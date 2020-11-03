Manual de dislexia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso: Como diagnosticar, intervir e reeducar a Dislexia, Desortografia e Disgrafia. Manual do Formando Formadora: Dra. An...
1 Índice Módulo I – Conceitos Importantes Conceitos Importantes 3 Perturbação da Aprendizagem 4 Sintomatologia e Causas po...
2 Módulo IV – Perturbações da Escrita: Desortografia Conceito de Desortografia 18 Critérios para diagnosticar a Desortogra...
3 Módulo I - Conceitos Importantes A Psicologia da Aprendizagem, preocupa-se com o estudo do comportamento em relação aos ...
4 Perturbações da Aprendizagem Segundo a DSM-IV, estas perturbações são diagnosticadas quando o rendimento individual nas ...
5 Perturbações da Leitura A leitura, envolve em primeiro a identificação dos símbolos impressos (grafemas) e o relacioname...
6 Sintomatologia das Perturbações da Leitura • Atraso na área linguística que pode complicar-se com o fracasso ou até mesm...
7 incluindo a correcção ortográfica, adequadas às suas capacidades intelectuais. Os indivíduos com dislexia têm uma varied...
8 Subtipos de Dislexia • O subtipo mais usual é caracterizado por uma perturbação auditivo-fonológica. Também existe o sub...
9 Avaliação da Dislexia O processo da avaliação tem como objectivo principal a identificação do sujeito com dislexia. A an...
10 centrando-se a intervenção na analise fonética, se o défice for visual ou na descriminação, se o défice for auditivo. N...
11 Outro aspecto a observar do sistema motor é a dominância lateral, que permite determinar preferências mistas ou mal def...
12 podre em vez de pobre e de as situar na ordem e posições correctas, por exemplo, pardo em vez de prado. Numa idade mais...
13 Desenvolvimento Emocional As dificuldades emocionais nas crianças disléxicas resultam dos problemas de leitura e escrit...
14 A Educação Multissensorial Os procedimentos multissensoriais apoiam-se sobretudo num programa fonológico que consiste n...
15 Fig. 1 - Actividades para domínio do esquema corporal Treino Perceptivo-Motor Os padrões de desenvolvimento neurológico...
16 Fig 2 – Actividades de orientação espácio-temporal Treino da Leitura ou da Escrita Para a aprendizagem correcta da leit...
17 Reconhecimento e leitura de cada signo; reconhecimento, por leitura e escrita, de sílabas directas e inversas, por orde...
18 neuropsicológicos comprometidos com as diversas condutas numéricas. Características essenciais das Perturbações do Cálc...
19 • Incapacidade para estabelecer uma correspondência recíproca; • Escassa habilidade para contar de modo compreensivo; •...
20 Frequência de palavras, isto é, terem ou não o mesmo uso, isto quer dizer que uma criança usa as palavras que não estão...
21 erros mais comuns dos diversos tipos de ortografia, mediante as mesmas modalidades de escrita da prova anterior. A prov...
22 Fig. 4 – Exemplo de erros ortográficos
23 Intervenção e Reeducação Técnicas não Recomendadas: • Ditados Quando a criança conhece a composição e ortografia da pal...
24 • Cópias Quando o aluno comete erros, o professor obriga-o a fazer cópias. Ainda que, este procedimento pareça ser um m...
25 Técnicas Recomendadas: • Inventários Cacográficos Consiste na elaboração de um inventário dos erros cometidos pelo alun...
26 Módulo V – Perturbações da Escrita: Disgrafia Definição de Disgrafia: A disgrafia é a dificuldade em relação à qualidad...
27 Consequências • Sentimento de ansiedade perante situações que impliquem o uso de tal aptidão; • Sentimento de tristeza ...
28 Disgrafia Adquirida • Fonológica – quando existe dificuldade na aquisição da via fonológica ou indirecta. O indivíduo a...
29 Avaliação Informal do grafismo: • Parte das dificuldades concretas do sujeito e baseia-se em critérios qualitativos da ...
30 Fig. 5 – Avaliação do grafismo e dos factores associados ao fracasso da caligrafia
31 Intervenção e Reeducação Técnicas Convencionais Negativas: • Existe a tendência para “normalizar” o método de ensino da...
32 • Técnicas gráficas – destinam-se a melhorar habilidades motoras muito concretas – distensão motora, controlo de movime...
33 Bibliografia: Torres, R & Fernández, P (1997). Dislexia, disortografia e disgrafia. Amadora: McGraw – Hill; Fernandes, ...
