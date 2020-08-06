Successfully reported this slideshow.
न्यायपालिका
भारतीय न्यायपालिका (INDIAN JUDICIARY) आम कानून (कॉमन िॉ) पर आधाररत प्रणािी है। यह प्रणािी अंग्रेजों ने औपननवेलिक िासन के स...
१५ अगस्त १९४७ को स्वतंत्र होने के बाद २६ जनवरी १९५० से भारतीय संववधान िागू हुआ। इस संववधान के माध्यम से ब्रिटिि न्यानयक सल...
भारत का िीर्ण न्यायािय नई टदल्िी जस्थत सवोच्च न्यायािय है जजसके मुख्य न्यायधीि की ननयुजतत भारत के राष्ट्रपनत के द्वारा की ...
भारत में न्यायाियों की संरचना तया है? भारत में अदाितों के तीन अिग-अिग स्तर हैं। डिजस्रति कोिण: वे अदाितें जजनसे ज्यादातर ि...
उच्च न्यायािय: प्रत्येक राज्य में एक उच्च न्यायािय होता है जो उस राज्य का सवोच्च न्यायािय होता है।
सवोच्च न्यायािय िीर्ण स्तर पर है। सवोच्च न्यायािय द्वारा ककए गए ननणणय भारत की अन्य सभी अदाितों के लिए बाध्यकारी हैं। यह नई...
भारत मे चार महानगरों में अिग अिग उच्चतम न्यायािय बनाने पर ववचार ककया जा रहा है तयोंकक टदल्िी देि के अनेक भौगोलिक भागों से ...
तया सभी को न्यायाियों तक पहुंच है? भारत के सभी नागररक इस देि में अदाितों का उपयोग कर सकते हैं। इसका अथण है कक प्रत्येक नाग...
इसके जवाब में, सुप्रीम कोिण ने 1980 के दिक की िुरुआत में न्याय तक पहुंच बढाने के लिए जनटहत याधचका या जनटहत याधचका का एक तं...
वातयांि 'न्याय में देरी न्याय से वंधचत है' का इस्तेमाि अतसर ववस्ताररत समय अवधध के लिए ककया जाता है जो अदाितें िेती हैं।
हािााँकक, इस बात से इंकार नहीं ककया जा सकता है कक न्यायपालिका ने िोकतांब्रत्रक भारत में एक महत्वपूणण भूलमका ननभाई है, जो क...
JUDICIARY 8 th

JUDICIARY 8 th

×