Designing a business card.pptx

1.
The business card do’s and
don'ts
Check for typos –
Ensure and double check your business cards are flawless. Making sure double checking
is very important since this is your business card it needs to be official and ready. The
fact is you will need probably over 200 or more business cards ready to give out and
show your brand and if an error occurs then that means you will have to start all over
again.
Keep the colour scheme Eligible –
Make sure not to use garish or overly saturated bright washed out colours it makes
the business card look messy and difficult to read. To make your card stand out and
remain eligible keep the colours in tone of the fonts and words make it fit to your
style but know neutral colours tend to work more. Whether that may be black, white,
grey, dark grey or a dark blue. Less is more in this case.
Right amount of info –
Be sure to include multiple methods of contact on any card. You will need multiple contacts ways for
employers to reach you if they are interested, Include a phone number and an email address, avoid
including too much information such as fax numbers, multiple emails, multiple phone numbers and more.
Fewer opportunities will arise if the business card has too much going on keep it simple and light.
2.
The business card do’s and
don'ts
Always have a card on hand or ten! –
Make sure to always carry your business cards on hand whether you think its necessary
or not. Opportunities can come from anywhere and any time. Conversations can come
from the gym or grabbing a coffee or even public transport this very may to lead to open
business opportunities. Make sure to at least carry one around you in a wallet, car or
purse, Better safe than sorry,
Don’t be pushy –
You may appear pushy and needy or desperate if you hand out your business card
to early it can appear that your nervous and unprepared. You should wait for the
right moment or play it safe and hand the person the business card towards the end
of the conversation. Never just hand a person or force them to take your business
card instead try say ‘May I give you my card/business card’.
Bottom line –
The bottom line is that the best business card for you is the one who represents you as a person and
what you do. Gimmicks or traits can add to your character or can be fun, but unless you plan and design
them to fit into your brand then it may come off tacky or immature. Always focus first and foremost on the
high quality prints of well designed pleasing cards. Simpler and cleaner always appear more professional
rather than messy ones.
3.
Example 4 – Jeanne Petit
Jeanne created a minimalist business card
that stands out (literally) among the
rest/completion using embossing and raised
patters to create wave like patters and
oscillations. Designated to look like a
topographic map for showing elevation
changes, the raised patters catch the eye and
balances clear and fill the empty and negative
space of the card. Jeanne decided to create a
very simple design but with a very artsy and
filling design that not only looks professional
its simple enough to work as a business card
and a good design. The raised patters are
especially good for designers, architects,
Artists and of course cartographers
4.
Example 5 – Manifold Garden
Designed to promote a video game of the same
name these business cards are actually plant
able. The paper is made from recycled materials
that decompose quickly into compost so seeds
embedded within the paper can grow from it.
Planting the business card with soil below and
watering the paper will allow the seeds inside to
sprout and grow roots into the soil. Whilst this
business card is definitely not made to last
customers are guaranteed to remember this
business card and remember each time they see
or spend time growing the plant. Hopefully they
can write down the important contact info before
growing the card. The designer decided to make
an eco friendly and a fun approach to meeting
and business itself by making a card that can
grow into something beautiful this card will
definitely catch eyes and potentially even clients.