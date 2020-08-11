Analogías - RV

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analog�as GRUPO 1
Integrantes: 1. Solorzano Jefferson 2. Castillo Fabricio 3. Montoro Joaquin 4. Maldonado Anderson 5. Rios Daniel 6. Branca...
SUJETO : OBJETO Se define como el objeto caracter�stico del sujeto Profesor : Plum�n Alumno : Lapicero. Carpintero : Serru...
CONGEN�RICOS Atributo de la pertenencia del mismo concepto, clase ,etc Lagarto : Iguana Caim�n : Cocodrilo Tierra : Marte ...
