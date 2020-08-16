Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Current Affairs / 1 of 11 1. विश्व जनसंख्या वििस (World Population Day) कब मनाया जाता है? a. 11 जुलाई b. 10 जुलाई c. 09 जुलाई d. 08 जुलाई Answer a. 11 जुलाई 2020 की थीम है- 'कोविड-19 की रोकथाम: मवहलाओंऔर लड़वकयों के स्िास्थ और अविकारों की सुरक्षा कै से हो'. "How to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls now" विश्ि जनसंख्या वििस - साल 1989 की बात है। - 11 जुलाई को दुविया की जिसंख्या 5 अरब हो गई। - ऐसे में लोगों को लगिे लगा था वक अब जिसंख्या कई देशों के वलए विकराल समस्या बििे िाला है। - इसके एहवतयाति उपायों को लेकर जागरूकता फै लािे के लक्ष्य से संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ िे 11 जुलाई को विश्व जिसंख्या वदिस घोवित कर वदया।
  2. 2. 2 of 11 / Current Affairs िुवनया की आबािी - दुविया की आबादी 7 अरब के पार पहंच चुकी है। - भारत जिसंख्या के मामले में दुविया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा देश है। - यहां 137 करोड़ लोग रहते हैं। - भारत की आजादी के समय यहां की जिसंख्या 34 करोड़ थी। - हर साल भारत में एक करोड़ 60 लाख लोग बढ़ जाते हैं। कोरोना की िजह से कम रहेगा जन्म िर - जब कोरोिा बीमारी आई, तो लॉकडाउि लगा। शुरुआत में अंदाजा लगाया गया वक इसकी िजह से अगले साल जिसंख्या दर में तेजी आएगी। - लेवकि अब इसके उलट अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है। - लंदि स्कू ल ऑफ इकोिॉवमक्स के सिे के अिुसार, कोरोिा काल जिसंख्या में उछाल की बजाय वगरािट का कारण बिेगा। - कई युिा दंपवतयों िे वफलहाल बीमारी की िजह से बच्चा करिे का फै सला टाल वदया है। फ्ांस, जममिी, डेिमाकम , स्िीडि, वफिलैंड, िािे और आइसलैंड जैसे तमाम देशों में लोग ऐसा ही सोच रहे हैं। ------------------------------------ 2. कोविड-19 की िजह से वकस राज्य/ UT ने िहां के सभी स्टेट यूवनिवसिटी के सारे एग्जाम कैं वसल कर विए? a. उत्तर प्रदेश b. राजस्थाि c. वदल्ली d. पुदुचेरी Answer c. विल्ली
  3. 3. Current Affairs / 3 of 11 - वदल्ली सरकार िे तय वकया है वक उिकी वकसी स्टेट यूवििवसमटी में वफलहाल कोई एग्जाम िहीं होगा। - इसमें फाइिल ईयर के एग्जाम भी शावमल हैं। - लोगों को वडग्री यूवििवसमटी द्वारा तय मूल्यांकि मापदंडों के वहसाब से दी जाएगी। - वदल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मिीि वससोवदया िे आज यह ऐलाि वकया। - िह बोले वक पूरा सेवमस्टर पढ़ाई िहीं हई है तो ऐसे में एग्जाम कै से। उन्होंिे बताया वक यूवििवसमटीज से यह भी कहा गया है वक वडग्री रोककर ि रखें। - वदल्ली सरकार की यूवििवसमटी - आईपी यूवििवसमटी, आंबेडकर यूवििवसमटी, डीटीयू। - लेवकि वदल्ली यूवििवसमटी (डीयू) से जुड़े वदल्ली सरकार के कॉलेजों के बारे में कें द्र