FISIOLOGÍA Y CONDUCTAFISIOLOGÍA Y CONDUCTA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚUNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICOVICE RECTORADO A...
¿Qué es el Bullying? Bullying es una palabra inglesa, también conocido como “acoso escolar” o “hostigamiento escolar“ Se c...
El psicológico es aquel donde atacan el autoestima de la persona e intentan producir sensación de temor en ella. El verbal...
Recomendaciones contra el Bullying Ya sea que estés siendo víctima de bullying o seas testigo de un ataque contra otros, h...
Recomendaciones contra el Bullying INVOLÚCRATE Sé voluntario para ayudar en el programa de prevención de bullying de tu es...
Consecuencias del Bullying El bullying no sólo da miedo y provoca incomodidad, puede causar un daño emocional grave y dura...
Consecuencias del Bullying NIÑOS QUE SON AGRESORES Tienen más probabilidades de involucrarse en peleas con comportamiento...
NIÑOS QUE SON TESTIGOS DEL BULLYING Frecuentemente se sienten mal o culpables porque no hicieron nada para evitarlo. O i...
Consejos para los Adultos HABLE CON SU HIJO Hable con su hijo acerca del bullying. Dígale que es inaceptable y que todos ...
Consejos para los Adultos COMUNÍQUESE CON LAESCUELA Esté atento a las señales de advertencia, su hijo puede ser víctima d...
Consejos para los Adultos ASAMBLEAS Realice asambleas en la escuela y dé clases acerca del bullying. Fomente la sensibil...
Consejos para los Adultos COMUNÍQUESE CON LOS PADRES Manténgase en contacto directo con los padres de los estudiantes que...
GRACIAS POR SUGRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓNATENCIÓN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tarea10 jocciflorez

