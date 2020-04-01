Review planning and scheduling chapter 11

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 11 Review
Planning and Scheduling •What is Pre-Construction Planning? a) Developing a job strategy before the job begins
Planning and Scheduling •What is Short Interval Planning? a) Breaking the job into tasks that take about 10 working days t...
Planning and Scheduling •What should always be your first priority in planning? a) SAFETY !!!!
Planning and Scheduling •Before planning a job, the foreman must; a) Read and be familiar with all project documents.
Planning and Scheduling •What is the definition of the critical path of a project? a) The longest path through the job.
Planning and Scheduling •What is float? a) Time remaining in a task before the critical path is affected.
Fabrication •What are some advantages of fabrication? a) Because of a controlled environment, a superior product is produc...
Fabrication •What are some advantages of fabrication? c) All materials and equipment are readily available, reducing waiti...
Planning and Scheduling •What is the optimum strategy for fabrication? a) Fabricate in the shop and install in the field.
Planning and Scheduling •When is fabrication best planned for? a) Before the job starts.
  1. 1. Chapter 11 Review
  2. 2. Planning and Scheduling •What is Pre-Construction Planning? a) Developing a job strategy before the job begins
  3. 3. Planning and Scheduling •What is Short Interval Planning? a) Breaking the job into tasks that take about 10 working days to complete.
  4. 4. Planning and Scheduling •What should always be your first priority in planning? a) SAFETY !!!!
  5. 5. Planning and Scheduling •Before planning a job, the foreman must; a) Read and be familiar with all project documents.
  6. 6. Planning and Scheduling •What is the definition of the critical path of a project? a) The longest path through the job.
  7. 7. Planning and Scheduling •What is float? a) Time remaining in a task before the critical path is affected.
  8. 8. Fabrication •What are some advantages of fabrication? a) Because of a controlled environment, a superior product is produced. b) Man-Hours spent in the fab shop doing fabrication reduce hours spent on the job, thereby trade-stacking and lost time due to weather. (continued)
  9. 9. Fabrication •What are some advantages of fabrication? c) All materials and equipment are readily available, reducing waiting time. d) Work can be done independent of the job schedule. e) Reduce the need for on-site storage facilities. f) Reduces need for job site tools and equipment.
  10. 10. Planning and Scheduling •What is the optimum strategy for fabrication? a) Fabricate in the shop and install in the field.
  11. 11. Planning and Scheduling •When is fabrication best planned for? a) Before the job starts.

