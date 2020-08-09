Practica Individual (Bocaditos) - Panadería

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Practica libre - bocaditos Montoro Joaquin – 4° secundaria Roberto Pedemonte – Panadería
Visitar recetas anteriores para ver con más detalle otras cosas e ingredientes…
Preparación
MASA
Realizamos un masa hojaldre con 2 dobleces simple y dobles, ósea 4 dobleces.
FORMA
PAÑUELOS
Estiramos nuestra masa 90 por 45cm.
Dividimos la masa en 45 por 45 cm y con una mitad cortamos cuadrados de un mismo tamaño, uniformemente..
A los pañuelos los podemos rellenar de lo que gusten, manjar o salchicha y queso.
A los bordes de q cada pañuelo en forma de (L) esparciremos huevo batido como pegamento.
Por ultimo cerramos el pañuelo y presionamos suavemente alrededor de su relleno.
ENROLLADOS DE SALCHICHA
Estiramos un poco más la otra mitad depende de si quiere muchos o pocos enroladitos , así aprovechamos toda la masa.
Esparcimos encima de la masa huevo batido y colocamos la salchicha enrollamos con una vuelta y cortamos.
Realizamos este paso con toda la masa, obteniendo palos largos como en la foto .
Colocamos los bocaditos en la bandeja y barnizamos con huevo batido por encima.
HORNEADO
Precalentamos el horno a 200ºc durante 1 hora ósea mientras preparamos todo .
Horneamos por 12 minutos o hasta que esté doradito.
PRODUCTO FINAL