34 Anexos
35 Anexo 1 Provas utilizadas na Dislexia
36
37
38
39 Anexo 2 Provas utilizadas na Disgrafia
40
41
42 Anexo 3 Provas utilizadas na Disortografia
43
44
45
46
  1. 1. Curso: Como diagnosticar, intervir e reeducar a Dislexia, Desortografia e Disgrafia. Manual do Formando Formadora: Dra. Andreia Serras Psicóloga da Saúde Outubro, 2007
  2. 2. 1 Índice Módulo I – Conceitos Importantes Conceitos Importantes 3 Perturbação da Aprendizagem 4 Sintomatologia e Causas possíveis da P. Aprendizagem 4 Perturbação da Leitura e suas Características essenciais 5 Sintomatologia das Perturbações da Leitura 5 Módulo II – Perturbação da Leitura e da Escrita: Dislexia Perturbação da Aprendizagem: Dislexia 5 Tipos de Dislexia 6 Subtipos de Dislexia 7 Sintomatologia de Dislexia 7 Avaliação da Dislexia 8 Avaliação Neurológica e Percepção 8 Motricidade 9 Funcionamento Cognitivo, Psicomotricidade 10 Funcionamento Psicolinguistico, Linguagem 11 Desenvolvimento Emocional 12 Intervenção: A Reeducação da Dislexia 12 A Educação Multissensorial e Psicomotora 13 Treino Perceptivo-Motor 14 Treino da Leitura e da Escrita 15 Módulo III – Perturbação do Calculo: Discalculia Conceito de Discalculia 16 Características essenciais das Perturbações do Cálculo 16 Subtipos de Discalculia 17 Alguns Sintomas da Discalculia 18
  3. 3. 2 Módulo IV – Perturbações da Escrita: Desortografia Conceito de Desortografia 18 Critérios para diagnosticar a Desortografia 18 Causas e Avaliação da Desortografia 19 Intervenção e Reeducação 22 Módulo V – Perturbações da Escrita: Disgrafia Definição e Causas prováveis da Disgrafia 25 Consequências da Disgrafia 26 Disgrafia Desenvolvimentista 26 Disgrafia Adquirida 27 Avaliação da Disgrafia 27 Intervenção e Reeducação 31 Bibliografia 33
  4. 4. 3 Módulo I - Conceitos Importantes A Psicologia da Aprendizagem, preocupa-se com o estudo do comportamento em relação aos estímulos. As condutas patológicas como respostas erradas ou insuficientemente aprendidas. Assim, a aprendizagem dá-se por: Modelagem e Condicionamento (p.e comportamento Fóbico). Modelagem: Tem se em conta o outro, como figura significativa, que faz com que se aprenda a comportar como ele. Exemplo: Nas relações pais-filhos, os pais são condicionados como modelos a seguir. Condicionamento: O comportamento fóbico pode ser aprendido por condicionamento ou por reforço-deslocação da fonte do medo por um objecto extremo. O reflexo condicionado tende a extinguir-se quando não reforçado, as fobias não. Exemplo: Fobias. A Psicologia do Desenvolvimento, consiste no estudo dos padrões psicológicos do comportamento, pensamento e do funcionamento afectivo, relacionados entre si em diferentes etapas evolutivas do desenvolvimento e da sua relação com as perturbações. A Psicologia do Desenvolvimento investiga a debilidade mental como patologia do desenvolvimento e também as dificuldades de aprendizagem.
  5. 5. 4 Perturbações da Aprendizagem Segundo a DSM-IV, estas perturbações são diagnosticadas quando o rendimento individual nas provas habituais da leitura, aritmética ou escrita for inferior ao esperado para a idade, nível de escolaridade e intelectual. As características associadas aos indivíduos que apresentam esta perturbação: desmoralização, baixa auto-estima e défice nas aptidões sociais. Os alunos com perturbação da Aprendizagem podem ter problemas nalgumas tarefas mas ao mesmo tempo podem ser brilhantes noutras áreas. Sintomatologia das Perturbações da Aprendizagem Nas crianças com um comportamento menos activo, a sintomatologia destas dificuldades são mais difíceis de diagnosticar; Pelo contrário, em crianças mais activa, será mais fácil de identificar, porque estas entrar facilmente em conflito com os pais e professores; As dificuldades de aprendizagem estão relacionadas com uma desordem de um ou mais processos básicos psicológicos; Mas, estas perturbações apresentam vários sintomas e tratamentos possíveis. Causas Possíveis das Perturbações da Aprendizagem Podem estar relacionadas com aspectos que se diagnosticam mesmo antes do nascimento tais como: erros no desenvolvimento fetal do cérebro; Também podem estar implicados nas causas possíveis para estas perturbações factores genéticos, o abuso de álcool, tabaco, drogas e complicações durante o parto.
  6. 6. 5 Perturbações da Leitura A leitura, envolve em primeiro a identificação dos símbolos impressos (grafemas) e o relacionamento destes símbolos com os sons que eles representam; No início do processo de aprendizagem da leitura, a criança tem que diferenciar visualmente cada letra impressa e, perceber que cada símbolo gráfico tem um correspondente sonoro; Se a associação entre palavra impressa e som não for realizada, a criança não poderá ler, pois as letras e as palavras não terão correspondentes sonoros. Características essenciais das Perturbações da Leitura A DSM-IV, considera 3 critérios fundamentais de diagnostico: 1) O rendimento na leitura, medido através de provas normalizadas de exactidão ou compreensão da leitura, aplicados individualmente, situam-se substancialmente abaixo do nível esperado para a idade cronológica do sujeito, quociente de inteligência e escolaridade própria para a sua idade; 2) A perturbação do critério 1 interfere significativamente com o rendimento escolar ou actividades da vida quotidiana que referem aptidões de leitura; • 3) Se estiver presente um défice sensorial, as dificuldades de leitura são excessivas em relação às que estariam habitualmente associadas.
