volume, and static pressure performance characteristics of a specific blower during operation.
  15. 15. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A gas-fired atmospheric burner is a burner that mixes ambient air with a gas fuel to create a flame.
  16. 16. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A burner tube has an adjustable shutter, which is the primary air inlet for the burner.
  17. 17. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls An oil-fired atmospheric burner is a type of burner that consists of an open pot into which fuel oil flows at a controlled rate.
  18. 18. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A power burner is a type of burner that uses a fan or blower to supply and control combustion air.
  19. 19. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A gas-fired power burner is a type of burner that uses natural or LP gas and contains a fan or blower.
  20. 20. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls An oil-fired power burner is a type of power burner that atomizes fuel oil with the air.
  21. 21. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A pulse burner is a type of low excess air burner that introduces an air-fuel mixture to a burner face in small amounts or pulses.
  22. 22. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A fuel igniter may be a standing flame that burns constantly, such as the pilot light of a pilot burner, or a device that electrically ignites a gas on each call for heat.
  23. 23. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A gas control valve is a 100% shutoff safety valve that controls the flow of fuel to a main burner and a pilot burner, if used.
  24. 24. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A heat exchanger is any device that transfers heat from one substance to another without allowing the substances to mix.
  25. 25. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls The heating capacity of a heat exchanger depends on the thickness of the metal, thermal conductivity of the metal, and surface area of the heat exchanger.
  26. 26. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A clamshell heat exchanger is a heat exchanger that has multiple clam-shaped sections welded together.
  27. 27. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A draft diverter is a box made of sheet metal that runs the width of a clamshell heat exchanger to trap flue gases and then travels up a flue with dilution air.
  28. 28. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A drum heat exchanger is a round drum or tube that is located on a combustion chamber to make the products of combustion flow through it.
  29. 29. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A barometric damper is a metal plate positioned in the opening of a flue that allows atmospheric pressure to balance the pressure at the bottom of a chimney to control the amount of airflow up through the combustion chamber and flue.
  30. 30. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A condensing heat exchanger is a secondary heat exchanger that reduces the temperature of the flue gas below the dewpoint temperature of the heat exchanger.
  31. 31. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A high temperature limit switch is an electric switch that shuts off a furnace when it begins to overheat.
  32. 32. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A stack switch is a mechanical combustion safety control device containing a bimetallic element that measures flue- gas temperature and converts it to mechanical motion to trip a set of contacts.
  33. 33. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A pilot safety control is a safety control that determines when a pilot light is burning.
  34. 34. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A flame sensor is an electronic combustion safety control device that determines when a flame is present by using the burner flame to conduct electricity.
  35. 35. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A pressure switch is an electromechanical combustion safety control device that detects the pressure in a flue created by the flow of air from a draft induction fan.
  36. 36. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Devices for cad cell combustion safety control are used on furnaces that contain fuel oil burners.
  37. 37. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls A blower control switch is a temperature- actuated switch that controls the blower motor of a furnace.
  38. 38. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions 1. List the common combustion and electric furnace components. 2. List the three types of blowers used in forced-air systems. 3. What is a furnace blower drive system? 4. What is the relationship between blower wheel speed and pulley diameter? …Continued on next slide
  39. 39. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions (continued) 5. List the three types of burners found in furnaces. 6. What three factors determine the heat output of an atmospheric burner? 7. What are the two basic kinds of power burners? 8. What is a pulse burner? 9. Differentiate between a pilot burner, electric spark igniter, and hot surface igniter. …Continued on next slide
  40. 40. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions (continued) 10. What is the purpose of a gas control valve? 11. What three factors determine the heating capacity of a heat exchanger? 12. Describe the composition of clamshell heat exchangers. 13. Explain the basic operation of a drum heat exchanger. …Continued on next slide
  41. 41. Unit 17 — Forced-Air Furnace Components and Controls Review Questions (continued) 14. Define condensing heat exchanger. 15. What are three types of power controls? 16. What is the purpose of a high temperature limit switch? 17. List five combustion safety controls. 18. What is an operating control?