10 views

Published on

BULLYING

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tarea10 jocciflorez

  1. 1. FISIOLOGÍA Y CONDUCTAFISIOLOGÍA Y CONDUCTA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚUNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICOVICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADESFACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES Jocci Lady Flórez Miranda/HPS15300054VJocci Lady Flórez Miranda/HPS15300054V BULLYINGBULLYING Abril de 2017Abril de 2017
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el Bullying? Bullying es una palabra inglesa, también conocido como “acoso escolar” o “hostigamiento escolar“ Se caracteriza por optar por un comportamiento cruel, brutal y muchas veces inhumano con el principal objetivo de infligir daño a una determinada persona para asustarlo o someterlo la terminación “ing” que indica la acción o el resultado de una acción. está compuesto por la voz “bully” que quiere decir “maton” o “peleon” Puede ser definido como el maltrato o la conductael maltrato o la conducta agresiva de unagresiva de un determinado individuodeterminado individuo hacia otro, quehacia otro, que constantemente se repiteconstantemente se repite con el fin de producir dañocon el fin de producir daño premeditadamente a estepremeditadamente a este.
  3. 3. El psicológico es aquel donde atacan el autoestima de la persona e intentan producir sensación de temor en ella. El verbal está caracterizado por todo tipo de insultos, apodos, sobrenombres, burla, desprecios, atacar los defectos físicos, entre otros de manera pública. El social busca apartar o exiliar al individuo del resto de los compañeros o grupo. El físico, que es el más común, este agrede de manera física a la persona por medio de patadas, golpes, empujones, etc El cyber-bullying en lugar de ocurrir cara a cara, el ataque es a través de la tecnología y la Web Tipos de Bullying Puede ser de tipo psicológico, verbal, social o físico Y cyber-bullying.
  4. 4. Recomendaciones contra el Bullying Ya sea que estés siendo víctima de bullying o seas testigo de un ataque contra otros, hay muchas cosas que puedes hacer para pararlo. Lo mejor es que NO TE QUEDES CALLADO. SÉ AMIGABLE Decir palabras amables al niño que sufrió de bullying es un gran gesto y hace la diferencia. Intenta algo así como: "Lamento mucho lo que te ocurrió". Déjale saber que el bullying es inaceptable y que él no debe culparse a sí mismo por ello. Aún mejor sería que lo invitaras a ser tu amigo.
  5. 5. Recomendaciones contra el Bullying INVOLÚCRATE Sé voluntario para ayudar en el programa de prevención de bullying de tu escuela. Si no existe, postulate para crear uno. Convence a todos en tu escuela para hablar en contra del bullying. Juntos podemos detener al bullying. ¡No te quedes callado! HABLA CON UN ADULTO Tienes que hablar con alguien, con tus padres, con algún profesor o con alguien de confianza para que intervenga y detenga el bullying. Recuerda, pedir ayuda no es delatar a nadie, es ayudar a alguien
  6. 6. Consecuencias del Bullying El bullying no sólo da miedo y provoca incomodidad, puede causar un daño emocional grave y duradero en una persona NIÑOS QUE SUFREN EL BULLYING DIRECTAMENTE A menudo sienten que es culpa de ellos y no saben qué hacer para detenerlo. Pueden incluso retraerse y no tener vida social por miedo a la humillación. Pueden sufrir un daño psicológico, no sólo en el presente, sino también en el futuro. Pueden sufrir lesiones o problemas de salud. Tienen más probabilidades de abandonar la escuela y los estudios. Pueden tomar represalias, utilizando la violencia.
  7. 7. Consecuencias del Bullying NIÑOS QUE SON AGRESORES Tienen más probabilidades de involucrarse en peleas con comportamientos agresivos. A menudo les va mal en la escuela y hasta llegan a dejar sus estudios. Son más propensos a tener problemas con la ley. Tienen más probabilidades de ser abusivos cuando crezcan. Tienen más probabilidades de tener problemas cuando sean adolescentes o adultos.
  8. 8. NIÑOS QUE SON TESTIGOS DEL BULLYING Frecuentemente se sienten mal o culpables porque no hicieron nada para evitarlo. O incluso sienten que fueron cómplices. A veces ellos también temen ser agredidos. Pueden sufrir daño emocional. Tienen más probabilidades de faltar a la escuela. CYBER-BULLYING Los niños que participan en estas conductas abusivas son más propensos a: Faltar a la escuela, recibir malas calificaciones, tener una baja autoestima, tener problemas de salud. Los niños que son víctimas del cyber-bullying son mucho más propensos a: Faltar a la escuela, sufrir del bullying también en persona. Consecuencias del Bullying
  9. 9. Consejos para los Adultos HABLE CON SU HIJO Hable con su hijo acerca del bullying. Dígale que es inaceptable y que todos se merecen ser tratados con respeto. ESCUCHE A SU HIJO Tome en serio lo que le diga sobre el bullying. Anímelos a hablar y a buscar ayuda en las autoridades escolares. ESTE ATENTO Esté atento a las señales de advertencia, su hijo puede estar siendo víctima del bullying. Estas señales pueden incluir ansiedad, miedo de ir a la escuela o disminución repentina en el rendimiento.
  10. 10. Consejos para los Adultos COMUNÍQUESE CON LAESCUELA Esté atento a las señales de advertencia, su hijo puede ser víctima del bullying. Estas señales pueden incluir ansiedad, miedo de ir a la escuela o disminución repentina en el rendimiento EDUCADORES Para poner fin al bullying hay que tener un plan claro, políticas bien informadas y mucha cooperación. PROGRAMA ESCOLAR Pida crear un programa escolar para prevenir el bullying en la escuela. Insista en que los estudiantes, maestros, consejeros, directores y padres estén involucrados
  11. 11. Consejos para los Adultos ASAMBLEAS Realice asambleas en la escuela y dé clases acerca del bullying. Fomente la sensibilización y el diálogo entre estudiantes y personal de la escuela. EN EL AULA Deje en claro que el bullying tiene consecuencias. Anime a los estudiantes a hablar cuando sufren de bullying o cuando son testigos del bullying. Tome medidas inmediatas para detener los incidentes y haga un seguimiento de la víctima.  Proporcione asesoramiento a las víctimas, a los testigos así como también a los niños agresores. Establezca límites y consecuencias justas para los agresores –la compasión, el diálogo y la educación son mucho más eficaces que la suspensión o la expulsión, salvo en los casos más extremos.
  12. 12. Consejos para los Adultos COMUNÍQUESE CON LOS PADRES Manténgase en contacto directo con los padres de los estudiantes que han estado involucrados o han sido afectados por el bullying AMBIENTE ESCOLAR Promueva un ambiente escolar que se base en los derechos del niño y desaliente cualquier tipo de discriminación
  13. 13. GRACIAS POR SUGRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓNATENCIÓN

×