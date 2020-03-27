Drainage 6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Chapter 6 Principles of Venting • Vent Types and Alternate Vent Systems • Vent Piping Ins...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Objectives • Explain the principles o...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Trap seal loss is almost completely e...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The siphon created by negative pressu...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Positive pressures created in a syste...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A simple example of how wastewater fl...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The vent system provides a flow of ai...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Sufficient rates of airflow are neede...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An individual vent is a pipe installe...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A continuous vent is a vertical vent ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved As a dry vent, a group vent could be ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In this installation of a common vent...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The IPC allows the vent for two fixtu...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the IPC, two fixture drains, at di...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Vertical wet venting in the UPC is li...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Vertical wet venting in the IPC can b...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Horizontal wet venting in the UPC is ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The differences between the UPC and I...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A circuit vent is a vent that connect...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Multiple circuit-vented branches may ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A relief vent is required if a circui...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A loop vent is the same as a circuit ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The branch vent usually connects to t...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vent stack is required to be instal...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vent stack is connected to the base...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vent header can connect together se...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A relief/yoke vent is required to be ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A relief/yoke vent connection to a dr...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A horizontal offset is vented by a re...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The lower section of a drainage stack...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Plumbing codes provide a special vent...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Some codes may allow a horizontal wet...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination waste and vent system i...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The oversizing of the horizontal drai...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Fixture drains and branches should co...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the IPC, a dry vent for the combin...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Waste stack venting uses an oversized...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Single stack venting is a venting sys...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Only one water closet may discharge i...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Fixture drains other than water close...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The Sovent® system is an engineered s...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Aerator fittings are installed in the...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved De-aerator fittings are installed at ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An air admittance valve is a one-way ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Individual and branch AAVs should be ...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The P.A.P.A.™ device acts much like a...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Vent terminals are required to be min...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Some plumbing codes allow vents to te...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Pipe flashing is available as a prefa...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Each vent pipe connected to a horizon...
Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Unless prohibited by structural condi...
  1. 1. Premium PowerPoint® Presentation Chapter 6 Principles of Venting • Vent Types and Alternate Vent Systems • Vent Piping Installation Requirements Vent Systems
  2. 2. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Objectives • Explain the principles of venting. • Differentiate between the types of vent systems. • Describe alternative vent systems. • Identify common installation requirements for vent systems.
  3. 3. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Trap seal loss is almost completely eliminated by the addition of a fixture vent installed downstream of the fixture trap.
  4. 4. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The siphon created by negative pressure on the outlet side of a trap can be prevented by the proper placement of a fixture vent.
  5. 5. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Positive pressures created in a system due to wastewater flow down a stack are relieved by the installation of a fixture vent.
  6. 6. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A simple example of how wastewater flow can be impeded is illustrated by using a straw, your finger, and water.
  7. 7. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The vent system provides a flow of air to or from the drainage system, creating a circulation of air throughout the system.
  8. 8. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Sufficient rates of airflow are needed in stacks and horizontal drains to properly vent the DWV system.
  9. 9. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An individual vent is a pipe installed to vent a fixture trap.
  10. 10. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A continuous vent is a vertical vent that is a continuation of the drain to which it connects.
  11. 11. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved As a dry vent, a group vent could be a branch vent connecting two or more vents.
  12. 12. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In this installation of a common vent, the UPC requires the common fitting connecting the two trap arms be a double fixture fitting.
  13. 13. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The IPC allows the vent for two fixtures that are connected to a single vertical drain or to two horizontal drains to be vented by a common vent.
  14. 14. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the IPC, two fixture drains, at different levels in a single story of a building, may be connected to a single fixture drain and served by a vertical vent from that drain identified as a common vent.
  15. 15. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Vertical wet venting in the UPC is limited to four 2 DFU-rated fixtures, and the vertical wet vent section is limited to 6″ (152 mm) maximum developed length.
  16. 16. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Vertical wet venting in the IPC can be done with any combination of fixtures within two bathroom groups located on the same floor level.
  17. 17. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Horizontal wet venting in the UPC is limited to horizontal drainage piping receiving the wastewater discharge from fixtures in a single bathroom group located on the same floor level.
  18. 18. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The differences between the UPC and IPC versions of horizontal wet venting is the placement of a water closet in the system, the use of double fittings, and individually vented fixtures permitted to connect to the wet vent section.
  19. 19. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A circuit vent is a vent that connects to a horizontal drainage branch and vents a battery of two to eight fixture traps.
  20. 20. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Multiple circuit-vented branches may connect together.
