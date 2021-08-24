Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PLAN ADAPTACJI NOWEGO PRACOWNIKA 09.2021 1
2 ❑ Dzień adaptacyjny w Asseco to spotkanie dla nowych pracowników z wszystkich lokalizacji, którzy rozpoczynają pracę w d...
3 ❑9:00 – 10:30 - spotkanie przez MS Teams z Przełożonym i ew. Buddy’m (opiekunem), mające na celu Twoje przywitanie się, ...
4 ❑13:30 – 14:00 – przerwa ❑14:00 – 16:00 - szkolenie BHP - dotyczy osób zatrudnianych w oparciu o umowę o pracę i zleceni...
5 ❑Dokumenty do zatrudnienia zostały do Ciebie wysłane wcześniej kurierem, w przypadku pytań kontakt na: DAP@asseco.pl (Dz...
6 ❑Pracownicy Zespołu HelpDesk są dostępni pod telefonem i na https://zgloszenia.asseco.pl/ w przypadku problemów technicz...
7 ❑w dniach 02/03/06.09.2021 w godz. 13:00 – 15:00 – nasz Zespół Szkoleń i Rozwoju poprowadzi webinary techniczne m.in. z ...
8 ❑ Szczegółowo pozostałe dni/tygodnie pracy będą wyglądały tak, jak ustali to z Tobą Twój bezpośredni przełożony. O dalsz...
Do usłyszenia ☺ 9 Joanna Trochimiuk Koordynator Procesu Onboardingu Dział Personalny | Zespół Rekrutacji tel. 605 950 565
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Recruiting & HR
Aug. 24, 2021
22 views

