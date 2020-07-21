Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL JINETE DEL CABALLO BLANCO En Apocalipsis 6:2, encontramos un misterioso jinete montado sobre un caballo blanco: “Y miré...
(Genesis 10:14). De allí, Nimrod salió y fundó la tierra de Asiria (que en hebreo significa “Triunfador”). Si usted se est...
Recordemos, la marca de la bestia es numero de hombre. Su numero es 666. Cada seis representa un hombre. Ahora, veamos la ...
Veamos algunas citas bíblicas que hacen referencia a esta jinete: “Y al fin del reinado de éstos, cuando los transgresores...
de Apocalipsis. También, dice la escritura que Absalón era el mas hermoso en toda la tierra de Israel (2 Samuel 14:25-26, ...
arco, salió venciendo y para vencer a mucho pueblo ignorante que por pereza de leer la palabra de Dios creerán en todas la...
espíritu del Anticristo ha estado intentando engañar a mucho pueblo cristiano a sentirse cómodo en esta tierra. Les brinda...
El Jinete del Caballo Blanco
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El Jinete del Caballo Blanco

46 views

Published on

Estudio biblico sobre el jinete del caballo blanco mencionado en Apocalipsis 6:2

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El Jinete del Caballo Blanco

  1. 1. EL JINETE DEL CABALLO BLANCO En Apocalipsis 6:2, encontramos un misterioso jinete montado sobre un caballo blanco: “Y miré, y he aquí un caballo blanco; y el que lo montaba tenia un arco; y le fue dada una corona, y salió venciendo, y para vencer.” El Apocalipsis es rico en su contenido de símbolos, eventos y procesos y en ocasiones, complica la tarea de interpretar el texto, y por tanto, ha sido objeto de debate a lo largo de la historia. Con todo y eso, podemos colocar cada cosa en su debido orden para poder tener un retrato completo de las profecías en el escritas y poder darles una interpretación correcta. Muchos comentaristas han dicho que este misterioso jinete es nada mas y nada menos que el Señor Jesucristo. De acuerdo al orden del texto, esta interpretación esta equivocada. No debemos pasar por alto que el que esta abriendo los sellos es el Señor Jesucristo (Apocalipsis 6:1), por lo cual, suponer que Cristo es el jinete del caballo blanco es antibíblico. EL JINETE PROFETIZADO “Y Cus engendró a Nimrod, quien llegó a ser el primer poderoso en la tierra. Este fue vigoroso cazador delante de Jehová; por lo cual se dice: Así como Nimrod, vigoroso cazador delante de Jehová.” Genesis 10:8-9 Desde tiempos atrás, la escritura nos da el testimonio del primer hombre poderoso en la tierra. Nimrod fue un conquistador en su época. El salió conquistando y para conquistar. Sin embargo, no debemos descartar el hecho que él fue poderoso cazador delante de Jehová. Que quiero decir con esto, de que Dios fue el que le dio permiso a Nimrod para llegar a ser poderoso en la tierra. El imperio de Nimrod estuvo marcado por la impiedad y rebeldía, y el comienzo de su reino fue Babel, que en hebreo significa “confusión”. También, es importante saber que, de la descendencia de Mizraim, hermano de Nimrod, descienden los Filisteos, archi enemigos del pueblo de Dios
