Transferencia de embriones

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA Facultad Agropecuaria y de Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria y Zo...
Generalidades Hembras seleccionadas genéticamente incrementan número de crías al año. Mejora capacidad reproductiva y nive...
Ventajas • Aumenta capacidad reproductiva de hembra (> # de descendientes). • Disminuye el intervalo generacional. • Resca...
Desventajas • Costo operacional. • Inversión en equipos, materiales, productos veterinarios. • Contratación de personal es...
Condiciones sanitarias de la hembra donadora Vacas libres de enfermedades, especialmente reproductivas. Pruebas diagnóstic...
Control de enfermedades infecciosas Las donadoras deben conservarse en perfecto estado de salud. Exámenes clínicos y de la...
Vacunación Se recomienda vacunar a las vacas donantes contra agentes virales, bacteriológicos y desparasitar al menos un m...
Protocolo de superovulación Tomarencuenta: Factores externos que afectan la respuesta superovulatoria. Nutrición, manejo y...
• Entre los protocolos más viables, que se han utilizado para la superovulación de la hembra donadora es el siguiente • Co...
Colección y evaluación embrionaria • Al séptimo día. • Mediante lavado uterino transcervical. • Este día los embriones son...
Colección y evaluación embrionaria • Dependerá de varios factores: • Infraestructura disponible de acuerdo al tipo de esta...
Colección y evaluación embrionaria • Después se debe tener una buena relajación del recto se puede aplicar anestesia epidu...
Materiales Esta técnica requiere: • Dilatador cervical 1 • Catéter recolección de embriones 2 • Mandril 2 • Jeringa 60 ml ...
Circuito cerrado con flujo continuo Con este método se emplean catéteres de 3 vías, rígidos o flexibles. Una vía, para la ...
Circuito cerrado con flujo discontinuo Con este método se usa el catéter de 2 vías, una jeringa de 50-60 ml, una válvula a...
Lavado del filtro • Luego del lavaje, la aislación de los embriones de los grandes volúmenes de medio se puede hacer por m...
• Cumplido este tiempo se elimina el sobrenadante por medio de un tubo flexible (tipo sondas pediátricas nasogástricas) qu...
Clasificación de embriones • Excelente, el desarrollo corresponde al día de la recolección. No existen defectos visibles. ...
Clasificación de embriones • Bueno, el embrión tiene muy pocos blastómeros desprendidos de la masa celular y/o posee una p...
Clasificación de embriones • Regular, el embrión posee varios defectos: detritus celulares, forma irregular, de color muy ...
Clasificación de embriones • Malo, el embrión posee muchos defectos: los correspondientes al G III más desarrollo retardad...
Evaluación de embriones Días de vida 0 Huevo sin fertilizar después de la ovulación. 1 Fertilización hasta la primera divi...
Aislamiento de embriones Preparación del equipo de manipulación de embriones. • Termostato (36.5°C) • Estereoscopio • Jeri...
Aislamiento de embriones Lavado del filtro de embriones. • Empezar el lavado en la parte donde está la malla del filtro a ...
Aislamiento de embriones Búsqueda de embriones. • Usar platos de búsqueda a temperatura de 37°C (mantener los platos de bú...
Aislamiento de embriones Clasificación de embriones. • Clasificar los embriones en grados, en una escala de 1 a 4, siendo ...
Aislamiento de embriones Mantenimiento de embriones (Holding) a 37°C. • Usar platos de mantenimiento, el cual contiene 5 p...
Aislamiento de embriones Llenado de las pajillas. • Usar jeringas de 1 mL desechables para llenar pajillas. • Primero llen...
Aislamiento de embriones Sellar pajillas. • El sellado debe hacerse del extremo de la pajilla donde no se encuentra el alg...
Aislamiento de embriones Preparación del equipo de congelamiento. • El equipo utilizado (BioCool) debe estar como punto de...
Aislamiento de embriones Cristalización • Colocar las pajillas en el equipo a -0.60°C. • Colocar una barra de cobre en nit...