  7. 7. 6 Sintomatologia das Perturbações da Leitura • Atraso na área linguística que pode complicar-se com o fracasso ou até mesmo com a fobia escolar; • Começa a falar tardiamente ou apresentou problemas de linguagem durante o seu desenvolvimento; • Erros ortográficos e alterações frequentes na escrita; • Dificuldades na compreensão de textos; • Salta linhas durante a leitura, na escrita silenciosa consegue- se ouvir o que está a ler, acompanha a leitura com o dedo. Módulo II – Perturbação da Escrita e da Leitura: Dislexia Perturbação da Aprendizagem: Dislexia “A dislexia é uma incapacidade para ler normalmente como resultado de uma disfunção no cérebro. É um tipo de agnosia na qual a criança não pode associar a palavra impressa com o elemento adequado da expressão verbal.” O termo dislexia é aplicável a uma situação na qual a criança é incapaz de ler com a mesma facilidade com as que lêem as crianças do mesmo grupo etário, apesar de possuir uma inteligência normal. As crianças com dislexia são identificadas na escola devido ao seu insucesso na aprendizagem da leitura. A definição tradicional de dislexia e apresentada pela Federação Mundial de Neurologia (1968): como uma perturbação verificada em crianças que, apesar da sua experiência em sala de aula convencional, se revelam incapazes de atingir as capacidades linguísticas, ou seja, as competências de leitura e de escrita,
  8. 8. 7 incluindo a correcção ortográfica, adequadas às suas capacidades intelectuais. Os indivíduos com dislexia têm uma variedade de défices resultantes de definições cerebrais e neurológicos (o cérebro não tem nenhuma lesão, mas funciona de modo diferente em relação aos indivíduos sem dislexia). É importante salientar que não existem disléxicos entre os analfabetos e que a dislexia não é propriamente uma doença. Ser disléxico é como ser canhoto. Tipos de Dislexia Dislexia Adquirida: • Fonológica – dificuldade no uso do procedimento subléxico por lesão cerebral; • Superficial - dificuldade no uso do procedimento léxico por lesão cerebral; • Profunda - dificuldade no uso de ambos os procedimentos por lesão cerebral. Dislexia Evolutiva: • Fonológica – dificuldade na aquisição do procedimento subléxico por problemas fonológicos, perceptivo-visuais e neurobiológicos; • Superficial - dificuldade na aquisição do procedimento léxico por problemas fonológicos, perceptivo-visuais e neurobiológicos; • Mista - dificuldade na aquisição de ambos os procedimentos por problemas fonológicos, perceptivo-visuais e neurobiológicos
  9. 9. 8 Subtipos de Dislexia • O subtipo mais usual é caracterizado por uma perturbação auditivo-fonológica. Também existe o subtipo visuoespacial e ainda um subtipo em que ambos os problemas estão presentes. • As crianças com dislexia auditiva apresentam dificuldades na diferenciação, na análise e na nomeação dos sons da fala. • As crianças com dislexia visual apresentam dificuldade sobretudo nas tarefas de percepção e discriminação visual. Normalmente, evidenciam erros de orientação, problemas de discriminação de tamanhos e formas, confusões entre grupos de letras e dificuldades em transformar letras em sons. Sintomatologia da Dislexia Antes da escolaridade: • Se a criança começa a andar tardiamente; • Se cai com frequência; • Se começa a falar tarde; • Se utiliza uma linguagem “abebesada” até aos 4/5 anos. Depois da escolaridade: • Se tiver dificuldade em copiar; • Se trocar as letras; • Se tiver dificuldade em descodificar os sons; • Se ler e escrever “deitada” por cima da mesa; • Se ficar cansada rapidamente ao ler e a escrever.
  10. 10. 9 Avaliação da Dislexia O processo da avaliação tem como objectivo principal a identificação do sujeito com dislexia. A analise da etiologia da dislexia, dos seus subtipos e dos modelos explicativos, recomenda que se proponha um sistema de avaliação dupla, que incorpore por um lado a avaliação das principais áreas ou problemas principais (lateralidade, percepção, visuoauditiva, psicomotricidade, etc), que actualmente se considera estarem relacionados com os problemas da leitura e escrita, e por outro lado, incorpore a analise de competências psicolinguisticas, ou seja, dos processos implicados na leitura e na escrita (fonologia, sintaxe e semântica). Avaliação Neuropsicológica Permite conhecer a natureza do fracasso na leitura e na escrita. A exploração neuropsicológica dirige-se não à determinação da localização e do alcance de uma possível lesão, mas à recolha da informação acerca das capacidades das crianças. São recomendados algumas das tarefas e dos testes mais indicados para a sua compreensão. É importante recolher informação sobre a sua história do desenvolvimento, educativa, médica e social. Percepção Permite a apreensão da realidade através dos sentidos, bem como a representação das formas visuais, acústicas, etc. para que haja percepção é necessário identificar previamente um objecto, um ruído, representando-o de seguida mentalmente, o que permite interpreta-lo. A exploração do funcionamento perceptivo, basicamente visuoauditiva, permite saber se a criança apresenta algum défice neuropsicológico associado às capacidades visuais e auditivas,
  11. 11. 10 centrando-se a intervenção na analise fonética, se o défice for visual ou na descriminação, se o défice for auditivo. Na identificação dos problemas visuoperceptivos, o teste mais frequentemente utilizado é o gestáltico visuomotor de Bender (1982). Para a percepção auditiva, Hynd e Cohen (1987) consideram que o teste mais popular é o teste de ritmo de Seashore. Esta prova requer a manutenção da atenção e estímulos auditivos, ao mesmo tempo que se pede ao sujeito que realize juízos comparativos relativamente a sequências rítmicas. Existe ainda uma prova para avaliação das aptidões musicais desenvolvidas por Seashore, Saetvit e Lewis (1968). Esta prova analisa o ritmo e a capacidade de descriminação entre sons, para alem de outros aspectos indicativos das aptidões musicais. Os procedimentos informais para a exploração da percepção visual, consistem em pedir às crianças que a partir de uma determinada letra ou palavra assinalem numa série aquela que é igual. As tarefas de emparelhamento podem também ser utilizadas para a exploração da percepção auditiva. Uma tarefa particularmente útil consiste em solicitar ao sujeito que escreva letras ou palavras que lhe são ditadas, ou que identifique os sons iniciais e os finais destas palavras. Motricidade Quando um sujeito, na ausência de problemas de carácter perceptivo, revela-se incapaz de copiar certas formas, apresentará certamente problemas a nível motor. Na avaliação do sistema motor inclui-se o funcionamento cerebral e dominância lateral. Se o sujeito apresentar dificuldade em apoiar-se num só pé, problemas de equilíbrio ao caminhar, movimento passivo nos braços e pernas, debilidade muscular, recomenda-se que o sujeito seja examinado por um neurologista.