को फै सला करिा होगा। - दरअसल, एचआरडी वमविस्री िे 7 जुलाई को ही ऐलाि वकया था वक यूवििवसमटीज में फाइिल ईयर के एग्जाम वसतंबर के आवखर में कराए जाएंगे। विल्ली मुख्यमंत्री - अरविंद के जरीिाल उपराज्यपाल - अविल बैजल --------------------------------- 3. उतर प्रिेश कै वबनेट ने वकस नीवत को मंजूरी िी है वजसके तहत प्रिेश में 100 इन््यूबेटसि की स्थापना होगी? a. यूपी रोजगार योजिा- 2020 b. यूपी स्टाटम-अप िीवत-2020 c. यूपी मुख्यमंत्री रोजगार योजिा d. यूपी रोजगार स्टाटम अप 2020
  4. 4. 4 of 11 / Current Affairs Answer b. यूपी स्टाटि-अप नीवत-2020 (UP Start-up Policy 2020) - 7 जुलाई 2020 को आयोवजत कै वबिेट की बैठक में इस िई िीवत को मंजूरी दी गई। - इसका उद्देश्य राज्य के सभी 75 वजलों में 100 इन्क्यूबेटरों की स्थापिा करिा है. - तावक 10 हजार स्टाटमअप उद्यम के वलए माहौल बि सके । - यूपी सरकार को उम्मीद है वक इससे 50 हजार प्रत्यक्ष रोजगार सवहत कु ल डेढ़ लाख रोजगार पैदा होंगे। - देश का सबसे बड़ा इन्क्यूबेशि हब लखिऊ में बिेगा। इन््यूबेटर ्या होता है? - स्टाटमअप व्यिसाय को विकवसत करिे में मदद करिे िाले संस्थािों को इन्क्यूबेशि सेंटर कहा जाता है. - ये संस्थाि आम तौर पर स्टाटमअप्स को व्यापाररक एिं तकिीवक सुवििाओं, सलाह, प्रारंवभक विकास विवि (Seed Funding), िेटिकम (Network) और सम्बन्ि (Connections), Co-Working Space, प्रयोगशाला की सुवििा (Labs), सलाह और सलाहकार समथमि (Consultancy Services) जैसी सुवििाएं प्रदाि करती हैं. - शुरुआती चरण में इिक्यूबेटर इि स्टाटमअप्स के वलए एक गुरु की भूवमका विभाता है। उिाहरण - अटल इन््यूबेशन कें द्र Atal Incubation Center - इससे स्टाटमअप्स अविकतम पांच ििों में 10 करोड़ रुपयों तक का अिुदाि (Grant) प्राप्त कर सकते हैं. तो यूपी में अभी तक उत्तर प्रदेश सूचिा प्रौद्योवगकी एिं स्टाटमअप िीवत-2017 प्रचलि में थी। - इसे इन्फॉमेशि टेक्िोलॉजी क्षेत्र की स्टाटमअप इकाइयों को देखते तैयार वकया गया था।
  5. 5. Current Affairs / 5 of 11 - लेवकि स्टाटमअप के िल आईटी क्षेत्र में िहीं है, बवल्क एग्रीकल्चर, मेवडकल एंड हेल्थ, एिजी, खादी, एजुके शि, टूररज्म, रांसपोटेशि के क्षेत्र में भी है। - इसी िजह से सरकार िे अब िई पॉवलसी बिाई, वजसका िाम है यूपी स्टटमअप िीवत 2020. - प्रदेश में इस िक्त तक 1800 से अविक स्टाटमअप यूविट रवजस्टडम हैं। - अब यूपी सरकार का लक्ष्य है वक राज्यों की स्टाटमअप रैवकं ग में प्रदेश को टॉप 3 में स्थाि वमले। - प्रदेश में कम से कम दस हजार स्टाटम-अप की स्थापिा के वलए उसके अिुकू ल ईकोवसस्टम तैयार वकया जाएगा। ---------------------------------- 4. Google ने सोशल मीवडया एप google+ को वकस नाम से ररलॉन्च वकया है? a. Google Add b. Google True c. Google Currents d. Google Safe Answer c. Google Currents - गूगल+ को अप्रैल 2019 में बंद कर वदया गया था। - अब गूगल िे करेंट िाम से िया सोशल मीवडया एप लांच वकया है। - ितममाि में, यह ऐप के िल G Suite ग्राहकों के वलए उपलब्ि था। Google CEO: सुंदर वपचाई मुख्यालय: कै वलफोविमया, अमेररका