Aislamiento de embriones Etiquetar las pajillas con su respectiva información. • Esto se hace durante la cristalización de...
Aislamiento de embriones Pasar las pajillas al tanque de congelamiento con nitrógeno líquido a -196°C.
Descongelado de los embriones La descongelación se debe hacer lo más rápido posible en agua a 37°C.
Ventajas • La hembra receptora no necesariamente debe ser de elevado valor genético y permite al veterinario elegir una he...
Desventajas • Manejo de la hembra luego de la transferencia debe ser observado continuamente por una persona calificada pa...
Condiciones sanitarias de la hembra receptora Se recomienda que esta hembra cumpla con el mínimo de requisitos sanitarios ...
Protocolo de sincronización Para establecer un protocolo de sincronización en receptoras, se toma en cuenta el tiempo con ...
De acuerdo al estado de los embriones, se obtendrán tasas de gestación variables, así tenemos:
Existen tres métodos base para la sincronización de celos: PGF2α con un intervalo de 2 semanas. GnRH y PGF2α 7 días más ta...
A partir de éstos métodos se han desarrollado protocolos con varias combinaciones de los mismos, entre éstos tenemos: PGF2...
PGF2α a) Protocolo 1 PGF2α: Se usan dos dosis de prostaglandinas separadas por 8 días. Día 0: Dispositivo, PGF2α + 2mg BE ...
PGF2α b) Protocolo 2 PGF2α: Utiliza una sola dosis de prostaglandina. Día 0: Dispositivo, 2mg BE Día 8: Retiro dispositivo...
PGF2α c) Protocolo 3 PGF2α (Con embriones congelados): Se usan 2 dosis de prostaglandina intramuscular, separadas por 12 d...
P4 Dispositivos vaginales de P4 a) Protocolo 1 con dispositivos vaginales de P4: CIDR Día 0: CIDR Día 8: Retiro CIDR, PGF2...
P4 Dispositivos vaginales de P4 b) Protocolo 2 con dispositivos vaginales de P4: CIDR Día 0: Dispositivo intravaginal + 2m...
P4 Dispositivos vaginales de P4 c) Protocolo 3 con dispositivos vaginales de P4: CIDR Día 0: Dispositivo intravaginal + 2m...
P4 Implantes subcutáneos de P4 a) Protocolo 1 con implantes subcutáneos de P4: Crestar Día 0: Crestar + VE Día 9: Retiro C...
A este protocolo se le puede realizar varias adecuaciones utilizando los mismos productos pero en diferente día:
Efecto de la administración de Folligon en diferentes días:
MÉTODO RESET a) Protocolo 1 RESET: Es utilizado para novillas Holstein de 15 - 18 meses. Día 0: Dispositivo PRIDsch, 100mg...
Transferencia de embriones La transferencia de embriones es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizad...
Cuando las receptoras entran en celo son llevadas a la manga y son chequeadas para determinar en qué ovario está presente ...
Procedimiento para la transferencia de embriones a) Traslado de las Vacas Receptoras b) Evaluación de la receptora c) Arma...
a) Traslado de las Vacas Receptoras • Las vacas receptoras no se deben someter a estrés ya que se obtienen mejores resulta...
c) Armado de la Pistola de Transferencia de Embriones • Se arma la pistola de transferencia, una vez que la pajuela (0.25 ...
d) Preparación de la vaca receptora • Se hace una limpieza de la zona perineal para evitar cualquier infección. • Se inyec...
e) Identificación de la vaca transferida: • Después que se finaliza la transferencia se coloca un arete en la oreja derech...
Bibliografía • Fuente, J. (2012). Reproducción asistida en el vacuno de leche Transferencias. De INIA – Reproducción anima...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA Facultad Agropecuaria y de Recursos Naturales Renovables Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria y Zootecnia IX CICLO “B” Unidad: Biotecnologías Reproductivas TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES Docente: Dr. Manuel Quezada Alumna: Jocelyn Toledo Periodo: Abril-Septiembre
  2. 2. Generalidades Hembras seleccionadas genéticamente incrementan número de crías al año. Mejora capacidad reproductiva y nivel genético de la granja. Empezó a realizarse en 1980 y en 1950 se aplicó en el ganado vacuno. Porcentaje de concepción: 40 a 70%. % depende de: • Tamaño del embrión al momento de la transferencia. • Si embrión se mantiene fresco o congelado.
