Trade experience review(1)

Field Review
  1. 1. Field Review
  2. 2. Field Review •Convert 417” to feet When you convert this to Feet you might be inclined to ask if the answer is in decimal feet or feet and inches? Look a t the multiple choice answers to determine this.
  3. 3. Field Review •Convert 93’-9” to inches When you convert 93’ to inches remember ---- There were an additional 9 inches to add in to the answer
  4. 4. Field Review •Order hangers for piping: 275’ of pipe and hangers every 8’ When you calculate the amount of hangers needed remember ----- To start with the first hanger at the beginning then calculate the amount of spaces between hangers
  5. 5. Field Review • You are getting ready to start a new job; arrange the steps below in order: (example) • Call Supply House and secure price quote and availability • List Materials • Call Supply House and place an order • Make a drawing The choices are in four multiple choice sequenced formats.
  6. 6. Field Review •You are ordering pipe. The pipe cost $4.35 per foot. You need 1,575 feet. What will the pipe cost? • Basic math for total cost.
  7. 7. Field Review •PythagoreanTheorem (to square up a wall) • A² + B² = C² • 3’ x 4’ x 5’ or any multiples such as; 6’ x 8’ x 10’ or 12” x 16” x 20” The Square Root of the sum of (A2 plus B2)
  8. 8. Field Review • You are running the job. You have 2 plumbers, 2 pipefitters, and 1 apprentice. The job worked all day Monday and Tuesday and half a day on Wednesday. OnTuesday the plumbers worked 4 hours over to complete the job. How many hours were worked? (figuring total time) • Overtime is at 1-1/2 times the straight time rate Remember to include your time as supervisor?
  9. 9. Field Review • You are installing 6” heating mains through a building. There are 6 rooms and each room is 40’ wide. How much pipe is needed? Basic Math to determine total pipe for supply & return… remember to figure both lines Read the question to determine is it a single line or a Supply and Return.
  10. 10. Field Review •If you are not sure what a symbol is on the blueprint, where is the first place you should look? Legend
  11. 11. Field Review •Symbols for valves and fittings (must know) Draw some symbols on the white board Talk about differences between; PLANVIEW vs SECTIONVIEW
  12. 12. Field Review •You have an 8” main with 2” insulation; what size hanger do you order? some will add 8” & 2” together…forgetting the additional 2” on the other side
  13. 13. Field Review •The scale on the drawing is ¼” = 1’. The line is 11-5/8” long. How much pipe do you order? (the same as if you were using a scale rule) figure how many times a ¼” goes into 11-5/8” 11” has 44 quarter inches plus 5/8” has 2 and ½ quarter inches equaling 46 and ½ representing 46-1/2 feet.
  14. 14. Field Review •You have installed a 6” line that is pitched an 1/8” per foot. The walls that they pass through are 84’ apart. What is the difference in the sleeves. how to figure fall, grade, or pitch 1/8” times 84 equals 84/8” = 10-4/8” = 10-1/2” fall
  15. 15. Field Review •Body harness questions? Read the question for the application.
  16. 16. Field Review •If a septic tank was sized wrong and it says the contractor must install according to code. Plumbers, Who has responsibility to correct?
  17. 17. Field Review •The 8” line has a 1/8” pitch and the line is 80’ long; what is the total fall? Basic Math to figure fall, grade, or pitch 1/8” times 80 equals 80/8” = 10” = 10” fall
  18. 18. Field Review •Elevation and plan drawings. Find the missing measurements and determine are you looking down on a “PLANVIEW” or at the side of a “SECTIONVIEW” Use basic math to determine an unknown dimension using building column locations minus drawing dimensions.
  19. 19. Field Review •A Dimension such as 5’-4” Inside an Oval on a Drawing indicates A.F.F. (Above Finish Floor). The letters A.F.F obviously indicate Above Finished Floor for a dimension. 5’-4”
  20. 20. Field Review •Calculate a 45o Offset for a 10” set 10” x 1.414= 14.14” also 10”2 + 10”2 =100” + 100”= 200” square root = 14.1421” Notice when you multiply by 10 you can move the decimal point one place to the right. ie; 1.414 to 14.14
  21. 21. Field Review •Calculate a rolling Offset for a 8” Rise and 6” Roll 8”2 plus 6”2 =64” + 36” = 100”, square root = 10” offset. 10” x 1.414 = 14.14” Rolling Offset
  22. 22. Field Review •Discuss the difference between Elevations vs Dimensions! A Dimension is a measured distance between two points vertically or horizontally. An Elevation is a value determined from a Datum called “Sea Level”
  23. 23. Field Review •Discuss the difference between Elevations vs Dimensions! A Dimension can be a measurement between two Elevations Elev 496’ minus Elev 481’ equals a dimension of 15’
  24. 24. Field Review •Discuss the difference between Elevations vs Dimensions! An Elevation can be determined by adding a dimension to a known elevation. A Dimension of 4’ added to Elev 439’ equals 443’ Elevation

