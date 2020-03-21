Practica 4 c

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. - Descriure els tipus d’agrupacions, espais i organitzacions d'aula. Les agrupacions del vídeo podem diferenciar-les en dues tipus com a xicotets grups heterogenis, encara que en algunes activitats com la d'endevinar l'animal participen tots els alumnes activament (gran grup). L'espai en el qual es duen a terme aquestes activitats és l'aula, aquesta es divideix en espais diferents, d'una banda podem trobar l'espai dedicat a un treball autònom de cada alumne amb la col·laboració dels seus companys el qual està organitzat en taules de treball en grup. D’altra banda podem trobar alumnes organitzats per racons i a vegades, els alumnes treballen tots junts com per exemple el joc de les endevinalles. - ​Descriure els tipus d’activitats que es treballen. Les activitats treballades a l'aula són utilitzades per a que els alumnes entren en contacte i es familiaritzen amb el valencià. Con aquestes activitats pretenden dur a terme la contextualització de la llengua. Podem trobar activitats de vocabulari, com per exemple endevinar paraules propostes per la mestra amb un dibuix. També activitats d’expressió oral, és a dir, per a aprendre a parlar la llengua adequadament, utilitzant escenes de la vida quotidiana, com anar de compres o imitar una situació en una botiga. Altre recurs que podem veure al vídeo es la imitació entre alumnes, així com també la imitació a la mestra. ​- Descriure l’input: Referent a l'input d'aquest vídeo podem destacar que durant tota la visualització d'aquest, hem trobat una sèrie d'intervencions lingüístiques de la mestra, les quals els xiquets escolten com preguntar repetidament als alumnes, corregir d'una manera adequada quan un xiquet s'equivoca o utilitzar estratègies de comprovació de la compressió, com la repetició o parla de manera generalitzada per a així familiaritzar als alumnes amb la llengua. També podem trobar elements paralingüístics de suport a la comunicació com els gestos, la mímica o les cançons, fins i tot a vegades la mestra juntament amb els alumnes cantaven fent gestos. El tipus de text que es produeix a l’hora de donar la classe es podria considerar un llenguatge quotidià i de manera més col·loquial. D’altra banda podem observar durant tot el video que la interacció entre els alumnes i la mestra és molt bona, ja que en tot moment podem veure als xiquets passant-li-ho bé i disfrutant d’aprendre. - Descriure l’output: En aquest vídeo es veu reflectit l'output en el coneixement après pels alumnes en el Projecte d'Immersió. Els alumnes utilitzen la llengua apresa en diferents activitats i jocs en els quals aprenen cooperativament, a través de la repetició de les accions lingüístiques de la mestra. L'aprenentatge a les aules està marcada per la contextualització i per signes que acompanyen el llenguatge per a facilitar el seu enteniment, això es veu reflectit quan els xiquets van al bany i aprenen el nom dels objectes amb gestos i altres elements paralingüístics.