  3. 3. Ventajas • Aumenta capacidad reproductiva de hembra (> # de descendientes). • Disminuye el intervalo generacional. • Rescate genético de animales accidentados o enfermos. • Intercambio material genético. • Se pueden obtener crías de vaquillas que aún no alcanzan edad y peso para preñez. • Aumenta eficiencia del semen (más terneros por dosis).
  4. 4. Desventajas • Costo operacional. • Inversión en equipos, materiales, productos veterinarios. • Contratación de personal especializado. • Mayor costo de los terneros. • Promedio de aceptación de embriones por parte de la hembra receptora 40-50%.
  5. 5. Condiciones sanitarias de la hembra donadora Vacas libres de enfermedades, especialmente reproductivas. Pruebas diagnósticas de brucelosis y tuberculosis al día. Vacunas obligatorias al día según la incidencia de enfermedades de la zona donde se ubica la finca.
  6. 6. Control de enfermedades infecciosas Las donadoras deben conservarse en perfecto estado de salud. Exámenes clínicos y de laboratorio cada 30 a 90 días para certificar que estén libres de enfermedades infectocontagiosas como brucelosis, leptospirosis, vibriosis, tricomoniasis, tuberculosis, IBR, BVD y parásitos internos y externos. Estricto calendario de vacunación y desparasitación de acuerdo a la región donde se ubiquen los animales.
  7. 7. Vacunación Se recomienda vacunar a las vacas donantes contra agentes virales, bacteriológicos y desparasitar al menos un mes antes de la superovulación.
  8. 8. Protocolo de superovulación Tomarencuenta: Factores externos que afectan la respuesta superovulatoria. Nutrición, manejo y semen. Factores fisiológicos que afectan la respuesta superovulatoria. Especie, raza, edad, individuo, estatus fisiológico (lactancia), fertilidad. Dinámica folicular y características de las ondas foliculares. Mecanismos de superovulación. Factores farmacológicos, Tipo de FSH. Productos y potencia. Relación de FSH/LH. Dosis y frecuencia de administración.
  9. 9. • Entre los protocolos más viables, que se han utilizado para la superovulación de la hembra donadora es el siguiente • Consiste en la estimulación hormonal de la donante para la formación y desarrollo de varios folículos y su ovulación en ambos ovarios en un momento previamente fijado. La inducción de la superovulación se sucede en el diestro entre el día 8 y 14 del ciclo mediante la inyección de hormonas gonadotropinas como la FSH y PMSG. Induciendo mediante la aplicación de una serie continuada de dosis decrecientes de FSH.