  12. 12. 11 Outro aspecto a observar do sistema motor é a dominância lateral, que permite determinar preferências mistas ou mal definidas em tarefas de lateralidade. Este tipo de preferências aparece com alguma frequência, em crianças com dificuldades na leitura e na escrita, mas não se correlaciona com o rendimento noutras áreas escolares nem com desenvolvimento intelectual. Os testes de dominância lateral mais utilizados são os de Harris (1978) e de Zazzo e Galifret-Granjon (1971). Funcionamento Cognitivo Hoje em dia a maior parte dos estudos da dislexia mostram que a avaliação global (QI) da capacidade intelectual é particularmente importante para o diagnostico da dislexia. Entre os melhores teste para o estudo das funções cognitivas das crianças contam-se a WISC-III e as Matrizes Progressivas de Raven, das características principais, relativamente ao diagnóstico do sujeito disléxico. Psicomotricidade Os défices nesta área dificultam a aprendizagem escolar. Apesar, de nem todas as crianças disléxicas apresentem dificuldades psicomotoras, a aprendizagem da leitura e da escrita devem assentar numa adequada estruturação do esquema corporal, a qual se relaciona com a orientação espácio-temporal. As crianças que durante a pré-escolaridade não adquirem o conhecimento do esquema corporal, ou seja, não são capazes de formar uma representação mental de si mesmas, têm uma orientação espácio-temporal inexacta dos objectos que o rodeiam, que tem usualmente origem em problemas de lateralidade. Estes problemas poderão reflectir-se numa dificuldade na leitura da cópia de letras simétricas e idênticas, por exemplo,
  13. 13. 12 podre em vez de pobre e de as situar na ordem e posições correctas, por exemplo, pardo em vez de prado. Numa idade mais avançada os problemas expressam-se, respectivamente, em dificuldades nos estabelecimentos de coordenadas geográficas e/ou em captar a sucessão temporal de acontecimentos históricos. O procedimento mais adequado é manter uma conversa com o sujeito, fazendo-lhe perguntas especificamente dirigias aos conceitos espaciais e temporais. Funcionamento Psicolinguistico Implica relacionar as capacidades da fala e linguagem com o comportamento apropriado para a idade. Actualmente, os melhores testes utilizados são o Teste Illinois de Aptidões Psicolinguisticas (ITPA) de Kirk, McCarthy e Kirk, e o Teste de Vocabulário e Imagens de Peabody (TVIP) e Dunn et al. (1981). Linguagem É necessário avaliar os possíveis erros, tanto na leitura como na escrita. São múltiplas as provas estandardizadas para análise destes processos: Teste de Ortografia de Seisdedos (1979) Teste de analise da leitura e da escrita (TALE) de Toro e Cevera (1980) Prova da Leitura de De La Cruz (1980)
  14. 14. 13 Desenvolvimento Emocional As dificuldades emocionais nas crianças disléxicas resultam dos problemas de leitura e escrita, ou seja, são-lhe secundárias. É importante apurar as dificuldades emocionais são anteriores aos problemas de leitura e escrita ou se se desenvolvem após a emergência destes últimos. Os questionários sobre o auto conceito constituem uma outra forma de avaliação desta área. Um dos mais utilizados é o de Misitu et al (1991). Intervenção: A reeducação da Dislexia A reeducação é simplesmente a de sublinhar que o objectivo terapêutico é a educação das funções alteradas a partir das capacidades disponíveis, de modo a que a leitura e a escrita atinjam níveis satisfatórios. Quer a exploração quer a intervenção devem iniciar-se o mais cedo possível, entre os 4 e os 6 anos, evitando assim o posterior aparecimento de problemas mais severos e garantindo o êxito de aquisições mais complexas. Os sujeitos disléxicos não têm problemas em todas as capacidades das quais depende a aquisição da leitura e da escrita, nem coincidem nos processos afectados, pelo que a intervenção nestes problemas deve basear-se num modelo interdisciplinar que supere as concepções tradicionais dos modelos exclusivamente médicos, psicológicos ou pedagógicos. É importante sublinhar que existem procedimentos cuja eficácia reeducativa está amplamente demonstrada, mas nem todos são validos para qualquer disléxico.
