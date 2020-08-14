Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to be Successful in your Career By Chandan Kumar Pathak
What Do You Dream of? • A successful career • Financial security and stability • A happy & fulfilling life • To make your ...
Landscape of the Professional World: 1. Demanding, result driven, deadlines, stressful, fulfilling, unforgiving, rewarding...
Career Graph: • How your career graph should be? Up & up & up…right? • This never happens in real life. • Ups and downs; s...
One should try to achieve a growth that lies in the area between ‘Good’& ‘Star’ performers
Essential Traits for Career Success: 1. Education & career choice 2. Hard work 3. Honesty and integrity 4. Make oneself vi...
What Else is Needed? • Do these ‘Essential Traits’ suffice to achieve the desired career growth? • The answer is ‘No’ • Th...
• Few examples of such external factors are: oIndustry swings oOrganization’s performance oManagement’s perception • Such ...
It Sounds Confusing! • ‘How to manage my career when there are things that are not even in my control?’ • ‘What’s the poin...
Theory of Dynamic Career Management • This is a tool that helps you in: oAssessing your career progression at any stage oQ...
 My recently published book ‘Ascending the Summit’ is an effort to help & guide professionals better manage his/her caree...
Thank You!
Every professional, young or experienced, aspire to be successful and achieve his career goals fast. Today’s professional world is extremely competitive and challenging. The workplace comprises of a wide range of personalities from the meek to the over-aggressive, from the self-doubters to the supremely confident ones. But success eludes a good chunk of the workforce who gradually fall behind the leading pack. As the gap widens with time, the laggards get demoralised, give up on the race and settle for second fiddle roles in the organisation.
The race, the competition, the struggle, the fight, the frustration of failures, the sweetness of success, etc.—all are real. They are bound to be part and parcel of everyone’s life. Like it or not, these can’t be avoided as long as one has dreams to pursue.

Published in: Career