  10. 10. Colección y evaluación embrionaria • Al séptimo día. • Mediante lavado uterino transcervical. • Este día los embriones son más fáciles de extraer y separar. • Embriones se encuentran en el estadio de blastocistos o de mórulas, fases muy estables, lo que hace posible que sean transferidos directamente. Colección de embriones
  11. 11. Colección y evaluación embrionaria • Dependerá de varios factores: • Infraestructura disponible de acuerdo al tipo de establecimiento ganadero (producción intensiva o extensiva). • Docilidad del animal. • Destreza y experiencia del operador. • Antes de la operación de lavaje es necesario vaciar el contenido rectal, precisar la posición y dimensiones del útero y la respuesta ovárica al tratamiento superovulatorio. Preparación del animal
  12. 12. Colección y evaluación embrionaria • Después se debe tener una buena relajación del recto se puede aplicar anestesia epidural baja. • 4-6 ml de Lidocaina (2%). • En el espacio c entre la primera y segunda vértebra coccígea. Anestésico epidural
  13. 13. Materiales Esta técnica requiere: • Dilatador cervical 1 • Catéter recolección de embriones 2 • Mandril 2 • Jeringa 60 ml 2 20 ml • 2 Clamps • 2 Botella para el medio de recolección • 3 Tubo de recolección del medio, con peso y adaptador • 2 Filtros • 2 Recipiente de vidrio 500 ml • 3 Lubricante • 1 PBS • 2 Suero fetal bovino • Toallas de papel • Agujas 18 descartables x 11/2 6 • Baño de agua con temperatura controlada portátil • 1 Incubadora portátil • Procaína al 2% 10 ml • Maleato de acepromacina 2 ml • Clorhidrato de xilaxina 1 ml
  14. 14. Circuito cerrado con flujo continuo Con este método se emplean catéteres de 3 vías, rígidos o flexibles. Una vía, para la inyección del medio de lavaje, se conecta al frasco con la solución por una tubuladura de goma látex o silicona. La solución puede inyectarse por gravedad, colocando el frasco con el medio a aproximadamente 1 m por encima del frasco recolector o con una jeringa, con el mismo procedimiento que el método de flujo discontinuo. Por la segunda vía se inyecta aire o medio para llenar el balón y por medio de una tercera vía se recolecta la solución de lavaje, sin interrumpir la descarga.
  15. 15. Circuito cerrado con flujo discontinuo Con este método se usa el catéter de 2 vías, una jeringa de 50-60 ml, una válvula automática o manual, una unión de vidrio o plástico en forma de T o Y y las tubuladuras. La válvula, que se coloca a la salida del frasco , permite extraer el medio e inyectar en el interior del cuerno uterino. Luego de la inyección de un volumen variable de medio (30-50 ml) se interrumpe el flujo de llenado para proceder a la segunda maniobra; el cuerno es vaciado por la misma vía. Al ocluir la tubuladura de inyección la unión de vidrio en y desvía el medio a la segunda tubuladura que lo conduce al frasco recolector.
  16. 16. Lavado del filtro • Luego del lavaje, la aislación de los embriones de los grandes volúmenes de medio se puede hacer por medio de sedimentación o filtración del medio recuperado. • Para la sedimentación de los embriones se emplean recipientes con forma de embudo y un cierre hermético en su fondo, probetas o frascos de 0,5-1,0 l. • Los recipientes deben estar a una temperatura constante de 37 C ó 20 C y protegidos de la luz solar directa. • La sedimentación de los embriones requiere 20-30 minutos.
  17. 17. • Cumplido este tiempo se elimina el sobrenadante por medio de un tubo flexible (tipo sondas pediátricas nasogástricas) que, por capilaridad elimina lenta y progresivamente (de arriba hacia abajo) el volumen recolectado, a fin de evitar turbulencias que hagan ascender a los embriones. • El tiempo necesario para eliminar el sobrenadante varía, en función de su volumen y del tamaño de la sonda, entre 15-25 minutos. • La forma y velocidad de eliminación del medio de lavaje es por goteo rápido. • El volumen de solución conteniendo los embriones (40-50 ml) se vuelca en 4-5 vidrios de reloj o en 2-3 placas de Petri (de 130 mm de diámetro) con divisiones. • Para garantizar una completa observación visual de la superficie total de la placa, la búsqueda deberá hacerse en forma ordenada.
