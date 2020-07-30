Successfully reported this slideshow.
Potential Flow Modelling of Ducted Propellers With a Panel Method J. Baltazar1, J.A.C. Falc˜ao de Campos1, J. Bosschers2 1...
Motivation Panel Methods (or BEM) still provide a most useful computational tool for analysis and design of marine propuls...
Objectives Performance predictions of a ducted propeller system with a low-order Panel Method. Propeller Ka4-70 with P/D=1...
Numerical Method Panel Code PROPAN Surface Discretisation: Structured surface grid with quadrilateral hyperboloidal elemen...
Panel Arrangement Discretisation: Blade 50×25, Duct 190×160, Hub 55×80 X Y Z smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 5
Flow around a thick duct trailing edge Results from a RANS-based model with the propeller represented by an actuactor disk...
Iterative Pressure Kutta Condition (Sharp) Blade Trailing Edge: Pressure-equality at the collocation points of the panels ...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition Location of the pressure-equality points as percentage of the duct length 0.40 0.45 0.50 0...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPK...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.2 0.5 Location KTP KTD 10KQ KTP KTD 10KQ 100.0% 0.221 0.142 0.341 0.157 0.060 0.250 99...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition s/c Cp 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 IPKC at 98% - KTD=0.159 - Constant Downst...
Gap Model Gap sources: ∂φ ∂n = −U∞ · n + Vn; Transpiration velocity (Hughes, 1997): Vn = |U∞|CQ ∆Cpn · nc; CQ = 0: closed ...
Inﬂuence of the Gap Model J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments CQ=0.00 C...
Inﬂuence of the Gap Model J 0.2 0.5 CQ KTP KTD 10KQ KTP KTD 10KQ 5.00 0.370 0.115 0.529 0.251 0.027 0.380 2.00 0.373 0.144...
Inﬂuence of the Gap Model r/R ∆φ/(ΩR 2 ) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08 0.10 CQ=0.00 CQ=0.50 CQ=0.84 CQ=1.00...
Vortex Wake Model Rigid Wake Model: Propeller Blade Wake Constant pitch of vortex lines Geometrical blade pitch is used in...
Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Inviscid Force Coeﬃcients J 0.2 0.5 Wake KTP KTD 10KQ KTP KTD 10KQ RW 0.388 0.159 0.560 0.268 0...
Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Relative Diﬀerences to the Experimental Results J 0.2 0.5 Wake ∆KTP ∆KTD ∆10KQ ∆KTP ∆KTD ∆10KQ ...
Aligned Wake for δ/R = 4% X Y Z X Y Z J = 0.2 J = 0.5 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 19
Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Blade pressure distribution: J = 0.2 (left) and J = 0.5 (right) s/c 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -3....
Options for Open-Water Predictions Duct Kutta condition: pressure-equality location at 97%, 98% and 99% of duct length; Cl...
Comparison With Experimental Data J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 Experiments WAM, ...
Conclusions Due to the thick duct trailing edge, the location of the pressure-equality points has a strong inﬂuence on the...
Gap Flow Models Gap Flow Model with Transpiration Velocity: Non zero-gap width: a partial ﬂow is allowed to pass in the ga...
A Simple Model for the Interaction of the Blade Wake with the Duct Boundary Layer Duct Inner Surface Gap Strip δG/R = 0.83...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition ⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊕⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕⊕...
Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊗...
Inﬂuence of the Gap Model Position between blade wakes [deg] 0.0 30.0 60.0 90.0 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 0.25 CQ=0.00 CQ=0.50 J...
Inﬂuence of the Gap Model r/R ∆φ/(ΩR 2 ) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 0.00 0.04 0.08 0.12 0.8% Gap Zero Gap J=0.5 Position between ...
Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Duct pressure distribution: J = 0.2 (left) and J = 0.5 (right) s/c Cp 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -...