  2. 2. (Genesis 10:14). De allí, Nimrod salió y fundó la tierra de Asiria (que en hebreo significa “Triunfador”). Si usted se esta preguntando que tiene que ver esto con el jinete del caballo blanco de Apocalipsis, pues tiene mucha relación, Nimrod viene a ser un prototipo de este personaje. Nimrod nos ayuda a saber quien es el jinete y cuál es su función en la profecía bíblica. Pero prosigamos con nuestros estudio, permitiéndole al Espíritu Santo que nos habrá el entendimiento para comprender estas verdades profundas. Necesitamos rendir nuestras mentes a disposición del Espíritu Santo para que El nos ilumine y así entender con el corazón los misterios de la palabra de Dios. Alguien dijo en cierta ocasión, que no es pecado ser ignorante, el pecado es no querer aprender. Así que pongamos mucha atención para escuchar la suave y dulce voz del Espíritu de Dios. LA MARCA DE LA BESTIA “Aquí hay sabiduría. El que tiene entendimiento, cuente el número de la bestia, pues es número de hombre. Y su número es seiscientos sesenta y seis.” – Apocalipsis 13:18 Tenemos que entender que el numero de la bestia es numero de hombre. No debemos de tomarlo literalmente y pensar que al final de los tiempos habrá personas con el numero 666 tatuado en sus frentes. El numero 6 bíblicamente representa y significa al “Hombre”. Con esto en mente, repasemos la genealogía de Nimrod. “Los hijos de Cam: Cus, Mizraim, Fut y Canaán. Y los hijos de Cus: Seba, Havila, Sabta, Raama y Sabteca. Y los hijos de Raama: Seba y Dedán. Y Cus engendró a Nimrod, quien llegó a ser el primer poderoso en la tierra.” Genesis 10:6-8 1. CAM 2. CUS 3. NIMROD
  3. 3. Recordemos, la marca de la bestia es numero de hombre. Su numero es 666. Cada seis representa un hombre. Ahora, veamos la siguiente grafica para darle un toque visual a esto que estamos aquí declarando. “Aquí hay sabiduría. El que tiene entendimiento…” La escritura nos hace una invitación a “escudriñar” y saber que significa la marca de la bestia. El ardiente deseo en nuestro corazón debe de ser el querer conocer todos los misterios revelados en este libro llamado la Biblia, el cual Dios nos ha dejado como manual que nos conducen a la vida eterna. Con esta grafica podemos visualizar el patrón que aquí se empieza a manifestar. Nimrod es un prototipo del muy famoso y anticipado Anticristo. Todo esto tiene mucho que ver con el título de nuestra enseñanza, con el jinete del caballo blanco, ya que al igual que Nimrod, él salió venciendo y para vencer. Dicho lo anterior, podemos comprender que este famoso jinete viene por obra de satanás, de hecho, él es el Anticristo mismo. Al igual que Nimrod, él es vigoroso cazador delante del Señor, lo representa el arco en su mano, y también, se le ha dado una corona. Esta corona significa que este jinete es un conquistador, un triunfador (como dijimos anteriormente, Asiria significa Triunfador en hebreo) al cual Dios le ha dado autoridad por un corto tiempo. CAM CUS NIMROD 6 6 6
  4. 4. Veamos algunas citas bíblicas que hacen referencia a esta jinete: “Y al fin del reinado de éstos, cuando los transgresores lleguen al colmo, se levantará un rey altivo de rostro y entendido en enigmas. Y su poder se fortalecerá, mas no con fuerza propia; y causará grandes ruinas, y prosperará, y hará arbitrariamente, y destruirá a los fuertes y al pueblo de los santos. Con su sagacidad hará prosperar el engaño en su mano; y en su corazón se engrandecerá, y sin aviso destruirá a muchos; y se levantará contra el Príncipe de los príncipes, pero será quebrantado, aunque no por mano humana.” Daniel 8:23-25 Son tantas las profecías en la Biblia que nos hacen mención del Anticristo. Pero sigamos adelante, permitiéndole a estos textos bíblicos entrelazarse y vincularse uno con otro. Recuerde que Nimrod fue el fundador de Asiria, por lo tanto, a él se le conoce como el Asirio. “Y éste será nuestra paz. Cuando el asirio viniere a nuestra tierra, y cuando hollare nuestros palacios, entonces levantaremos contra él siete pastores, y ocho hombres principales; y devastarán la tierra de Asiria a espada, y con sus espadas la tierra de Nimrod; y nos librará del asirio, (simbólicamente el Anticristo) cuando viniere contra nuestra tierra y hollare nuestros confines.” Miqueas 5:5-6 También, podemos ver Isaías 10:5-34 y Ezequiel capitulo 