  18. 18. Clasificación de embriones • Excelente, el desarrollo corresponde al día de la recolección. No existen defectos visibles. Los blastómeros son claramente visibles, de color y estructura uniformes, simétricos, de forma esferoide y la zona pelúcida está intacta Grado I:
  19. 19. Clasificación de embriones • Bueno, el embrión tiene muy pocos blastómeros desprendidos de la masa celular y/o posee una pequeña cantidad de detritus celulares. • Su forma puede ser ligeramente irregular. Grado II:
  20. 20. Clasificación de embriones • Regular, el embrión posee varios defectos: detritus celulares, forma irregular, de color muy oscuro o muy claro y/o ligero agrietamiento de la zona pelúcida. Grado III:
  21. 21. Clasificación de embriones • Malo, el embrión posee muchos defectos: los correspondientes al G III más desarrollo retardado, seria ruptura de la zona pelúcida del embrión puede encontrarse parcialmente fuera de ella, forma muy asimétrica, tendencia a la desintegración como granulación o vacuolización de los blastómeros. Incluye también a los estadios hasta 8 células y la clara degeneración. • Esta categoría es considerada como no transferible. Grado IV:
  22. 22. Evaluación de embriones Días de vida 0 Huevo sin fertilizar después de la ovulación. 1 Fertilización hasta la primera división celular. 2 Embrión de dos células. 3 Embrión de cuatro células. 4 Embrión de ocho células. 5 Embrión de dieciséis células. 6 Mórula. 7 Blastocito. 8 Blastocito expandido. 9 Blastocito eclosionado.
  23. 23. Aislamiento de embriones Preparación del equipo de manipulación de embriones. • Termostato (36.5°C) • Estereoscopio • Jeringas • Agujas • Medio de lavado del filtro y mantenimiento • Platos de manipulación de embriones (búsqueda, holding) • Tripsina
  24. 24. Aislamiento de embriones Lavado del filtro de embriones. • Empezar el lavado en la parte donde está la malla del filtro a una inclinación de 45° y colocar el medio con los embriones en los platos de búsqueda. • Usar una jeringa de 20 mL para lavar el filtro utilizando el medio de lavado SFB al 1% con aguja hipodérmica desechable calibre 20G * ½”. • Hacer de 2 a 3 lavados en el filtro de embriones.
  25. 25. Aislamiento de embriones Búsqueda de embriones. • Usar platos de búsqueda a temperatura de 37°C (mantener los platos de búsqueda sobre un termostato). Para identificar el plato de búsqueda se escribe el número de la vaca sobre uno de los costados del plato. • Solamente al momento de hacer la búsqueda los platos no están sobre el termostato. • Para facilitar la búsqueda, los platos están marcados con líneas horizontales y verticales en la base, estas líneas forman cuadrículas. Horizontalmente van de la A-E, verticalmente del 1-5. • Al finalizar la búsqueda, los embriones se pasan a los platos de mantenimiento.
  26. 26. Aislamiento de embriones Clasificación de embriones. • Clasificar los embriones en grados, en una escala de 1 a 4, siendo el grado 1 el de mejor calidad y el grado 4 de calidad degenerado (células degeneradas).
  27. 27. Aislamiento de embriones Mantenimiento de embriones (Holding) a 37°C. • Usar platos de mantenimiento, el cual contiene 5 pasos en forma circular y uno al centro. • Usar una solución que contiene 10% de SFB, diferente al medio de colecta el cual tiene 1% de SFB. • Método de limpieza o mantenimiento de los embriones: 5 holding o limpieza, 2 de tripsina para eliminar cualquier agente contaminante o infeccioso (30-60 seg. cada paso, con mas tiempo en la tripsina el embrión se empieza a degradar), 5 holding para quitar la tripsina y dejar alrededor del embrión estéril. • Pasar los embriones buenos (grados 1 y 2) en solución de etilenglicol o glicerol por 5-7 min.
  28. 28. Aislamiento de embriones Llenado de las pajillas. • Usar jeringas de 1 mL desechables para llenar pajillas. • Primero llenar la pajilla con etilenglicol, luego dejar un espacio de aire, seguido de etilenglicol o glicerol con el embrión (el embrión queda en la parte media de la pajilla), llenar de nuevo un espacio de aire y por último llenar con etilenglicol o glicerol. • El espacio de aire sirve de ayuda al momento cuando se transfiere el embrión a que no quede adherido en la pajilla o en la punta de la pajilla y salga todo el contenido.
  29. 29. Aislamiento de embriones Sellar pajillas. • El sellado debe hacerse del extremo de la pajilla donde no se encuentra el algodón dentro. • Para sellar se hace con un máquina selladora con calor.