0

Share

Plan adaptacji 01.09.2021

Download to read offline

Recruiting & HR
Aug. 24, 2021
22 views

agenda

Recommended

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan adaptacji 01.09.2021

  1. 1. PLAN ADAPTACJI NOWEGO PRACOWNIKA 09.2021 1
  2. 2. 2 ❑ Dzień adaptacyjny w Asseco to spotkanie dla nowych pracowników z wszystkich lokalizacji, którzy rozpoczynają pracę w danym miesiącu. Z racji, że sytuacja jest niestandardowa i dla Ciebie na pewno będzie trudniejsza, niż w przypadku zwykłego rozpoczęcia pracy w biurze w otoczeniu swojego zespołu, chcemy Cię zapewnić, że zarówno Twój przełożony, koledzy i koleżanki z Twojego zespołu jak również Zespół HR i Administracji zatroszczymy się mimo wszystko o to, abyś dołączając do Asseco poczuł się dobrze, był przez nas zaopiekowany i wdrożony w zadania w efektywny sposób. ☺ ❑ Mając na uwadze zapewnienie bezpieczeństwa naszym nowym kolegom i koleżankom, prosimy Cię o pozostanie w domu (chyba, że wcześniej ze swoim bezpośrednim przełożonym ustaliłeś/aś inaczej ☺
  3. 3. 3 ❑9:00 – 10:30 - spotkanie przez MS Teams z Przełożonym i ew. Buddy’m (opiekunem), mające na celu Twoje przywitanie się, omówienie planu wdrożenia w zadania, nakreślenie modelu działania na najbliższe dni/tygodnie (spotkanie/spotkania zostaną zaplanowane w Twoim kalendarzu w Outlooku przez HR lub przełożonego) ❑11:00 – 13:00 - prezentacja wprowadzająca Działu Personalnego, m.in. historia, struktura, kultura organizacyjna Asseco, benefity, informacje o systemach seod (spotkanie MS Teams – organizator: Joanna Trochimiuk z Zespołu Rekrutacji; prowadzący: Zespół Rekrutacji) ❑13:00 – 13:30 - prezentacja Działu Zgodności i Zarządzania Procesami – (spotkanie MS Teams, organizator: Joanna Trochimiuk; prowadzący: Ekspert ds. Bezpieczeństwa Informacji ) AGENDA
  4. 4. 4 ❑13:30 – 14:00 – przerwa ❑14:00 – 16:00 - szkolenie BHP - dotyczy osób zatrudnianych w oparciu o umowę o pracę i zlecenie, nie dotyczy B2B oraz umów zlecenia w formie telepracy (spotkanie MS Teams, zaproszenie trafi pod koniec miesiąca na Twój adres mailowy) ❑14:00 – 15:00 - szkolenie dla osób na B2B (proces wystawiania, rozliczania FV w Asseco, odpowiedź na dodatkowe pytania) Uwaga! Osoby współpracujące w oparciu o B2B po 15.00 są już wolne lub po ustaleniu z przełożonym, mogą tego dnia kontynuować wdrożenie w zadania ☺ AGENDA
  5. 5. 5 ❑Dokumenty do zatrudnienia zostały do Ciebie wysłane wcześniej kurierem, w przypadku pytań kontakt na: DAP@asseco.pl (Dział Administracji Personalnej Asseco) ❑Sprzęt – nasz Dział Administracji jest w trakcie wysyłania sprzętu na Twój adres domowy, który wskazałeś/aś; powinieneś/aś go otrzymać przed pierwszym dniem; osoba kontaktowa: Małgorzata Zima malgorzata.zima@asseco.pl ❑Dostępy – Zespół IT nadał Tobie dostępy (domena, Outlook, Lotus), w tym zainstalował Pulse Secure i usługę sms w celu dostępu do usługi pracy zdalnej; pierwszego dnia wszystko powinno być już aktywowane. Pracownik działu IT skontaktuje się z Tobą telefonicznie w celu wspólnego przejścia przez pierwsze logowanie UMOWA / SPRZĘT / DOSTĘPY
  6. 6. 6 ❑Pracownicy Zespołu HelpDesk są dostępni pod telefonem i na https://zgloszenia.asseco.pl/ w przypadku problemów technicznych, od poniedziałku do piątku w godz. 9:00 – 17:00 Jeżeli będziesz mieć ewentualne problemy z dostaniem się do komputera, logowaniem do poczty, proszę o kontakt z HelpDesk: ✓tel. 58 628 67 00 lub z konkretnym pracownikiem tego zespołu (nr tel. znajdziesz na www.intranet.asseco.pl) HELPDESK / NARZĘDZIA / SYSTEMY
  7. 7. 7 ❑w dniach 02/03/06.09.2021 w godz. 13:00 – 15:00 – nasz Zespół Szkoleń i Rozwoju poprowadzi webinary techniczne m.in. z obsługi podstawowych narzędzi i systemów wewnętrznych ❑03.09. w godz.10.00-11.30 odbędzie się spotkanie online z Adamem Góralem – Prezesem Asseco Poland, który osobiście przywita wszystkie nowe osoby, zaczynające pracę w tym miesiącu ☺ ❑08.09. w godz. 14.00-15.00 odbędzie się z kolei warsztat z pracy zdalnej (niebawem otrzymasz ode mnie zaproszenia do kalendarza na te wszystkie spotkania) NARZĘDZIA I SYSTEMY ORAZ SPOTKANIE Z PREZESEM ASSECO
  8. 8. 8 ❑ Szczegółowo pozostałe dni/tygodnie pracy będą wyglądały tak, jak ustali to z Tobą Twój bezpośredni przełożony. O dalszych spotkaniach z osobami odpowiedzialnymi za Twoje wdrożenie i przekazanie istotnych informacji będziesz dowiadywać się od niego oraz Buddy’ego (przełożony może też pełnić tę rolę) ❑ W pierwszym tygodniu pracy w kontakcie z Tobą będzie również rekruter, który bezpośrednio procesował Twoje zatrudnienie i który również będzie służyć Tobie pomocą ☺ W razie jakichkolwiek pytań, problemów śmiało możesz zwrócić się do Twojego przełożonego/ buddy’ego lub do rekrutera.
  9. 9. Do usłyszenia ☺ 9 Joanna Trochimiuk Koordynator Procesu Onboardingu Dział Personalny | Zespół Rekrutacji tel. 605 950 565

    Be the first to comment

agenda

Views

Total views

22

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

1

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×