31, los cuales hablan ampliamente sobre este tema. Estos textos le dan luz a lo que aquí estoy declarando, bajo la inspiración del Espíritu Santo. En 2 Samuel capitulo 15 al 18, encontramos el relato sobre la vida de David y Absalón su hijo. Este hijo de David fue el que asesinó a su hermano Amnón, muy parecido al relato de Caín y Abel. Absalón se rebeló contra su padre David, el cual era el rey de Israel. Esto, simbólicamente nos muestra la rebelión de satanás con Dios, y también, del Anticristo con el Señorío de Jesús. Absalón tomó el reino por la fuerza y por engaño, despojando a su padre David del trono. Por lo tanto, Absalón llegó a tener una corona y un trono por un corto tiempo, como lo tendrá el Anticristo. Todo esto viene siendo un prototipo del jinete del caballo blanco que vemos en el libro
  5. 5. de Apocalipsis. También, dice la escritura que Absalón era el mas hermoso en toda la tierra de Israel (2 Samuel 14:25-26, compare con Ezequiel 28:12-15 y Isaías 14:12-14). Otra detalle que me llama mucho la atención es el nombre de Absalón, el cual en hebreo significa padre de paz. La escritura dice que cuando digan: Paz y seguridad, entonces vendrá sobre ellos destrucción repentina, como los dolores a la mujer encinta, y no escaparán. – 1 Tesalonicenses 5:3 “Sí, por cuanto engañaron a mi pueblo, diciendo: Paz, no habiendo paz;…”- Ezequiel 13:10 El Anticristo presenta al mundo entero una paz ficticia, y principalmente, la iglesia ramera creerá en esta paz. El Señor Jesús nos dijo: No penséis que he venido para traer paz a la tierra; no he venido para traer paz, sino espada. – Mateo 10:34. A través de palabras fingidas y engaños por obra de satanás, el Anticristo “por otra semana confirmará el pacto con muchos” – Daniel 9:27 El Anticristo logrará engañar a muchos “con todo engaño de iniquidad para los que se pierden, por cuanto no recibieron el amor de la verdad para ser salvos. Por esto Dios les envía un poder engañoso, para que crean la mentira, a fin de que sean condenados todos los que no creyeron a la verdad, sino que se complacieron en la injusticia.” 2 Tesalonicenses 2:10-12 Regresando al jinete del caballo blanco, el arco es símbolo de poder y la corona es símbolo de victoria, y el hecho de que es blanco simboliza que es un poder religioso movido por satanás mismo. El apóstol Juan nos dice en 1 Jn. 2:18 “Hijitos, ya es el último tiempo; y según vosotros oísteis que el anticristo viene, así ahora han surgido muchos anticristos; por esto conocemos que es el último tiempo.” Nuestro Señor Jesús nos dejó una palabra de advertencia: “Entonces, si alguno os dijere: Mirad, aquí está el Cristo, o mirad, allí está, no lo creáis. Porque se levantarán falsos Cristos, y falsos profetas, y harán grandes señales y prodigios, de tal manera que engañarán, si fuere posible, aun a los escogidos.” - Mateo 24:23-24 DESENMASCARANDO AL JINETE Como he comentado anteriormente, este jinete del caballo blanco se parece tanto al mismo Señor de la Gloria, que muchos se equivocan y lo confunden con Jesucristo. Tiene una corona, tiene un
  6. 6. arco, salió venciendo y para vencer a mucho pueblo ignorante que por pereza de leer la palabra de Dios creerán en todas las mentiras que este falso espíritu les dirá. Por este motivo, el profeta Daniel dice en el capítulo 12:10 “Muchos serán limpios, y emblanquecidos y purificados; los impíos procederán impíamente, y ninguno de los impíos entenderá, pero los entendidos comprenderán.” Pero lo mas hermoso es cuando desenmascaramos al jinete del caballo blanco. En Apocalipsis 19:11, vemos a otro jinete montado en un caballo blanco: “Entonces vi el cielo abierto; y he aquí un caballo blanco, y el que lo montaba se llamaba Fiel y Verdadero, y con justicia juzga y pelea.” Versículo 