  2. 2. El llenguatge après a l'aula és col·loquial ja que els alumnes es troben en un nivell lingüístic baix a causa de la seua primerenca edat. Alguns dels errors més freqüents en la comunicació és la confusió entre els dos gèneres, aparició de barbarismes ja que es produeix una interferència entre la L1 i L2. La mestra usa diferents estratègies per a millorar la comunicació com introduir la llengua en hàbits quotidians com la compra en un botiga, familiaritzar-se amb els utensilis del bany o a presa de l'esmorzar. 3.- Comentari en gran grup dels resultats de l’anàlisi en cada seqüència. 1.- Descripció de la situació familiar: edat del/s fills/-lles, curs, primera llengua, procedència familiar... La primera mare és andalusa, no ens parla molt de la situació a casa però ens diu que pese a que no es parla valenciá a casa està molt contenta amb el resultats del seu xiquet de 1ª de primària. La segona mare que ens descriu la situació de la seua filla de deu anys a 5t de primària és una senyora nascuda a Murcia. A casa no es parlava res valencià i va decidir introduir a la seua filla al programa d'Immersió Lingüística pese a que en el entorn de la seua família no ho parlava ningú. El tercer pare va escolaritzar al seu fill en 4t al programa d'immersió amb por, ja que ell i sa mare són castellano-parlants i dubtaven si era el millor per a ell, sense tenir problemes amb l’adaptació amb els seus companys, el col.legi i la llengua. 2.- Punts forts de l’experiència Els xiquets prenien contacte amb altres llengües i per això van amb molta il·lusió a classe . A més, els alumnes posaven motivació a l'hora de realitzar les activitats i hi havia prou dinamisme, per això era important que amb l'ajuda dels pares, els alumnes feren aquest programa d'immersió. Aquestos donaven suport a la idea de la immersió lingüística. És important aprendre en aquest programa perquè els xiquets aprenen tots junts ja que com millor s'aprèn una llengua és utilitzant-lo amb un grup de persones. A part, que el professor siga un bon mediador perquè aquests alumnes tinguen la motivació per a aprendre la llengua i tinguen la disposició d'aprendre-la a través de les eines que s'ofereixen. 3.- Punts febles de l’experiència
  3. 3. Els punts febles d'aquest programa és que hi havia poc professorat per a oferir aquestes classes i era important més professorat perquè el programa tinguera més importància. A més d'això, se'ls oferia poques ajudes de l'Administració Pública i a moltes pares no els agradava això per les dificultats econòmiques que podia implicar aquest programa ja que si l'administració ajudara més aquests projectes seria més fàcil dur a terme l'activitat i es podria tenir més professorat en el centre. 4.- Valoració global que fan els pares/mares de l’experiència. L'experiència ,en general, ha sigut positiva per als pares. Al principi, els pares dubtaven sobre els resultats d'aquest programa, ja que pensaven que es podien causar confusions entre amb dues llengües i això generaria errors en expressar amb dues llengües. Després de finalitzar el curs, els pares i mares canviaran la seua percepció del programa considerant-lo una gran oportunitat per als seus fills posat que els alumnes dominaven amb dues llengües per igual. Aquest programa causava certa desconfiança entre els pares ja que no rebia la suficient ajuda per part de l'Administració Pública i els pares i mares dubtaven que el programa tinguera suficient nivell per a que els alumnes reberen els continguts necessaris. En els últims anys s'ha incrementat el percentatge d'immigració a la Comunitat Valenciana a causa de la industrialització de la zona, la qual cosa ha suposat que diversos pares castellanoparlants participen en el programa amb l'objectiu que els seus fills siguen capaços de dominar les dues llengües predominants en el territori​. VALORACIÓ a) Què sabia jo sobre aquest tema prèviament? Anteriorment no coneixíem el concepte de Programa d'Inmersió Lingüística, tan sols sabíem la importància d'integrar ambdues llengües en els col·legis pertanyents a la Comunitat Valenciana. Però no sabíem de l'existència de programes que faciliten la integració del valencià a les aules. b) Que n’he aprés? Hem après que hi ha programes que promouen el bilingüisme a l'aula amb l'objectiu de conèixer amb dues llengües per igual a pesar que hi haja interferències entre elles. c) Per a què m’aprofitarà en la meua pràctica professional? En el vídeo es mostren diverses activitats que es realitza a l'aula perquè els xiquets entren en contacte amb la llengua nova. Els xiquets mostren predisposició per aprendre el que suposa que les activitats són efectives a l'aula. En la nostra pràctica professional afegiria
  4. 4. certes activitats que apareixen en el vídeo (descobriment d'animals, joc del sabó) per a submergir als xiquets en la llengua que volen aprendre. d) Què més necessite aprendre sobre aquest tema? El vídeo resumeix com són les classes amb alumnes immersos en aquest programa però no detalla a la perfecció els diferents aspectes que formen el programa i els qui són els principals protagonistes de la creació d'aquest.