Potential Flow Modelling of Ducted Propellers With a Panel Method

  1. 1. Potential Flow Modelling of Ducted Propellers With a Panel Method J. Baltazar1, J.A.C. Falc˜ao de Campos1, J. Bosschers2 1Instituto Superior T´ecnico, Universidade de Lisboa, Portugal 2Maritime Research Institute Netherlands, Wageningen, the Netherlands smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 1
  2. 2. Motivation Panel Methods (or BEM) still provide a most useful computational tool for analysis and design of marine propulsors; Main reasons for using Panel Methods: Simplicity; Computational eﬃciency; Direct relation to simpler design tools (lifting line and lifting surface); Application to ducted propellers involves additional modelling issues: Complex interaction of propeller blades and duct surface – Gap ﬂow – Thick duct trailing edges in practical applications – Kutta condition for round trailing edges – smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 2
  3. 3. Objectives Performance predictions of a ducted propeller system with a low-order Panel Method. Propeller Ka4-70 with P/D=1.0 operating inside duct 19A: Duct 19A Straight Part Cylindrical Modelling aspects discussed: Kutta condition: sharp and round t.e.; Gap ﬂow: closed gap and transpiration velocity gap models; Wake model: rigid and wake alignment models. smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 3
  4. 4. Numerical Method Panel Code PROPAN Surface Discretisation: Structured surface grid with quadrilateral hyperboloidal elements. Panel Method: Integral equation solved by the collocation method. Constant source and dipole distributions. Inﬂuence coeﬃcients calculated using the formulations of Morino and Kuo (1974). Iterative pressure Kutta condition. smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 4
  5. 5. Panel Arrangement Discretisation: Blade 50×25, Duct 190×160, Hub 55×80 X Y Z smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 5
  6. 6. Flow around a thick duct trailing edge Results from a RANS-based model with the propeller represented by an actuactor disk. Taken from Hoekstra (2006). smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 6
  7. 7. Iterative Pressure Kutta Condition (Sharp) Blade Trailing Edge: Pressure-equality at the collocation points of the panels adjacent to the blade trailing edge; (Round) Duct Trailing Edge: Pressure-equality chordwise location is speciﬁed and its value is interpolated from the computed pressures at the collocation points; Due to the possible occurrence of ﬂow separation, a constant pressure distribution downstream from the pressure-equality points is assumed (disregarded from the solution). smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 7
  8. 8. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition Location of the pressure-equality points as percentage of the duct length 0.40 0.45 0.50 0.55 0.60 Duct 19A 100.0% 99.9% 99.8% 99.5% 99.0% 97.0% 96.5% 98.0% smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 8
  9. 9. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  10. 10. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  11. 11. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  12. 12. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  13. 13. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  14. 14. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% IPKC at 98.0% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  15. 15. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% IPKC at 98.0% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% IPKC at 98.0% IPKC at 97.0% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  16. 16. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% IPKC at 98.0% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% IPKC at 98.0% IPKC at 97.0% KT 10KQ KT D P J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments IPKC at 100% IPKC at 99.9% IPKC at 99.8% IPKC at 99.5% IPKC at 99.0% IPKC at 98.0% IPKC at 97.0% IPKC at 96.5% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 9
  17. 17. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition J 0.2 0.5 Location KTP KTD 10KQ KTP KTD 10KQ 100.0% 0.221 0.142 0.341 0.157 0.060 0.250 99.9% 0.287 0.163 0.432 0.199 0.067 0.311 99.8% 0.315 0.165 0.468 0.215 0.066 0.335 99.5% 0.357 0.165 0.521 0.241 0.062 0.370 99.0% 0.387 0.159 0.559 0.262 0.053 0.399 98.0% 0.388 0.159 0.560 0.268 0.053 0.407 97.0% 0.359 0.167 0.524 0.255 0.061 0.390 96.5% 0.351 0.168 0.515 0.252 0.062 0.386 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 10
  18. 18. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition s/c Cp 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 IPKC at 98% - KTD=0.159 - Constant Downstream Pressure IPKC at 98% - KTD=0.170 J=0.2 at θ=0º 0.95 0.96 0.97 0.98 0.99 1.00 -0.05 0.00 0.05 s/c Cp 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 IPKC at 98% - KTD=0.053 - Constant Downstream Pressure IPKC at 98% - KTD=0.067 J=0.5 at θ=0º 0.95 0.96 0.97 0.98 0.99 1.00 -0.15 -0.10 -0.05 0.00 0.05 0.10 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 11