  15. 15. 14 A Educação Multissensorial Os procedimentos multissensoriais apoiam-se sobretudo num programa fonológico que consiste na aprendizagem de unidades básicas de sons, formadas por letras individuais ou por combinações de letras. Estas técnicas/procedimentos trabalham a relação entre a fala e os símbolos visuais (programa fonológico) e também a inter- relação entre modalidades visuais, auditivas e cinestésicas, devendo a criança observar o grafema escrito, “escrevê-lo” no ar com o dedo, escutar a sua pronúncia e articulá-lo. A Educação Psicomotora Quando um sujeito disléxico apresenta problemas motores (lateralidade) ou psicomotores (esquema corporal, orientação espácio-temporal), é necessário iniciar uma série de exercícios, umas vezes preventivos outras remediativos, dado que estes aspectos podem afectar podem afectar a leitura e a escrita. Quase todas as crianças desenvolvem as capacidades motoras e psicomotoras por meio de tentativas e erros. Mas, aquelas que têm problemas específicos de aprendizagem da leitura e escrita precisam de um treino especial para conseguirem dominar estas competências.
  16. 16. 15 Fig. 1 - Actividades para domínio do esquema corporal Treino Perceptivo-Motor Os padrões de desenvolvimento neurológicos obedecem à seguinte ordem: domínio postural, lateralidade, direccionalidade de movimentos e imagem corporal. O treino perceptivo-motor na sequência da educação psicomotora, permite que o sujeito supere as dificuldades relacionadas com o controlo visuomotor, que com frequência se verificam em casos de dislexia. Existe consenso quanto à noção de que as actividades que contribuem para melhorar as capacidades visuomotoras têm como objectivo alcançar a coordenação dinâmica manual e visuomotora. Para a educação gestual e manual, os exercícios a efectuar são: simultâneos – o mesmo exercício com ambas as mãos; alternativos – o mesmo exercício, primeiro com uma mão e depois com a outra; e dissociados – movimentos ou actividades diferentes com cada uma das mãos. Para a coordenação manual e visuomotora recomenda-se actividades de preensão precisa (picotado) de dissociação precisa e regulação da força muscular (recortes) e, especificamente, de coordenação visuomotora para exercitação da atenção e memória visual (desenho).
  17. 17. 16 Fig 2 – Actividades de orientação espácio-temporal Treino da Leitura ou da Escrita Para a aprendizagem correcta da leitura e da escrita é necessário um processo contínuo de aquisições que começa com as primeiras associações entre fonemas e grafemas, e termina com a automatização da leitura e da escrita enquanto possibilidades comunicacionais. Para este treino são utilizados dois métodos de leitura: analítico e sintáctico. O método sintético começa pelo estudo dos grafemas, combinando-os depois entre si para formar sílabas, e a partir delas, compor palavras, para finalmente chegar ao estudo das frases. Ao contrário, o método analítico começa pela apresentação da frase para, de seguida, analisar a palavra, a sílaba e, por fim a letra. A escolha de um ou outro método dependerá evidentemente do problema subjacente às dificuldades da leitura e escrita de um sujeito específico. As actividades e estratégias para a aprendizagem da leitura e da escrita são muito numerosas, assim é importante, considerar a evolução que o treino deve seguir, de acordo com o momento em que se verifica a dificuldade de leitura e escrita da criança. Para a leitura é necessário:
  18. 18. 17 Reconhecimento e leitura de cada signo; reconhecimento, por leitura e escrita, de sílabas directas e inversas, por ordem de dificuldade crescente; leitura de palavras em que faltam letras; leitura compreensiva de palavras; formação de palavras a partir de letras isoladas; leitura compreensiva silenciosa; cumprimento de ordens escritas; formação de frases; resumos orais e escritos. Fig 3. Actividades para o domínio psicolinguistico Módulo III – Perturbações do Cálculo: Discalculia Conceito de Discalculia Encontra-se sobretudo em crianças, é de carácter evolutivo ou desenvolvimental, não resulta de uma lesão e associa-se sobretudo com as dificuldades de aprendizagem da matemática (Garcia, 1995). Existem diversas formas de Discalculia, tantas quantas as alterações que podem ocorrer nos diversos instrumentos
  19. 19. 18 neuropsicológicos comprometidos com as diversas condutas numéricas. Características essenciais das Perturbações do Cálculo É a capacidade para o cálculo que se situa substancialmente abaixo do nível esperado em função da sua idade cronológica. A Perturbação do Cálculo interfere significativamente com o rendimento escolar e com actividades da vida quotidiana que requerem competências aritméticas. Na Perturbação do Cálculo pode estar diminuído um certo número de competências incluindo as “linguísticas”, as “percentuais” e as de “atenção”. Subtipos de Discalculia • Discalculia Verbal – descreve uma dificuldade para entender conceitos matemáticos e relações apresentadas oralmente e para nomear as quantidades, números, termos, símbolos e as relações matemáticas. • Discalculia Léxica – descreve as dificuldades para ler números ou símbolos matemáticos: entender conceitos matemáticos e relações. • Discalculia Gráfica – descreve as dificuldades em escrever símbolos matemáticos, ou seja, a criança não é capaz de copiar ou escrever números ditados. • Discalculia Ideognósica – refere-se às dificuldades na compreensão dos conceitos matemáticos e das suas relações, bem como para fazer cálculos (operações) mentais. • Discalculia Operacional – descreve as dificuldades para realizar as operações matemáticas e os cálculos numéricos requeridos. Alguns Sintomas de Discalculia • Dificuldades na identificação de números;
  20. 20. 19 • Incapacidade para estabelecer uma correspondência recíproca; • Escassa habilidade para contar de modo compreensivo; • Dificuldade na compreensão de conjunto; • Dificuldade na conservação; • Dificuldade em entender o valor segundo a ubiquação de um numero; • Dificuldades nos cálculos. Modulo IV – Perturbações da Escrita: Desortografia Conceito de Desortografia “O conjunto de erros da escrita que afectam a palavra mas não o seu traçado ou grafia” (Vidal, 1989) Deixa-se de lado a problemática grafomotora – traçado, forma e direccionalidade da letra e coloca-se a ênfase na aptidão para transmitir o código linguístico falado ou escrito por meio dos grafemas ou letras correspondentes, respeitando a associação correcta entre os fonemas e os grafemas, as peculidades ortográficas de algumas palavras em que essa correspondência não é tão clara (palavras com”b” ou “v”, palavras sem “h”), e as regras de ortografia. Critérios para Diagnosticar Nível de Escolaridade – onde na primaria se verifica uma grande quantidade e variedade de trocas entre letras, isto porque a relação entre as palavras impressas e o seu som correspondente ainda não estão totalmente automatizada.
