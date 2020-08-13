Intereses Simples y Compuesto - RM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Roberto Vite Casaverde Intereses Simples y complejos
Integrantes ➔ Anderson Maldonado ➔ Carlos Huillca ➔ Joaquin Montoro ➔ Valery Lara ➔ Yanira Matias
X Y Proposito Nuestro propósito es reforzar lo aprendido en clases mediante ejercicios dados, que verán resueltos en estas...
Simples
Calcula el interés simple de un capital de 24.000€ invertido durante 3 años al 5% anual. Problema 1
Problema 2 Calcula el interés simple de un capital de 29.000€ invertido durante 89 días al 4% anual.
Al cabo de un año, el banco nos ha ingresado en nuestra cuenta de ahorro la cantidad de 870€ en concepto de intereses. Sie...
Compuestos
Problema 1
Problema 2 Se deposita $ 50.000 en un banco durante 3 meses. a) Hallar el valor final a la tasa de interés simple del 30% ...
X Y Problema 3Calcular el valor final de un capital de $ 20.000 a interés compuesto durante 15 meses y 15 días a la tasa d...
X Y
