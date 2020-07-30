Potential Flow Modelling of Ducted Propellers With a Panel Method

The present paper discusses several modelling aspects that are important for the performance predictions of a ducted propeller with a low-order panel method. The aspects discussed are the alignment of the blade wake geometry, the influence of the duct boundary layer on the blade wake pitch, the influence of a transpiration velocity through the gap and the sensitivity to the strength of the shed vorticity from a blunt trailing edge. The analysis is carried out for propeller Ka4-70 operating inside duct 19A. The numerical results are compared with experimental data available from open-water tests. The panel method described in this work gives an acceptable prediction of the open-water characteristics.