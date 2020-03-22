Proteccion de datos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROTECCIÓN DE DATOS Joana Lloret Cantero, "La función directiva"- 2020
REFERENCIAS LEGISLATIVAS Constitución Española. Art. 18.4 Ley Orgánica 3/2018, de 5 de diciembre, de Protección de Datos P...
UNA NECESIDAD: EL TRATAMIENTO DE LOS DATOS La función docente y oreintadora exige el tratamiento de los datos personales d...
UNA RESPONSABILIDAD: UN TRATAMIENTO ADECUADO Los centros educativos son los responsables del tratamiento de los datos: • P...
EL CONSENTIMIENTO • Los centros educativos no necesitan el consentimiento de los titulares. • Han de informar de la finali...
LAS TIC Los centros educativos han de conocer: • las aplicaciones que van a utilizar • su política de privacidad • sus con...
LOS PROTOCOLOS • Los centros educativos han de disponer de: • Protocolos • Instrucciones • Guías • Recomendaciones sobre e...
LA COMUNICACIÓN INTERNA Y EXTERNA Se puede realizar: A) a través de plataformas educativas B) a través del correo electrón...
SOBRE LA MENSAJERÍA INSTANTÁNEA No es recomendable la mensajería instantánea como el wahtsapp, aunque existen excepciones ...
CELEBRACIÓN DE EVENTOS Se ha de solicitar la autorización A) para participar y B) para grabar imágenes en eventos como fie...
DATOS QUE SE PUEDEN RECABAR Los de carácter personal para la función docente y orientadora: • Origen y ambiente familiar •...
CÓMO RECOGERLOS • Hay que informar siempre para que alumnos y padres colaboren • El consentimiento se puede recabar en el ...
ACCESO A CONTENIDOS DE ALUMNOS EN WHATSAPP Y RRSS (I) Requiere el consentimiento de los interesados o de sus padres o tuto...
ACCESO A CONTENIDOS DE ALUMNOS EN WHATSAPP Y RRSS (II) • Sobre la creación de grupos con alumnos: únicamente con carácter ...
DATOS QUE SE PUEDEN PUBLICAR • Lista de alumnos admitidos: únicamente el resultado final del baremo. • Lista de asignación...
A QUIÉNES SE PUEDEN COMUNICAR DATOS (si es necesario) • A las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad • A los servicios sociales • ...
SOBRE LA TOMA DE IMÁGENES • El responsable de su tratamiento es el propio centro educativo. • Los centros están legitimado...
SOBRE LA PUBLICACIÓN DE IMÁGENES El centro puede publicarlas siempre que tenga el consentimiento: • En la página web • En ...
SOBRE LOS DERECHOS • De acceso: saber si sus datos se están tratando y para qué • De rectificación: corregir errores o mod...
GRACIAS POR LA ATENCIÓN Joana Lloret Cantero, "La función directiva"- 2020