  21. 21. 20 Frequência de palavras, isto é, terem ou não o mesmo uso, isto quer dizer que uma criança usa as palavras que não estão inseridas no seu vocabulário corrente o que lhe faz ocorrer o erro. Tipo de erro, onde se realiza a classificação das trocas ortográficas em níveis que obedecem as dificuldades ortográficas existentes na linguagem escrita. Causas Problemas na produção do texto por falta de automatização dos procedimentos da escrita de palavras, os quais podem interferir com a geração das frases e ideias; As estratégias utilizadas no que se refere aos diferentes processos (de composição escrita) são imaturas ou ineficazes; Falta de conhecimentos sobre os processos e sub-processos implicados na escrita ou dificuldade para aceder a eles, o que implica uma carência nas capacidades metacognitivas de regulação e controlo da actividade. Avaliação da Desortografia Avaliação formal da ortografia, através dos testes: O TECI (Teste de escrita do 1ºCiclo), aplicação individual ou colectiva. Permite a categorização de erros ortográficos em função da natureza da ortografia, através de provas escritas de vocabulário básico, ditado e escrita espontânea. A prova Terrasa de escrita para o pré-escolar e 1ºCiclo, aplicação individual ou colectiva. Permite uma avaliação dos
  22. 22. 21 erros mais comuns dos diversos tipos de ortografia, mediante as mesmas modalidades de escrita da prova anterior. A prova de ortografia de bateria pedagógica 3, de aplicação individual ou colectiva. Engloba vocabulário e sons de ortografia difícil, separação de palavras, sinais de pontuação, palavras homófonas e parónimas. Avaliação informal da ortografia: É necessário fazer uma selecção adequada do material de avaliação, a forma de aplicação do material e a forma de correcção e avaliação do mesmo. A aplicação da prova de escrita deve ser distendida no tempo, assegurando que a criança está suficientemente motivada e que tem um nível óptimo de atenção. Isto pode ser feito através de: copia e ditados de textos e palavras e escrita espontânea, pedindo à criança que escreva uma pequena história inventada, que faça uma descrição, etc. Assim, à cópia estão associados factores visuoespaciais, enquanto no ditado intervêm sobretudo factores perceptivo- linguisticos. A avaliação e a correcção das provas de escrita devem ter como objectivo primordial a determinação da frequência e do tipo de erros ortográficos do sujeito. Determinar a frequência dos erros é um processo simples, que consiste na localização e na contagem dos mesmos. Estabelecem- se previamente critérios de referência, de acordo com os níveis etários, para identificação e avaliação da dificuldade e gravidade do problema.
  23. 23. 22 Fig. 4 – Exemplo de erros ortográficos
  24. 24. 23 Intervenção e Reeducação Técnicas não Recomendadas: • Ditados Quando a criança conhece a composição e ortografia da palavra que foi ditada, não há problema. Mas, se não conhecer pode leva-la a escrever algo errado porque sente-se obrigada a escrever. Assim, a criança escreve erros, aprende erros. O ditado não constitui um bom método de aprendizagem de ortografia. De facto, “este procedimento favorece a pratica de um erro, o que, de algum modo, permite a sua automatização” (Esteve e Jiménez, 1988). O ditado não permite a correcção imediata do erro, sendo que o professor corrige-o muito depois, possivelmente só no dia seguinte. Isto, é contraproducente com a psicologia da aprendizagem, uma vez que o tempo óptimo entre a resposta e o reforço deve ser inferior a 5 segundos. O mesmo problema verifica-se noutros aspectos, tais como a diferenciação “b” – “v”, a colocação dos sinais de pontuação e inclusivamente a indicação do acento. O ditado não é didacticamente o método mais aconselhável para a aprendizagem da ortografia. Existe ainda a possibilidade de se utilizar o ditado com objectivos pedagógicos, de forma diferente do que é utilizado tradicionalmente. Assim, os exercícios de ditado desenvolvem-se num contexto onde se incluem outras actividades como a leitura, a compreensão da leitura, a entoação, a analise das estruturas gramaticais, a utilização dos sinais de pontuação, etc.. Nesta nova perspectiva, a criança deve conhecer o texto. Implica que a criança deve ler o texto previamente, analisar as palavras e localizar aquelas que lhes colocam maiores dificuldades para as trabalhar através da memorização e da escrita. Ainda, estas palavras deverão ser posteriormente incluídas num vocabulário de dificuldade ortográfica.
