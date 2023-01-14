Successfully reported this slideshow.
Designing a business card.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
Designing a business card.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
Designing a business card and my journey within that

Designing a business card and my journey within that

Designing a business card.pptx

  1. 1. The business card do’s and don'ts Check for typos – Ensure and double check your business cards are flawless. Making sure double checking is very important since this is your business card it needs to be official and ready. The fact is you will need probably over 200 or more business cards ready to give out and show your brand and if an error occurs then that means you will have to start all over again. Keep the colour scheme Eligible – Make sure not to use garish or overly saturated bright washed out colours it makes the business card look messy and difficult to read. To make your card stand out and remain eligible keep the colours in tone of the fonts and words make it fit to your style but know neutral colours tend to work more. Whether that may be black, white, grey, dark grey or a dark blue. Less is more in this case. Right amount of info – Be sure to include multiple methods of contact on any card. You will need multiple contacts ways for employers to reach you if they are interested, Include a phone number and an email address, avoid including too much information such as fax numbers, multiple emails, multiple phone numbers and more. Fewer opportunities will arise if the business card has too much going on keep it simple and light.
  2. 2. The business card do’s and don'ts Always have a card on hand or ten! – Make sure to always carry your business cards on hand whether you think its necessary or not. Opportunities can come from anywhere and any time. Conversations can come from the gym or grabbing a coffee or even public transport this very may to lead to open business opportunities. Make sure to at least carry one around you in a wallet, car or purse, Better safe than sorry, Don’t be pushy – You may appear pushy and needy or desperate if you hand out your business card to early it can appear that your nervous and unprepared. You should wait for the right moment or play it safe and hand the person the business card towards the end of the conversation. Never just hand a person or force them to take your business card instead try say ‘May I give you my card/business card’. Bottom line – The bottom line is that the best business card for you is the one who represents you as a person and what you do. Gimmicks or traits can add to your character or can be fun, but unless you plan and design them to fit into your brand then it may come off tacky or immature. Always focus first and foremost on the high quality prints of well designed pleasing cards. Simpler and cleaner always appear more professional rather than messy ones.
  3. 3. Example 4 – Jeanne Petit Jeanne created a minimalist business card that stands out (literally) among the rest/completion using embossing and raised patters to create wave like patters and oscillations. Designated to look like a topographic map for showing elevation changes, the raised patters catch the eye and balances clear and fill the empty and negative space of the card. Jeanne decided to create a very simple design but with a very artsy and filling design that not only looks professional its simple enough to work as a business card and a good design. The raised patters are especially good for designers, architects, Artists and of course cartographers
  4. 4. Example 5 – Manifold Garden Designed to promote a video game of the same name these business cards are actually plant able. The paper is made from recycled materials that decompose quickly into compost so seeds embedded within the paper can grow from it. Planting the business card with soil below and watering the paper will allow the seeds inside to sprout and grow roots into the soil. Whilst this business card is definitely not made to last customers are guaranteed to remember this business card and remember each time they see or spend time growing the plant. Hopefully they can write down the important contact info before growing the card. The designer decided to make an eco friendly and a fun approach to meeting and business itself by making a card that can grow into something beautiful this card will definitely catch eyes and potentially even clients.
  5. 5. Final logo choice