  21. 21. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A relief vent is required if a circuit-vented horizontal branch of 4 or more water closets is connected to a drainage stack receiving the discharge from horizontal branches located above it.
  22. 22. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A loop vent is the same as a circuit vent except that it loops back and connects with a soil or waste stack vent.
  23. 23. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The branch vent usually connects to the vent stack through inverted sanitary tees.
  24. 24. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vent stack is required to be installed to connect branch vents from drainage stacks extending several floors above the building drain.
  25. 25. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vent stack is connected to the base of a drainage stack below the last horizontal drainage branch and before the stack connection to the building drain or 10 stack diameters downstream of the base on the horizontal branch.
  26. 26. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A vent header can connect together several vent stacks and stack vents and then extend through the roof to atmosphere.
  27. 27. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A relief/yoke vent is required to be installed connecting a vent stack and soil or waste stack in high rise buildings. Both IPC and UPC requirements are illustrated.
  28. 28. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A relief/yoke vent connection to a drainage stack consists of a wye-branch fitting placed below the lowest drainage branch connection serving that floor.
  29. 29. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A horizontal offset is vented by a relief vent at the upper and lower section of the drainage stack.
  30. 30. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The lower section of a drainage stack is vented by a yoke vent connecting between the offset and the next lower branch connected to the drainage stack.
  31. 31. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Plumbing codes provide a special venting installation for island fixtures called island venting. Peninsula sink installations may not be island vented.
  32. 32. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Some codes may allow a horizontal wet vent for island sink installations.
  33. 33. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved A combination waste and vent system is a system of waste piping embodying the horizontal wet venting of low-flow fixtures by means of a common waste and vent pipe.
  34. 34. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The oversizing of the horizontal drain ensures that there will be adequate area in the pipe for wastewater flow and the free movement of air in the system.
  35. 35. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Fixture drains and branches should connect to the horizontal drain in the horizontal plane so that the drain airway is not blocked.
  36. 36. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved In the IPC, a dry vent for the combination waste and vent system may be placed anywhere in the system.
  37. 37. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Waste stack venting uses an oversized waste stack as the vent for fixtures discharging into the stack.
  38. 38. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Single stack venting is a venting system that uses an oversized soil or sanitary drainage stack as the vent for fixtures discharging into the stack. Fixtures located on the lower two branch intervals must be connected to the drainage system by a separate stack or by conventional methods.
  39. 39. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Only one water closet may discharge into a stack on a 3″ (76 mm) horizontal branch of 18″ (457 mm) or shorter in length if the branch is connected to the stack by a wye type fitting. If the fitting is a sanitary tee, a fixture drain of 1 ½″ (38 mm) may also connect to that branch.
  40. 40. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Fixture drains other than water closets are limited to a maximum of 12′ (3.7 m) in horizontal developed length from the stack.
  41. 41. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The Sovent® system is an engineered single-stack drainage system for multi-story buildings typically three stories and taller. Two primary fittings, the Aerator and De-aerator, in conjunction with standard DWV materials accomplishes the function of drainage, waste, and venting within one vertical pipe.
  42. 42. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Aerator fittings are installed in the Sovent® stack at each floor to accept horizontal branches and to control wastewater flow into and through the fitting.
  43. 43. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved De-aerator fittings are installed at the base of the stack or at horizontal offsets to relieve the pressures at the hydraulic jump.
  44. 44. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved An air admittance valve is a one-way valve designed to allow air to enter the plumbing drainage system when negative pressures develop in the piping system.
  45. 45. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Individual and branch AAVs should be installed 4″ (102 mm) above the horizontal branch or fixture drain and vent only fixtures that are on the same floor level and connect to a horizontal branch drain.
  46. 46. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved The P.A.P.A.™ device acts much like a water-hammer arrestor and may be installed in positive pressure areas such as the bottom of a drainage stack.
  47. 47. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Vent terminals are required to be minimum distances from, or above, vertical surfaces, openable windows, doors, or air intakes and vent shafts for building ventilation systems.
  48. 48. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Some plumbing codes allow vents to terminate through a side wall.
  49. 49. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Pipe flashing is available as a prefabricated component, but it may be fabricated in the field. The most commonly used type of prefabricated pipe flashing is made of a metal or thermoplastic plate with a rubber boot on top.
  50. 50. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Each vent pipe connected to a horizontal drainage branch should have its invert taken off above the centerline of the drain.
  51. 51. Chapter 6 — Vent Systems © 2017 by American Technical Publishers All rights reserved Unless prohibited by structural conditions, vent piping should rise vertically to a point not less than 6″ (152 mm) above the flood level rim of the fixture served before offsetting horizontally or connecting to other vents.