  25. 25. 24 • Cópias Quando o aluno comete erros, o professor obriga-o a fazer cópias. Ainda que, este procedimento pareça ser um método positivo, não o é de absoluto. Pode provar-se que o aluno que foi obrigado a repetir a palavra esquece-a e volta a escrevê-la segundo o seu próprio engrama automatizado. Isto, acontece porque quando o acto de escrever deixa de ser voluntário, o que é frequente nas cópias, por ser uma actividade pouco interessante e monótona, a criança volta a escrever a palavra como sabe, isto é, como o faz habitualmente. • Lista de Palavras A memorização de listas de palavras ortograficamente difíceis, é um método que apresenta alguns inconvenientes. Este método é composto por palavras ortograficamente difíceis, que de forma geral não fazem parte do léxico usual da criança. Depois, as palavras são apresentadas ao mesmo tempo, a criança tem de as memorizar todas: as que conhece e as que não conhece. A motivação é nula, o esforço grande, sendo por isso lógico que sejam rapidamente esquecidas. Por último, eventualmente não voltarão a aparecer, pelo que a memorização será inútil.
  26. 26. 25 Técnicas Recomendadas: • Inventários Cacográficos Consiste na elaboração de um inventário dos erros cometidos pelo aluno. Este deve copiar para um caderno todos os erros ortográficos que vem cometendo e, ao lado, escrever correctamente a palavra. Este inventário constituirá a base de algumas actividades básicas como: memorização de palavras, ditado de palavras, formação de frases com as palavras, classificações, formação de famílias lexicais, etc.. • Ficheiro Cacográfico Aperfeiçoarão dos inventários cacográficos. O aluno deve elaborar cartões com palavras de um certo grau de dificuldade ortográfica, nas quais costuma cometer erros. Na parte da frente destas fichas aparece a palavra bem escrita, e na parte de trás figurará a palavra incompleta, com omissão das letras em que radica a dificuldade ortográfica, para que o aluno as preencha (p.ex. bu_aco). Para facilitar a memorização da ortografia, é possível incluir nas fichas um desenho alusivo de carácter mnemotécnico (p.ex. t(imagem tambor)bor). A memorização das palavras realiza-se com blocos de 20 ou 30 cartões, dependendo da idade do sujeito. A partir daqui, o aluno completa as palavras nas fichas. Os cartões com erros acumulam-se num novo bloco para a tarefa da memorização.
  27. 27. 26 Módulo V – Perturbações da Escrita: Disgrafia Definição de Disgrafia: A disgrafia é a dificuldade em relação à qualidade do traçado gráfico e da forma das letras e palavras, sendo estas formas irregulares, disformes e/ou rasuradas podendo ter, ou não, uma origem em défices intelectuais ou mesmo neurológicos. Brueckner e Bond (1986) salientaram que as crianças tendem desde muito cedo necessidade de escrita como meio de expressão, sendo esta a única destreza de tipo motor que se desenvolve paulatinamente à medida que a criança progride na sua vida escolar. Para alcançar uma execução caligráfica correcta quando começa a escrever, a criança deve ser capaz de: Encontrar o seu próprio equilíbrio postural e a forma menos tensa e cansativa de segurar o lápis; Orientar o espaço sobre o qual tem de escrever, e a linha sobre a qual vai colocar as letras – da esquerda para a direita; e associar a imagem da letra ao som e aos gestos rítmicos que lhe correspondem. Causas Prováveis Dificuldade para recordar a grafia correcta e para representar após um determinado som ouvido ou elaborado mentalmente, mas esta é uma das muitas causas possíveis; Coordenação visuomanual, sem a qual não se podem realizar os movimentos finos e precisos que os grafismos exigem; Linguagem, para compreender o paralelismo entre o simbolismo da linguagem oral e escrita; Percepção, que possibilita a discriminação e realização dos grafismos numa situação espacial determinada; Cada letra dentro da palavra, das palavras em linha e no conjunto da folha de papel assim como o sentido direccional de cada grafismo e da escrita em geral.
  28. 28. 27 Consequências • Sentimento de ansiedade perante situações que impliquem o uso de tal aptidão; • Sentimento de tristeza e de auto-culpabilização, gerando uma atitude depressiva; • Sentimento de incapacidade; • Sentimento de inferioridade; • Sentimento de frustração. Disgrafia Desenvolvimentista • Superficial – quando existe dificuldades na aquisição da via ortográfica ou directa. O individuo tem problemas instaurar a via ortográfica e consequentemente comete um maior numero de erros nas palavras irregulares ou nas não familiares do que nas regulares ou nas familiares; • Mista – quando existe dificuldade na aquisição de ambas as vias; • Fonológica – quando existe dificuldades na aquisição da via fonológica ou indirecta. O indivíduo apresenta inúmeros erros no desenvolvimento da via fonológica e no domínio das regras de correspondência entre os fonemas e os grafemas.
