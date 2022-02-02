Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Let’s Get Jobs In All Over India

Feb. 02, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Career

Job in India Learning is India's largest professional courses and career skills platform. Jobinindia.org Learning aims to upskill India's workforce so that it can adapt to changing labour markets.
Job in India Learning employs an algorithm that not only forecasts emerging skill sets but also recommends courses to users based on their résumé and application history. Job in India Learning aims to bring together the best courses from across the world in one convenient location. It's a one-of-a-kind platform that provides training and job placement assistance to users.
Visit website for more information: https://www.jobinindia.org

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(0/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Billion Dollar Brand Club: How Dollar Shave Club, Warby Parker, and Other Disruptors Are Remaking What We Buy Lawrence Ingrassia
(0/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Primero Lo Primero: Edición de Imágenes Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Law of Connection: Lesson 10 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
The Perfect Day to Boss Up Rick Ross
(4.5/5)
Free
Business Networking for Introverts: How to Build Relationships the Authentic Way Karlo Krznarić
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be Valerie Graves
(4.5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Invent and Wander: The Collected Writings of Jeff Bezos, With an Introduction by Walter Isaacson Walter Isaacson
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Nailing the Interview: A Comprehensive Guide to Job Interviewing Imran Afzal
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

Let’s Get Jobs In All Over India

  1. 1. 1/20/22, 1:04 AM Home - Jobs In India https://www.jobinindia.org 1/3 HOME Home / Home Jobs in Burari, Delhi (Hiring Now) Compuer Operator Executive Job Type: Back Office Salary: 10,000-15,000 month Location: Burari, Delhi Job Timing: 8:30 Am to 6:30 Pm Experience: 1-2 Years Qualification: Graduate (Females Only) Speak Good English Interview Timing: 9:00 Am to 4:00 Pm Apply Now Job […] Jobs in Azadpur, Delhi (Hiring Now) Social Media Assistant in Azadpur Lipka Udyog Job Type: Full Time/Regular Salary: 10,000 – 35,000 month Experience: 1 Year (Preferred) Education: Bachelor’s (Preferred) License/Certification: Digital Marketing (Diploma) Location: Azadpur, Delhi Apply Now Social Media 1. Know how to post to multiple social media platforms.2. A  Responsibilities Help with the creation […] Jobs in Cannaught Place, Delhi (Hiring Now) Verification for Amazon/Flipkart Documents Verification VS SOLUTION Job Type: Full Time | New-Grad Salary: 15,000 -25,000 month Experience: Freshers can Apply Location: Cannaught Place, Delhi Benefits Food Allow Internet reimbursement Health Insurance Qualification Microsoft Office 12th Pass, Diploma and Graduate […] Jobs in Tughlqabad, Delhi Sales and Marketing Executive LN Enterprises Job Type: Marketing, Full Time Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 month language: Thoda English Timing: 9:30 Am – 6:00 Pm Location: Tughlqabad, Delhi Experience: 1-2 Years Graduate Males Only Interview Timing: 11:00 Am – 4:00 […] Jobs in Pitam Pura, Delhi NCR Network Engineer Jobs Pp International Job Type: Full Time Salary: 40,000 – 60,000 Experience: 02-10 Years Language: Good English Education: Graduate (Bachelor Degree) Gender: Males Only Working Days: Monday – Saturday (09:00 Am to 6:00 Pm) Job Description Resposibilities repairing […] Flexing It Explore assignments by top consulting firms & corporates Ad Flexing It™ Sign Up S E A R C H Search Go
  2. 2. 1/20/22, 1:04 AM Home - Jobs In India https://www.jobinindia.org 2/3 Freelance Jobs Jobs for Freshers Reach companies looking to hire just the right skills & experience. Make a great hire fast jnee.uk OPEN Flexing It Sign up as an independent consultant and access top consulting projects Ad Flexing It™ Sign Up
  3. 3. 1/20/22, 1:04 AM Home - Jobs In India https://www.jobinindia.org 3/3 Copyright © 2021 | Powered by WordPress | Designexo theme by ThemeArile

×