  30. 30. Aislamiento de embriones Preparación del equipo de congelamiento. • El equipo utilizado (BioCool) debe estar como punto de inicio a -0.6°C y un punto final de -34.0°C a un descenso de -0.53°C por minuto. • La solución utilizada para el congelamiento es alcohol etílico al 70%.
  31. 31. Aislamiento de embriones Cristalización • Colocar las pajillas en el equipo a -0.60°C. • Colocar una barra de cobre en nitrógeno líquido a -196°C. • Pasar la barra de cobre sobre las pajillas haciendo un roce para que la solución dentro de la pajilla cristalice. • Dejar las pajillas por 10 minutos a -0.60°C en el equipo. • Comenzar con el descenso de temperatura a -0.53°C por minuto.
  32. 32. Aislamiento de embriones Etiquetar las pajillas con su respectiva información. • Esto se hace durante la cristalización de las pajillas. • La máquina que se utiliza es un aparato de etiquetado electrónico P-Touch. • Introducir los datos del número de registro del laboratorio, tipo de medio que se utiliza para congelar el embrión, la raza del embrión, nombre y raza de la madre, nombre y raza del padre, calidad del embrión, fecha de colecta y congelamiento. • Al terminar de introducir los datos, las etiquetas se colocan en las pajillas.
  33. 33. Aislamiento de embriones Pasar las pajillas al tanque de congelamiento con nitrógeno líquido a -196°C.
  34. 34. Descongelado de los embriones La descongelación se debe hacer lo más rápido posible en agua a 37°C.
  35. 35. Ventajas • La hembra receptora no necesariamente debe ser de elevado valor genético y permite al veterinario elegir una hembra que sea manejable y dócil para desarrollar el proceso. • Debe ser de preferencia menor de 10 años. • De buena condición corporal. • Hembra libre de enfermedades.
  36. 36. Desventajas • Manejo de la hembra luego de la transferencia debe ser observado continuamente por una persona calificada para así poder detectar inconvenientes como abortos prematuros. • Para la sincronización de receptoras hay que elegir el mejor método posible y sobre todo un método con el que ya se ha trabajado, para observar resultados positivos.
  37. 37. Condiciones sanitarias de la hembra receptora Se recomienda que esta hembra cumpla con el mínimo de requisitos sanitarios de la donante. Como lo son: Estar libre de enfermedades, tener una equilibrada alimentación, cumpliendo con todas las necesidades para la gestación. Buen manejo hay que evitar el transporte de los animales. Vigilar los partos prematuros (7 meses). Realizar el diagnóstico de la gestación antes de entregar a la receptora.
  38. 38. Protocolo de sincronización Para establecer un protocolo de sincronización en receptoras, se toma en cuenta el tiempo con el que se dispone, ya que si se requieren los embriones lo más rápido posible, entonces se debe elegir vacas que estén ciclando, debido a que presenten cuerpo lúteo y es posible utilizar un protocolo más corto
  39. 39. De acuerdo al estado de los embriones, se obtendrán tasas de gestación variables, así tenemos:
  40. 40. Existen tres métodos base para la sincronización de celos: PGF2α con un intervalo de 2 semanas. GnRH y PGF2α 7 días más tarde. Implantes de liberación lenta de progestágenos durante 7 0 9 días.
  41. 41. A partir de éstos métodos se han desarrollado protocolos con varias combinaciones de los mismos, entre éstos tenemos: PGF2α P4 • Dispositivos vaginales de P4 • PRID • CIDR • Implantes subcutáneos de P4 • Crestar • SMB Método RESET
  42. 42. PGF2α a) Protocolo 1 PGF2α: Se usan dos dosis de prostaglandinas separadas por 8 días. Día 0: Dispositivo, PGF2α + 2mg BE Día 8: Retiro dispositivo, PGF2α Día 9: 1mg BE
  43. 43. PGF2α b) Protocolo 2 PGF2α: Utiliza una sola dosis de prostaglandina. Día 0: Dispositivo, 2mg BE Día 8: Retiro dispositivo, PGF2α Día 9: 1mg BE
  44. 44. PGF2α c) Protocolo 3 PGF2α (Con embriones congelados): Se usan 2 dosis de prostaglandina intramuscular, separadas por 12 días.