  29. 29. 28 Disgrafia Adquirida • Fonológica – quando existe dificuldade na aquisição da via fonológica ou indirecta. O indivíduo apresenta um défice no mecanismo de conversão de fonemas em grafemas só usando a via léxica para a produção da escrita; • Superficial – quando existe dificuldades na aquisição da via ortográfica ou directa. O indivíduo tem dificuldades na recuperação de padrões ortográficos correctos daquelas palavras que não se ajustam às regras; • Profunda – quando existe transtornos que ocorrem em ambas as vias. O indivíduo tem dificuldades tanto nas palavras irregulares como nas pseudopalavras; • Semântica – quando não existe compreensão da palavra que se está a escrever. Avaliação da Disgrafia Avaliação formal do grafismo, faz-se através dos seguintes testes: • TALE – Teste de Analise da leitura e da Escrita, para os primeiros anos do ensino básico, de aplicação individual; • Teste grafomotor de Ajuriguerra, para crianças a partir dos 7 anos, de aplicação individual e colectiva. Esta escala avalia 3 factores: a pagina – aspecto (sujidade) do conjunto, linhas quebradas, palavras amontoadas, margens insuficientes, espaços irregulares; a inabilidade grafomotora – traço da fraca qualidade, letras retocadas, zonas mal diferenciadas, etc; e, erros de forma e de proporções – letras muito estreitas ou demasiado débeis, formas sem qualidade, escrita demasiado grande ou pequena, letra muito larga ou muito apertada.
  30. 30. 29 Avaliação Informal do grafismo: • Parte das dificuldades concretas do sujeito e baseia-se em critérios qualitativos da avaliação. • É mais adequado avaliar a escrita através de exemplos de escrita espontânea ou de ditados, já que a cópia não reflecte as dificuldades reais da escrita da criança. • Também é conveniente esclarecer que a avaliação, não deverá ficar pela observação, sendo necessário registar, na medida do possível, a frequência e os tipos de erros. • Em relação aos tipos de erro, há que determinar as principais categorias de erros disgráficos que se pretende avaliar – forma, tamanho, inclinação dos traços, uniões – classificando-os de acordo com essas categorias, elaborando uma taxonomia dos mesmos, e garantindo assim a especificidade e a funcionalidade máxima da intervenção, a qual incidirá sobre os aspectos mais problemáticos do grafismo.
  31. 31. 30 Fig. 5 – Avaliação do grafismo e dos factores associados ao fracasso da caligrafia
  32. 32. 31 Intervenção e Reeducação Técnicas Convencionais Negativas: • Existe a tendência para “normalizar” o método de ensino da escrita, o que conduz à aplicação de critérios generalizados e inflexíveis, que não respeitem as diferenças individuais nem as características ou o ritmo de aprendizagem próprio de cada criança. • Este facto, leva ao fracasso e à falta de motivação nas crianças que iniciam tal aprendizagem e para as quais a escrita se converte numa actividade difícil e monótona. • Os professores, muitas vezes, limitam-se a combater, através de técnicas rígidas e inflexíveis, a mera sintomatologia disgráfica – a má letra – sem considerar os aspectos que estão na sua origem. • Em muitos casos, a criança nem sequer é capaz de seguir as pautas caligráficas das cartilhas, uma vez que não possui as destrezas motoras básicas. Técnicas Preparatórias Recomendadas: • São necessárias duas categorias de técnicas: as não-gráficas e as gráficas (Ajuriaguerra, 1983). • Técnicas não-gráficas – destinam-se à reeducação de todos os aspectos psicomotores que configuram as destrezas necessárias a uma correcta execução motora do acto da escrita: coordenação e equilíbrio geral do corpo, coordenação dinâmica manual, esquema corporal, lateralidade, etc. Este tipo de técnicas baseia-se exclusivamente em métodos motores, sem inclusão de recursos gráficos.
  33. 33. 32 • Técnicas gráficas – destinam-se a melhorar habilidades motoras muito concretas – distensão motora, controlo de movimentos, etc. Neste caso, recorre-se a métodos próximos da escrita como acto motor. Este tipo de método denomina- se “método preparatório”e inclui, no essencial, duas técnicas distintas: pictográficas e “scriptográficas”. • Técnicas pictográficas – são exercícios de pintura e desenho, destinados a preparar a escrita. Procura-se promover a distensão motora e a comodidade de movimentos e dos meios de expressão. • Entre as modalidades mais destacadas deste tipo de técnicas cita-se o desenho livre, o traçado de arabescos e o contorno e o preenchimento de figuras. Os materiais utilizados com todas as técnicas são basicamente o pincel, a tinta, as cores, e em ultima instância, o lápis. • Técnica “sciptográgicas” – destinada a melhorar os movimentos e posições gráficas, ainda que não se aborde directamente a escrita. • São técnicas de papel e lápis, muito mais semelhantes à escrita do que as técnicas pictográficas, uma vez que se realizam em posição sentada, que têm como suporte um espaço gráfico mais limitado, e que empregam com maior frequência o lápis como instrumento de escrita.
  34. 34. 33 Bibliografia: Torres, R & Fernández, P (1997). Dislexia, disortografia e disgrafia. Amadora: McGraw – Hill; Fernandes, J. (2002). DSM – IV – TR. Manual de Diagnóstico e estatística das perturbações mentais. Lisboa: Climepsi Editores, 4ª Edição; Marcelli, C. (1998). Manual de Psicopatologia da Infância de Ajuriguerra. Porto Alegre: Artmed Editográfica, 5ª edição.
  35. 35. 34 Anexos
  36. 36. 35 Anexo 1 Provas utilizadas na Dislexia
  37. 37. 36
  38. 38. 37
  39. 39. 38
  40. 40. 39 Anexo 2 Provas utilizadas na Disgrafia
  41. 41. 40
  42. 42. 41
  43. 43. 42 Anexo 3 Provas utilizadas na Disortografia
  44. 44. 43
  45. 45. 44
  46. 46. 45
  47. 47. 46

