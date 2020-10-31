Materiales de Acero - Carp. Metálica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATERIALES DE ACERO GRUPO N°1
03 01 04 02 INTEGRANTES SANDOVAL JOSE MONTORO JOAQUIN YAMANO MITSUI RAMOS JUAN
ÍNDICE ● Historia de aceros arequipa y siderperú. ● Platinas ● Barras redondas lisas ● Barras cuadradas ● Tees ● Canales U...
- PROPÓSITO Conocer su historia, sus características físicas y mecánicas para su utilidad en la industria de metalmecánica...
INTRODUCCIÓN El día de hoy mi grupo y yo les vamos a presentar el tema de materiales de acero, cuya historia y aplicacione...
HISTORIA
SIDER PERU 1956 Fundación de la Primera Siderúrgica del Perú 1958 Inicio de la Planta de Acero 2001 Certiﬁcación de Calida...
ACEROS AREQUIPA 1956 Fundada en 1964 en la ciudad de Arequipa 1983 Segunda planta en Pisco 1987 Nos fusionamos con Laminad...
PLATINAS Placas de metal planas u hojas rectangulares de acero u otros metales presentes en la industria siderúrgica. ¿Que...
Aplicaciones Cerrajería. Fabricación de muebles metálicos. Rejas de ventanas. Fabricación de puertas metálicas. Trabajos o...
BARRAS REDONDAS LISAS ¿QUÉ SON? Producto de sección transversal circular, que se obtiene por Laminación de palanquillas de...
APLICACIONES Sus usos incluyen estructuras metálicas como lo pueden ser puertas, ventanas, rejas, cercos, elementos de máq...
BARRAS CUADRADAS ¿QUÉ SON? Producto de sección transversal cuadrada con acabado liso y uniforme, que se obtiene por lamina...
APLICACIONES Tiene múltiples usos por ejemplo en la fabricación de estructuras metálicas, puertas, ventanas, rejas, piezas...
TEES En forma de T, que se obtiene por Laminación de palanquillas de Acero Estructural, previamente calentadas hasta una t...
En la fabricación de estructuras metálicas para la construcción civil, torres de transmisión, tijerales, carpintería metál...
CANALES “U” Producto con una sección transversal en forma de “U”. Se obtiene por laminación de tochos de acero estructural...
En la fabricación de estructuras metálicas como vigas, viguetas, carrocerías, puertas, racks industriales, maquinarias, et...
¿Según la imagen?,¿Qué materiales crees que estén utilizando? Barras redondas lisas. ¿Qué importancia le darías a estos ma...
Metacognición ¿Cual es tu opinión sobre el tema tratado? ¿Cómo aplicaría usted este aprendizaje en su vida cotidiana?. De ...
Conclusión En conclusión podemos decir que las barras de metal, son muy variadas y complejas para cada situación, además d...
GRACIAS!
  1. 1. MATERIALES DE ACERO GRUPO N°1
  2. 2. 03 01 04 02 INTEGRANTES SANDOVAL JOSE MONTORO JOAQUIN YAMANO MITSUI RAMOS JUAN
  3. 3. ÍNDICE ● Historia de aceros arequipa y siderperú. ● Platinas ● Barras redondas lisas ● Barras cuadradas ● Tees ● Canales U ● Cuestionario ● Conclusión
  4. 4. - PROPÓSITO Conocer su historia, sus características físicas y mecánicas para su utilidad en la industria de metalmecánica y el mundo de las construcciones metálicas.
  5. 5. INTRODUCCIÓN El día de hoy mi grupo y yo les vamos a presentar el tema de materiales de acero, cuya historia y aplicaciones son amplios.
  6. 6. HISTORIA
  7. 7. SIDER PERU 1956 Fundación de la Primera Siderúrgica del Perú 1958 Inicio de la Planta de Acero 2001 Certiﬁcación de Calidad 2006 Gerdau adquiere acciones de SIDERPERU
  8. 8. ACEROS AREQUIPA 1956 Fundada en 1964 en la ciudad de Arequipa 1983 Segunda planta en Pisco 1987 Nos fusionamos con Laminadora del Pacíﬁco S.A 1997 Adquirió el 100% de las acciones de Aceros Calibrados S.A. 2018 Implementamos una moderna planta de tubos de alta velocidad.
  9. 9. PLATINAS Placas de metal planas u hojas rectangulares de acero u otros metales presentes en la industria siderúrgica. ¿Que son?
  10. 10. Aplicaciones Cerrajería. Fabricación de muebles metálicos. Rejas de ventanas. Fabricación de puertas metálicas. Trabajos ornamentales de acero.
  11. 11. BARRAS REDONDAS LISAS ¿QUÉ SON? Producto de sección transversal circular, que se obtiene por Laminación de palanquillas de Acero, previamente calentadas.
  12. 12. APLICACIONES Sus usos incluyen estructuras metálicas como lo pueden ser puertas, ventanas, rejas, cercos, elementos de máquinas, ejes, pernos y tuercas por recalcado en caliente o mecanizado; pines, pasadores.
  13. 13. BARRAS CUADRADAS ¿QUÉ SON? Producto de sección transversal cuadrada con acabado liso y uniforme, que se obtiene por laminación de palanquillas de acero estructural, que han sido previamente calentadas.
  14. 14. APLICACIONES Tiene múltiples usos por ejemplo en la fabricación de estructuras metálicas, puertas, ventanas, rejas, piezas forjadas, etc.
  15. 15. TEES En forma de T, que se obtiene por Laminación de palanquillas de Acero Estructural, previamente calentadas hasta una temperatura del orden de los 1250°C.
  16. 16. En la fabricación de estructuras metálicas para la construcción civil, torres de transmisión, tijerales, carpintería metálica, etc. APLICACIÓN
  17. 17. CANALES “U” Producto con una sección transversal en forma de “U”. Se obtiene por laminación de tochos de acero estructural, precalentados hasta una temperatura de 1 250 ºC para formar una “U” (con alas paralelas).
  18. 18. En la fabricación de estructuras metálicas como vigas, viguetas, carrocerías, puertas, racks industriales, maquinarias, etc. APLICACIÓN
  19. 19. ¿Según la imagen?,¿Qué materiales crees que estén utilizando? Barras redondas lisas. ¿Qué importancia le darías a estos materiales? Estos materiales permiten darle resistencia a la estructura de en este caso el hospital. ¿Qué EPP deberías considerar para realizar este tipo de trabajo y cuál sería el esencial? Casco, guantes, arnés, traje de seguridad, lentes, lo más esencial aunque todo es importante, sería el arnés, ya que es una construcción que tiene una altura considerable. Cuestionario
  20. 20. Metacognición ¿Cual es tu opinión sobre el tema tratado? ¿Cómo aplicaría usted este aprendizaje en su vida cotidiana?. De un ejemplo. Realizamos algo importante.
  21. 21. Conclusión En conclusión podemos decir que las barras de metal, son muy variadas y complejas para cada situación, además de que la industria de este tipo de ,materiales y otros de metal en Perú se encuentran fuertemente presentes gracias a dos marcas muy importantes, SIDERPERÚ, Y ACEROS AREQUIPA. En el contexto de la pandemia es muy útil también, pero ahora en situaciones naturalmente relacionadas a este problema., como en la construcción de hospitales.
  22. 22. GRACIAS!

