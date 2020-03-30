Unit 16 power point

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Unit 16 Forced-Air Heating Systems • Furnaces • Special-Purpose Heating Units Forced-Air ...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Objectives • Describe the difference between the two types of forced-air heating systems. • ...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A forced-air heating system is a heating system that uses a fan to force air across a heat s...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A furnace is a self-contained heating unit that includes a blower, at least one burner, a he...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Furnaces are classified by the direction of airflow out of the furnace.
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces An electric furnace is a furnace that uses resistance heating elements to warm passing air.
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Furnaces are built to industry standards, which depend on the size and arrangement of the co...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces An input rating is the amount of heat produced by a furnace or boiler as fuel is burned; exp...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces An output rating is the total amount of heat a furnace or boiler will produce in one hour; e...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces The annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) rating is the measure of the thermal efficienc...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A unit heater is a self-contained forced convection heater that is not connected to any type...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A duct heater is a unit heater that is installed in a duct and supplied with air from a remo...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A wall unit is a packaged HVAC unit that heats a building space by using a fan and heat exch...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Small wall units, such as packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC) and packaged terminal hea...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A direct-fired heater is a unit heater that does not have a heat exchanger.
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A rooftop unit is a packaged HVAC unit mounted on the roof of a light commercial building.
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Review Questions 1. Compare central and modular forced-air heating systems. 2. List the thre...
Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Review Questions (continued) 6. What is the annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) rating...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 16 power point

34 views

Published on

Unit 16 Power Point

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 16 power point

  1. 1. Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Unit 16 Forced-Air Heating Systems • Furnaces • Special-Purpose Heating Units Forced-Air Furnaces
  2. 2. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Objectives • Describe the difference between the two types of forced-air heating systems. • Discuss the different styles of furnaces. • Explain the ratings of furnaces. • Describe the various types of special-purpose heating systems.
  3. 3. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A forced-air heating system is a heating system that uses a fan to force air across a heat source to heat a building.
  4. 4. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A furnace is a self-contained heating unit that includes a blower, at least one burner, a heat exchanger, and a number of controls.
  5. 5. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Furnaces are classified by the direction of airflow out of the furnace.
  6. 6. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces An electric furnace is a furnace that uses resistance heating elements to warm passing air.
  7. 7. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Furnaces are built to industry standards, which depend on the size and arrangement of the components in the cabinet.
  8. 8. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces An input rating is the amount of heat produced by a furnace or boiler as fuel is burned; expressed in Btu/hr.
  9. 9. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces An output rating is the total amount of heat a furnace or boiler will produce in one hour; expressed in Btu/hr.
  10. 10. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces The annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) rating is the measure of the thermal efficiency of HVAC combustion equipment; expressed as a percent.
  11. 11. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A unit heater is a self-contained forced convection heater that is not connected to any type of ductwork and contains a fan, a hot water coil, and controls in one cabinet.
  12. 12. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A duct heater is a unit heater that is installed in a duct and supplied with air from a remote blower.
  13. 13. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A wall unit is a packaged HVAC unit that heats a building space by using a fan and heat exchanger mounted in a metal enclosure, which is installed in or against an outside wall.
  14. 14. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Small wall units, such as packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC) and packaged terminal heat pump (PTHP) units, are powered by cords that are plugged into electrical receptacles.
  15. 15. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A direct-fired heater is a unit heater that does not have a heat exchanger.
  16. 16. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces A rooftop unit is a packaged HVAC unit mounted on the roof of a light commercial building.
  17. 17. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Review Questions 1. Compare central and modular forced-air heating systems. 2. List the three most common styles of furnaces. 3. How is a furnace input rating found? 4. How is a furnace output rating found? 5. Define efficiency rating. …Continued on next slide
  18. 18. Unit 16 — Forced-Air Furnaces Review Questions (continued) 6. What is the annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) rating? 7. List four types of spaces that require special- purpose heating systems. 8. Differentiate between a unit heater and a duct heater. 9. What is a common application of a direct-fired heater? 10. Define rooftop unit.

×