13, “Estaba vestido de una ropa teñida en sangre; y su nombre es: EL VERBO DE DIOS.” Versículo 16, “Y en su vestidura y en su muslo tiene escrito este nombre: REY DE REYES Y SEÑOR DE SEÑORES.” Bendito sea nuestro Señor Jesucristo que dejó a Su iglesia bien equipada para que no fuera a ser engañada. La diferencia entre este Jinete y el anterior es que este tiene el nombre imprento por todos lados. El jinete del capitulo seis no tiene nombre, pero vemos a este, que la escritura da testimonio que se llama Fiel y Verdadero, Rey de reyes, y Señor de señores, y también, el Verbo de Dios, para que en boca de dos o tres testigos conste toda palabra. Amen! Amen! Que mas prueba podemos pedir. El mismo Señor Jesús desenmascarando al jinete del caballo blanco del capítulo 6. Cabe reiterar la importancia del NOMBRE sobre la Iglesia. Hay diferencia entre la Iglesia del nombre, y la Iglesia que no tiene nombre. Ambas se mueven en lo sobrenatural. Ambas profesan creer en Dios. Pero solo una hace caso al mandato de Dios de arrepentirse, bautizarse en agua en el nombre de Jesucristo, para perdón de sus pecados. Como dijo el apóstol Pedro, “La piedra que los edificadores desecharon, Ha venido a ser la cabeza del ángulo; y: Piedra de tropiezo, y roca que hace caer, porque tropiezan en la palabra, siendo desobedientes; a lo cual fueron también destinados.” 2 Pedro 2:7-8 Estemos despiertos y velemos para que este espíritu engañador y seductor, no logre convencernos de creer a la mentira. Nuestra morada esta en los cielos de donde también estamos esperando a nuestro Salvador y Señor (2ª Cor. 5:1-3). No empiece a sentirse cómodo en este mundo, porque, aunque estamos en el mundo, no somos de este mundo. Estamos de pasada. El
  7. 7. espíritu del Anticristo ha estado intentando engañar a mucho pueblo cristiano a sentirse cómodo en esta tierra. Les brinda esa sensación de paz a sus vidas, al punto de que llegan a creer que todo eso viene de parte de Dios. Ingenuamente están cayendo en la telaraña del Anticristo, y como niños recién nacidos, están siendo arrullados por satanás para que no se despierten de su sueño. Amados hermanos y amigos, espero que esta humilde enseñanza le motive a buscar mas de la palabra bendita de Dios, para que examine sus caminos y vea si esta en la verdad, la cual es Jesucristo. Dios nunca habla fuera de su palabra escrita (Gálatas 1:8). Es verdad que necesitamos ser alimentados por nuestros padres espirituales en las congregaciones. Pero sea como los creyentes de Berea, “pues recibieron la palabra con toda solicitud, escudriñando cada día las Escrituras para ver si estas cosas eran así.” Hechos 17:11 Hay que validar la palabra impartida en las iglesias para confirmar que sea palabra de Dios y no hueca sutilezas. Estamos en los últimos tiempos, de los cuales el Espíritu Santo nos dijo que serían tiempos peligrosos. Asegúrese de estar en la verdad. La salvación de su alma vale mucho y no debe de tomarse a la ligera. El espíritu del Anticristo ya esta en este mundo, y esta seduciendo a muchas personas que sinceramente piensan que están en la verdad. Que duro será en aquel día cuando intentemos probar la llave que supuestamente debe abrir la puerta y nos demos cuenta que no funciona. Allí será el llorar y el crujir de dientes. Pero mientras estemos con vida, y el Señor todavía no venga por su Iglesia, es tiempo para buscarlo con toda nuestra mente, corazón y alma, y asegurarnos de estar en Su verdad. Jesús mismo dijo, “El que cree en mí, como dice la Escritura, de su interior correrán ríos de agua viva.” – Juan 7:38 Hay una sola manera de creer en Cristo, y esto es, como dice la Escritura. Escudriñemos diariamente para asegurar nuestros corazones con la verdad. Que Dios le Bendiga siempre!! Hno. Joe Garza

×