  19. 19. Gap Model Gap sources: ∂φ ∂n = −U∞ · n + Vn; Transpiration velocity (Hughes, 1997): Vn = |U∞|CQ ∆Cpn · nc; CQ = 0: closed gap model; CQ = 0.84: mean of the values compiled by van Houten (1986); CQ = 1: without loss of energy when the ﬂuid passes the gap; CQ 1: open gap model. smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 12
  20. 20. Inﬂuence of the Gap Model J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 Experiments CQ=0.00 CQ=0.50 CQ=0.84 CQ=1.00 CQ =2.00 CQ=5.00 KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 13
  21. 21. Inﬂuence of the Gap Model J 0.2 0.5 CQ KTP KTD 10KQ KTP KTD 10KQ 5.00 0.370 0.115 0.529 0.251 0.027 0.380 2.00 0.373 0.144 0.539 0.254 0.045 0.387 1.00 0.379 0.152 0.548 0.261 0.050 0.397 0.84 0.380 0.154 0.550 0.262 0.051 0.399 0.50 0.383 0.156 0.554 0.264 0.052 0.402 0.00 0.388 0.159 0.560 0.268 0.053 0.407 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 14
  22. 22. Inﬂuence of the Gap Model r/R ∆φ/(ΩR 2 ) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08 0.10 CQ=0.00 CQ=0.50 CQ=0.84 CQ=1.00 CQ=2.00 CQ=5.00 J=0.2 J=0.5 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 15
  23. 23. Vortex Wake Model Rigid Wake Model: Propeller Blade Wake Constant pitch of vortex lines Geometrical blade pitch is used in the present study Duct Wake Constant radius vortex sheet Shedding line at the duct trailing edge Wake Alignment Model for Blade Wake: Euler scheme in (x,θ) coordinate system Vortex Pitch Wake Alignment Inside duct boundary layer δ: power law function for the axial velocity (Baltazar et al., 2011) smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 16
  24. 24. Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Inviscid Force Coeﬃcients J 0.2 0.5 Wake KTP KTD 10KQ KTP KTD 10KQ RW 0.388 0.159 0.560 0.268 0.053 0.407 δ/R=0% 0.341 0.167 0.503 0.242 0.054 0.372 δ/R=1% 0.322 0.172 0.478 0.231 0.055 0.357 δ/R=2% 0.310 0.173 0.462 0.212 0.058 0.331 δ/R=3% 0.305 0.174 0.456 0.211 0.058 0.328 δ/R=4% 0.301 0.175 0.452 0.211 0.056 0.329 δ/R=5% 0.295 0.177 0.443 0.205 0.058 0.321 Exp. 0.248 0.166 0.428 0.196 0.053 0.351 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 17
  25. 25. Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Relative Diﬀerences to the Experimental Results J 0.2 0.5 Wake ∆KTP ∆KTD ∆10KQ ∆KTP ∆KTD ∆10KQ RW 56.5% -4.2% 30.9% 36.7% 0.0% 16.1% δ/R=0% 37.5% 0.6% 17.6% 23.5% 1.9% 6.1% δ/R=1% 29.8% 3.6% 11.7% 17.9% 3.8% 1.8% δ/R=2% 25.0% 4.2% 8.0% 8.2% 9.4% -5.6% δ/R=3% 23.0% 4.8% 6.6% 7.7% 9.4% -6.4% δ/R=4% 21.4% 5.4% 5.6% 7.7% 5.7% -6.2% δ/R=5% 19.0% 6.6% 3.5% 4.6% 9.4% -8.4% smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 18
  26. 26. Aligned Wake for δ/R = 4% X Y Z X Y Z J = 0.2 J = 0.5 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 19
  27. 27. Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Blade pressure distribution: J = 0.2 (left) and J = 0.5 (right) s/c 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -3.5 -3.0 -2.5 -2.0 -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 Rigid Wake Model Wake Alignment Model (WAM) WAM with Duct Boundary Layer Correction r/R=0.95 Cp 0.00 0.05 0.10 -2.0 -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 s/c 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 Rigid Wake Model Wake Alignment Model (WAM) WAM with Duct Boundary Layer Correction r/R=0.95 Cp 0.00 0.05 0.10 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 20
  28. 28. Options for Open-Water Predictions Duct Kutta condition: pressure-equality location at 97%, 98% and 99% of duct length; Closed gap model: CQ = 0; Wake alignment model with δ/R = 4%; Blade section drag coeﬃcient of CD = 0.007; No viscous drag correction to the duct thrust. smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 21
  29. 29. Comparison With Experimental Data J 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 Experiments WAM, Closed Gap, Location at 97%, δ/R=4% WAM, Closed Gap, Location at 98%, δ/R=4% WAM, Closed Gap, Location at 99%, δ/R=4% KT 10KQ KT D P smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 22
  30. 30. Conclusions Due to the thick duct trailing edge, the location of the pressure-equality points has a strong inﬂuence on the propeller and duct loading; Small diﬀerences between the closed gap model (CQ = 0) and the transpiration gap model (0 < CQ ≤ 1); Predictions of duct and propeller loading are critically dependent on the blade wake pitch, especially at the tip; Acceptable prediction of the open-water diagram using the alternative Kutta condition, closed-gap model and wake alignment model. smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 23
