Spelling shed easter challenge

Easter

  1. 1. We are doing an amazing job. Can Year 1 get even higher on the school leader board?
  2. 2. We have two extra Easter Spelling challenges….. The long vowel sound /oo/ as in zoo. food moon soon boots afternoon pool zoo tool spoon boom The long vowel sound /i/ spelled /igh/as in high. high light right tight fright night bright sight mighty midnight
  3. 3. Have a go at Maths shed games too. You can use exactly the same login as Spelling shed .
  4. 4. Don’t forget do your best as often as you can. Every week the Year 1 teachers will recognise the highest scoring spellers and Maths heroes. 