  6. 6. 6 of 11 / Current Affairs ------------------------------------------ 5. आरबीआई के आंकड़ों के अनुसार िर्ि 2020-21 में कौन सा राज्य बाजार से (बॉन्ड बेचकर) कजि लेने के मामले में शीर्ि पर है? a. किामटक b. तवमलिाडु c. आंध्र प्रदेश d. वदल्ली Answer b. तवमलनाडु - यह आंकड़ा RBI िे जारी वकया है। - दरअसल, इस फाइिेंवशयल ईयर में 7 अप्रैल से 7 जुलाई 2020 तक एक यूवियि टेरेटरी और 23 राज्यों िे बॉन्ड बेचकर 1.8 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाए हैं। - पहले स्थाि पर तवमलिाडु है। उसिे 17 प्रवतशत रकम जुटाए। कु ल 30,500 करोड़ रुपए। - जबवक दूसरे स्थाि पर महाराष्ट्र है। उसिे 14 प्रवतशत रकम यािी 25,500 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए। - तीसरे स्थाि पर आंध्र प्रदेश िे 9 प्रवतशत यािी 17 हजार करोड़ रुपए जुटाए। - चौथे स्थाि पर राजस्थाि है, वजसिे भी 9 प्रवतशत यािी 17 हजार करोड़ रुपए जुटाए। - अगर वपछले साल की बात करें तो उस दौराि 9 अप्रैल से 9 जुलाई 2019 के दौराि 1.3 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाए थे। तवमलनाडु राज्यपाल: बििारीलाल पुरोवहत। मुख्यमंत्री: के । पलािीस्िामी
  7. 7. Current Affairs / 7 of 11 ----------------------------------------- 6. यूवनयन बैंक आफ इंवडया के सीएमडी (चेयरमैन और मैनेवजंग डायरे्टर) राजवकरण राय का कायिकाल वकतने साल के वलए बढा विया है? a. तीि साल b. दो साल c. एक साल d. छह माह Answer b. िो साल - आंध्र बैंक और कॉरपोरेशि बैंक के साथ चल रही इसकी विलय प्रविया के मद्देिजर दो साल के वलए बढ़ा वदया गया है। - अब 31 मई, 2022 तक सेिाए देंगे। - उन्हें 1 जुलाई, 2017 को 30 जूि, 2020 तक 3 साल की अिवि के वलए यूवियि बैंक का प्रबंि विदेशक वियुक्त वकया था। ------------------------------------ 7. अंतरािष्ट्रीय ओवलंवपक सवमवत के मुख्यालय को यूरोपीय 2020 यूएस ग्रीन वबवल्डंग काउंवसल लीडरवशप अिाडि वमला, यह कहां पर वस्थत है? a. Lausanne b. Luxembourg c. Bern d. Zürich Answer a. Lausanne (लौसेन), वस्िट्जरलैंड - मुख्यालय का िाम ओलंवपक हाउस है। - इसे ओवलंवपक खेलों की 125िीं ििमगांठ पर जूि 2019 में उद्घाटि हआ था।
  8. 8. 8 of 11 / Current Affairs - ओलंवपक हाउस के पास LEED प्लेवटिम प्रमाण भी है। - जो दुविया की सबसे मजबूत इमारतों में से एक है। - यूएस ग्रीि वबवल्डंग काउंवसल (USGBC) िे इस पुरस्कार की घोिणा की। - इस अिाडम को स्थायी, स्िस्थ और लचीला इमारतों, शहरों और समुदायों के विकास को आगे बढ़ािे िाले के वलए वदया जाता है। अंतरािष्ट्रीय ओवलंवपक सवमवत अध्यक्ष (प्रेवसडेंट) - थॉमस बाच ------------------------------------- 8. राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र से आने से पहले वकस राज्य ने अपने