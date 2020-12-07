1 d trabajo grupal munoz y manzano

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Unidad Educativa ‘’Emaús’’ Materia: Informática. Nombres: Stephany Manzano y Joan Muñoz Curso: 1 ‘’D’’ Tema: Datos del Ecuador
  2. 2. Los Volcanes más activos del Ecuador:
  3. 3. El volcán Cotopaxi: • Metros:5.897 • Activo • Andes occidental Latacunga, Cotopaxi • Última erupción: 14 de agosto de 2015 • En esa fecha se reactivó el proceso eruptivo, luego de 138 años de inactividad.
  4. 4. El volcán Sangay: • Metros:5.230 • Activo • Andes oriental Macas, Morona S. • Última erupción: 7 de mayo de 2019 • Es el último volcán al sur del Ecuador. Su nueva etapa eruptiva está en proceso.
  5. 5. El volcán Tungurahua: • Metros:5.020 • Activo • Andes oriental Baños, Tungurahua • Última erupción: 16 de marzo de 2016 • En erupción desde 1999. Desde hace más de tres años no se han registrado erupciones.
  6. 6. El volcán Pichincha: • Metros:4.776 • Activo • Andes occidental Quito, Pichincha • Última erupción: 7 de octubre de 1999 • Sus erupciones se caracterizan por la gran cantidad de ceniza que expulsa.
  7. 7. El volcán Cerro Negro: • Metros:4.748 • Activo • Andes occidental Tulcán, Carchi • Última erupción: Su actividad es solo sísmica y se ha mantenido así desde hace 10.000 años.
  8. 8. El volcán Reventador: • Metros: 3.560 • Activo • Zona sub andina Napo y Sucumbíos • Última erupción: 2019 En erupción desde el 2002 hasta el momento.
  9. 9. El volcán Sierra Negra: • Metros:1.124 • Activo • No aplica Islas Galápagos Última erupción: 27 de junio de 2018 • Ha tenido 12 erupciones. Su reactivación se produjo entre el 22 y 30 de octubre de 2005.
  10. 10. La hidrografía del Ecuador:
  11. 11. Río Guayas: • País: Ecuador • Provincia: Guayas • Caudal medio: 1157 m³/s
  12. 12. Río Pastaza: • Paises: Ecuador y Perú • Provincias: Tungurahua, Pastaza, Morona Santiago y Loreto (Perú). • Caudal médio: n/d m³/s
  13. 13. Río Curaray:
  14. 14. Río Chone: • País: Ecuador • Provincia: Manabí • Caudal medio: 26m³/s
  15. 15. Río Aguarico: • Provincias: Sucumbíos, Francisco de Orellana y Loreto (Perú) • Caudal médio: n/d m³/s
  16. 16. Las cascadas en Ecuador
  17. 17. Cascada Pailón del Diablo ❖Se localiza en la provincia de Tungurahua específicamente en la Ciudad de Baños en la Parroquia Río Verde de ahí su nombre original de Cascada Río Verde. ❖Tiene aproximadamente unos 80 metros de altura.
  18. 18. Cascada Manto de la Novia ❖Ubicada a 12 km de Baños en el río Pastaza. ❖Posee una caída de agua cristalina de 40 metros aproximadamente.
  19. 19. Cascada de Agua Clara ❖Se encuentra ubicada en la comunidad de Faccha Llacta, a 1.5 km de la comunidad de Peguche y a 3.3 km de la ciudad de Otavalo. ❖Tiene aproximadamente unos 20 metros de altura.
  20. 20. Cascada de Latas y Umbuni ❖Se encuentra a 12 km de Tena en la vía a Pto. Misahuallí, margen izquierdo de la carretera. ❖La primera cascada cuenta con una altura de 3 metros, al llegar a la cascada grande divisamos que tiene una caída de agua de 10 metros de alto.
  21. 21. Cascada del Amor ❖Está ubicada a 7 kilómetros de San Miguel de los Bancos en la provincia del Pichincha. ❖Tiene una altura de 14 metros.
  22. 22. Cascada de Agoyán ❖Se encuentra ubicado a 7 km. de la ciudad Baños, por la vía Baños Puyo en la parroquia de Ulba. ❖Tiene aproximadamente unos 40 metros de altura.
  23. 23. Cascada Ankuash ❖Ubicada en la parroquia Chicaña en la reserva del centro Shuar de Ankuash ❖Tiene 40 metros de altura.
  24. 24. Cascada Arutam Undri ❖Se encuentra a tres horas del poblado de Shawi en Morona Santiago, por un camino de senderos definidos y naturales. ❖Tiene aproximadamente unos 40 metros de altura.
  25. 25. Cascada Azul ❖Se encuentra ubicada dentro de la Urbanización Cascada Azul en Pedro Vicente Maldonado en el km 123, provincia Pichincha. ❖ Tiene una altura de 15 metros.
  26. 26. Cascada Cabellera de la Virgen ❖Se encuentra localizada entre el Recinto La Esperanza y la Miran (Cantón Chillanes) a 25 minutos vía carrozable desde el cantón General Antonio Elizalde (Bucay). ❖Tiene aproximadamente unos 90 metros de altura.
  27. 27. Productos más exportados del Ecuador
  28. 28. Atún ❖Ecuador exporta como valor promedio 400.000 toneladas anuales de atún, de los cuales 80% es procedente del Puerto de Manta.
  29. 29. Banano ❖De acuerdo con datos de Trade Map, Ecuador constituyó en el 2017 el principal exportador de banano fresco a nivel global, al comercializar más de USD3.045 millones (6,6 millones de toneladas).
  30. 30. Cacao ❖En el 2018 la producción alcanzó las 315.000 toneladas métricas y se exportaron $ 680 millones, para este año se prevé llegar a 330.000 toneladas métricas.
  31. 31. Madera ❖Ecuador exportó $304,1 millones de dólares FOB de madera durante el 2019 (1,4% del total de exportaciones), lo que equivale a 637.000 toneladas métricas.
  32. 32. Flores ❖La Asociación de Productores y Exportadores de Flores del Ecuador (Expoflores) reportó exportaciones por 17.900 toneladas en 2019. Para este año se proyectan 18.000 toneladas.
  33. 33. Gracias por su atención