  45. 45. P4 Dispositivos vaginales de P4 a) Protocolo 1 con dispositivos vaginales de P4: CIDR Día 0: CIDR Día 8: Retiro CIDR, PGF2α + ECP Día 11: Celo Día 18: TE Se utiliza un dispositivo de liberación lenta de progesterona, éstos pueden ser dispositivos vaginales (PRID, CIDR) o implantes subcutáneos (Crestar, SMB).
  46. 46. P4 Dispositivos vaginales de P4 b) Protocolo 2 con dispositivos vaginales de P4: CIDR Día 0: Dispositivo intravaginal + 2mg BE Día 8: Retiro CIDR, PGF2α Día 10: 1mg BE
  47. 47. P4 Dispositivos vaginales de P4 c) Protocolo 3 con dispositivos vaginales de P4: CIDR Día 0: Dispositivo intravaginal + 2mg BE Día 5: PGF2α Día 8: Retiro CIDR Día 10: 1mg BE
  48. 48. P4 Implantes subcutáneos de P4 a) Protocolo 1 con implantes subcutáneos de P4: Crestar Día 0: Crestar + VE Día 9: Retiro Crestar, eCG + PGF2α Día 11: Celo Día 18: TE
  49. 49. A este protocolo se le puede realizar varias adecuaciones utilizando los mismos productos pero en diferente día:
  50. 50. Efecto de la administración de Folligon en diferentes días:
  51. 51. MÉTODO RESET a) Protocolo 1 RESET: Es utilizado para novillas Holstein de 15 - 18 meses. Día 0: Dispositivo PRIDsch, 100mg P4 + 5mg E2 Día 4: 1000 UI eCG Día 6: Retirar PRID: PM, PGF2α Día 8: Celo, GnRH: PM Días 14 y 15: TE Tiene como objetivo elevar la respuesta en receptoras hasta el 80%.
  52. 52. Transferencia de embriones La transferencia de embriones es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizados) son colectados del cuerno uterino de la hembra antes de la nidación (donadora), y transferidos al cuerno uterino de otras hembras para completar su gestación.
  53. 53. Cuando las receptoras entran en celo son llevadas a la manga y son chequeadas para determinar en qué ovario está presente el cuerpo lúteo (C.L.), porque es allí en el cuerno ipsilateral al C.L. en donde se va a transferir el embrión. Por lo general los procedimientos para transferir los embriones son similares como es la I.A. Los catéteres y pistolas son más largos, ya que son introducidos hasta el cuerno uterino. En el laboratorio se lleva un registro del embrión con el nombre del toro, la vaca donadora y el número de la vaca receptora a la cual va a ser introducido el embrión. En la vaca receptora se implanta un arete adicional con el número de vaca donadora, el número del toro y la fecha aproximada del parto.
  54. 54. Procedimiento para la transferencia de embriones a) Traslado de las Vacas Receptoras b) Evaluación de la receptora c) Armado de la Pistola de Transferencia de Embriones d) Preparación de la vaca receptora e) Identificación de la vaca transferida
  55. 55. a) Traslado de las Vacas Receptoras • Las vacas receptoras no se deben someter a estrés ya que se obtienen mejores resultados cuando la vaca está relajada. b) Evaluación de la receptora • Se hace una palpación rectal y se utiliza el ecógrafo para ver el estado del C.L. Si a la vaca se le va a transferir el embrión, se le pone una marca sobre la grupa del lado donde se encontró el C.L., que es el lado donde se hace el implante.
