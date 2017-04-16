Pierce on Properties WWW.pierceonproperties.blogspot.com BY JOAN PIERCE APRIL 15, 2017
Before - 16722 Highway 67 Ramona, CA 92065
After – 16722 Highway 67 Ramona, CA 92065
Bathroom Before
Bathroom After
16734 Georgios Way Ramona, CA 92065
Kitchen
Before Kitchen 16734 Georgios Way Ramona, CA 92065
Kitchen After
Kitchen After
1970 Chevy Hub Cap Light
Kitchen After
Kitchen After
Barn Door leading down the Hallway
Main Bathroom
Fireplace
Hallway Cabinet
Master Bathroom Before and After
Wood Stove
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pierce on properties powerpoint presentation

38 views

Published on

GCDF Presentation

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pierce on properties powerpoint presentation

  1. 1. Pierce on Properties WWW.pierceonproperties.blogspot.com BY JOAN PIERCE APRIL 15, 2017
  2. 2. Before - 16722 Highway 67 Ramona, CA 92065
  3. 3. After – 16722 Highway 67 Ramona, CA 92065
  4. 4. Bathroom Before
  5. 5. Bathroom After
  6. 6. 16734 Georgios Way Ramona, CA 92065
  7. 7. Kitchen
  8. 8. Before Kitchen 16734 Georgios Way Ramona, CA 92065
  9. 9. Kitchen After
  10. 10. Kitchen After
  11. 11. 1970 Chevy Hub Cap Light
  12. 12. Kitchen After
  13. 13. Kitchen After
  14. 14. Barn Door leading down the Hallway
  15. 15. Main Bathroom
  16. 16. Fireplace
  17. 17. Hallway Cabinet
  18. 18. Master Bathroom Before and After
  19. 19. Wood Stove

×