यहां ई-रवजस्रेशन कराना अवनिायि कर विया है? a. उत्तर प्रदेश b. पंजाब c. वहमाचल प्रदेश d. जम्मू एंड कश्मीर Answer b. पंजाब - वबिा ई-रवजस्रेशि के पंजाब में एंरी िहीं वमलेगी। - सूबे की सरकार िे 6 जुलाई को गाइडलाइि जारी की। - यह फै सला इसवलए वलया है, क्योंवक वदल्ली ि एिसीआर में कोरोिा सबसे ज्यादा फै ल रहा है। - मुख्यमंत्री अमररंदर वसंह िे कहा िे कहा था वक हर रोज वदल्ली से राज्य में बड़ी संख्या में लोग आते हैं। - https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration पर खुद को रवजस्टर करिा होगा। - ई-पंजीकरण का उद्देश्य राज्य की सीमा पर लगे चेक पॉइंट्स पर भीड़ और लंबी कतारों के कारण यावत्रयों को वकसी भी तरह की असुवििा से बचािा है।
  9. 9. Current Affairs / 9 of 11 - मुख्य सवचि वििी महाजि का कहिा है वक पंजाब में दावखल होिे िाले सभी लोगों की कड़ी विगरािी होगी। - होम क्िारैंटाइि को फोि आिाररत विगरािी पर विरंतर जांचा जाएगा। - इतिा ही िहीं, बार कोड समेत रवजस्रेशि सवटमवफके ट िाहि के अगले शीशे पर लगािा होगा। ------------------------------------- 9. वकस राज्य के पूिि स्िास््य मंत्री सुरेश आमोनकर की 7 जुलाई 2020 को कोरोना से मौत हो गई? a. गोिा b. महाराष्ट्ट c. गुजरात d. मध्य प्रदेश Answer a. गोिा - िह गोिा के पूिम स्िास््य मंत्री और बीजेपी के पूिम प्रदेश अध्यक्ष थे। - िह पहले मिोहर पररमकर मंवत्रमंडल में स्िास््य, समाज कल्याण और श्रम और रोजगार मंत्री थे। - मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सािंत िे आमोिकर की मौत पर दुख जताया है। - डॉ. सुरेश 1999 में और 2002 में गोिा वििाि सभा चुिाि में भाजपा सदस्य के रूप में गोिा वििािसभा के वलए चुिे गए थे। - 2007 का गोिा वििािसभा चुिाि कांग्रेस उम्मीदिार से हार गए थे। --------------------------------- 10. हॉकी इंवडया के अध्यक्ष मोहम्मि मुश्ताक अहमि के
  10. 10. 10 of 11 / Current Affairs इस्तीफे के बाि कायििाहक अध्यक्ष का पि वकसे सौंपा गया? a. ज्ञािेंद्रो विगोमबाम b. मुश्ताक अहमद c. रोवहत कत्याल d. मोिीश चौहाि a. ज्ञानेंद्रो वनगोमबाम - िह पहले िररष्ट्ठ उपाध्यक्ष पद पर तैिात थे। - राष्ट्रीय संघ िे हॉकी इंवडया कायमकारी बोडम की 10 जुलाई की बैठक में ये विणमय वलया। ------------------------------------------ 11. िुबई में रहने िाले वकस भारतीय युिा ने एक पैर से 101 छलांग लगा वगनीज बुक में नाम िजि कराया? a. सत्यरूप b. पी सुशीला c. सोहम मुखजी d. समीर ठाकु र Answer c. सोहम मुखजी - इस कारिामे के िक्त्त वगिीज बुक के अविकारी मौजूद थे। - मािकों को ध्याि में रखते हए उिका िीवडयो वलया गया। - वदल्ली के मुखजी िे 30 सेकें ड में 96 बार कू दिे के वपछले रेकॉडम को तोड़ वदया। - ररकॉडम तोड़िे पर िैवश्वक संस्था िे कहा युिक 110 बार कू दा लेवकि इिमें से िौ को अमान्य घोवित वकया गया। - इसे दो कै मरों से ररकॉडम वकया गया और पास से ‘स्लो मोशि’ से इसे िापा गया।