  31. 31. Gap Flow Models Gap Flow Model with Transpiration Velocity: Non zero-gap width: a partial ﬂow is allowed to pass in the gap region, Hughes (1997). Transpiration velocity on the gap strip: Vn = |U∞|CQ ∆Cpn · nc Blade Hub Duct Gap Transpiration Velocity Closed Gap with Zero Gap Width: Blade tip is on the duct surface (matching grids) smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 24
  32. 32. A Simple Model for the Interaction of the Blade Wake with the Duct Boundary Layer Duct Inner Surface Gap Strip δG/R = 0.83% Propeller Blade δ Vx r Velocity Profile Power Law Distribution: Vx (Rd −r) Vx (δ) = Rd −r δ 1 n with δ/R = 4% and n = 7. smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 25
  33. 33. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition ⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊕⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕ r/R ∆φ/(ΩR 2 ) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08 0.10 RW with Closed Gap RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.500 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.499 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.498 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.495 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.493 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.490 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.480 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.470 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.465 ⊗ ⊕ J=0.2 ⊗⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕ Position between blade wakes [deg] ∆φ/(ΩR 2 ) 0.0 30.0 60.0 90.0 0.15 0.20 0.25 0.30 0.35 0.40 RW with Closed Gap RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.500 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.499 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.498 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.495 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.493 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.490 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.480 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.470 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.465 ⊗ ⊕ J=0.2 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 26
  34. 34. Inﬂuence of the Kutta Condition ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕ ⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ x/R Cpn -0.40 -0.20 0.00 0.20 0.40 -4.0 -3.0 -2.0 -1.0 0.0 1.0 RW with Closed Gap RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.500 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.499 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.498 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.495 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.493 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.490 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.480 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.470 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.465 ⊗ ⊕ J=0.2 ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗ ⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗⊗ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕ ⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕⊕ x/R Cpn 0.35 0.40 0.45 0.50 -3.0 -2.0 -1.0 0.0 1.0 RW with Closed Gap RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.500 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.499 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.498 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.495 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.493 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.490 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.480 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.470 RW with Closed Gap - xnte=0.465 ⊗ ⊕ J=0.2 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 27
  35. 35. Inﬂuence of the Gap Model Position between blade wakes [deg] 0.0 30.0 60.0 90.0 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 0.25 CQ=0.00 CQ=0.50 J=0.2 J=0.5 ∆φ/(ΩR2 ) smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 28
  36. 36. Inﬂuence of the Gap Model r/R ∆φ/(ΩR 2 ) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 0.00 0.04 0.08 0.12 0.8% Gap Zero Gap J=0.5 Position between blades [º] ∆φ/(ΩR 2 ) 0.0 30.0 60.0 90.0 0.00 0.08 0.16 0.24 0.8% Gap Zero Gap J=0.5 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 29
  37. 37. Inﬂuence of the Wake Model Duct pressure distribution: J = 0.2 (left) and J = 0.5 (right) s/c Cp 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 Rigid Wake Model Wake Alignment Model (WAM) WAM with Duct Boundary Layer Correction θ=0º 0.80 0.85 0.90 0.95 1.00 -0.05 0.00 0.05 s/c Cp 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 Rigid Wake Model Wake Alignment Model (WAM) WAM with Duct Boundary Layer Correction θ=0º 0.80 0.85 0.90 0.95 1.00 -0.05 0.00 0.05 smp’15 Austin, Texas, USA May 31 - June 4 30