  56. 56. c) Armado de la Pistola de Transferencia de Embriones • Se arma la pistola de transferencia, una vez que la pajuela (0.25 mL) está descongelada, se prepara la pistola de T.E., se toma la pajuela que contiene el embrión cuidadosamente por el extremo donde está el sello de algodón, y se la introduce por la punta de la pistola de T.E., de la misma forma como se haría al colocar una pajilla de semen en una pistola de I.A. • Luego se introduce la pistola que contiene la pajuela con el embrión dentro de la funda para la T.E., ésta es igual a una funda de I.A. diferenciándose en la longitud, siendo algo más largo y en el color (azul para T.E.), además presenta una punta de metal con dos orificios laterales en la cual va a salir el embrión. • Para finalizar se coloca una camisa protectora estéril plástica que lo protege con cualquier suciedad una vez se introduce por la vagina de la vaca.
  57. 57. d) Preparación de la vaca receptora • Se hace una limpieza de la zona perineal para evitar cualquier infección. • Se inyecta una anestesia epidural para bloquear los movimientos rectales y el músculo del esfínter anal. • Se aplica de 5 a 10 mL de Lidocaína al 2% entre las articulaciones del sacro y la primera vértebra coccígea. Para comprobar que se colocó la jeringa en el lugar indicado se hala el émbolo asegurándose que la aguja no está dentro de un vaso sanguíneo. • Una vez terminada la preparación de la pistola se procede a la transferencia del embrión.
  58. 58. e) Identificación de la vaca transferida: • Después que se finaliza la transferencia se coloca un arete en la oreja derecha con la información correspondiente de que la vaca ha sido transferida. • Un mes después de la transferencia se hace una palpación rectal utilizando el ecógrafo para verificar si están preñadas. Las que quedan preñadas se les deja el arete que se les puso en la oreja derecha y las que no quedaron preñadas se les remueve el arete y se vuelven a las pasturas con las demás receptoras vacías.
  59. 59. Bibliografía • Fuente, J. (2012). Reproducción asistida en el vacuno de leche Transferencias. De INIA – Reproducción animal y conservación recursos zoogenéticos del Gobierno de España. Obtenido de: http://www.uco.es/zootecniaygestion/img/pictorex/09_12_08_4_TE_Cordoba_2012.pdf • Hernández, S. (2019). Actualización de protocolos de transferencia de embriones a tiempo fijo. De Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia, Sede Ibagué. Obtenido de: https://repository.ucc.edu.co/bitstream/20.500.12494/11301/1/2019_actualizacion_protocolos_transferencia.pdf • INIA, Kampenaike (2018). Sincronización de celo para transferencia de embriones congelados en vacas receptoras en Magallanes. De Ministerio de Agricultura, Instituto de Investigaciones Agropecuarias. Obtenido de: http://biblioteca.inia.cl/medios/biblioteca/informativos/NR41493.pdf • Molina, J. (2011). Sincronización de receptoras. De MDS Salud Animal INTERVET. Obtenido de: https://es.slideshare.net/fincaproductiva/sincronizacion-de-receptoras-agroexpo-2009?from_action=save • Moreno, J. 2004. Transferencia de embriones en bovinos. Texas, EUA. 97p. • Ortiz F., Curiel E., Saldaña G., Altamirano G., Lartigue P & Vargas R. (2008). Anestesia local en ganado Bovino. Anatomía Topográfica del Bovino. • Orellana J & Peralta E. (2007). Manual de procedimientos para el laboratorio de transferencia de embriones en bovinos de la empresa Genetic Resources International (GRI) and Sexing Technologies. Zamorano, Honduras. • Ponce N. (2015). Transferencia de Embriones en Ganado Bovino. Universidad Cardenal Herrera. • Robertson E. (2015). Embryon collection and transfer. Bovine Reproduction. 1a Ed. Sección III, Capítulo 76. • Vizuete, L. A. (29 de 07 de 2012). Escuela Superior Poletecnica de Chimborazo. Obtenido de Escuela Superior Poletecnica de Chimborazo: http://dspace.espoch.edu.ec/bitstream/123456789/2082/1/17T01114.pdf
  60. 60. GRACIAS

