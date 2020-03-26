Mm jitendra 26 march 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRODUCT LIFE CYCLE OF NOKIA MOBILE PHONES BY:- ANGNANIJITENDRA
INTRODUCTION STAGE 1. Came to India in 1995 2. Launched very few models 3. Launched first model 2110 4. Competed with Moto...
GROWTH STAGE • LAUNCHED PHONES WITHOUT EXTERNAL ANTENNA • LAUNCHED NOKIA 1100. IT WAS WORLDS BEST SELLING HANDSET AT THAT ...
MODELS LAUNCHED DURING GROWTH PERIOD
MATURITY STAGE • Launched a lot of touch screen models • Launched qwerty + touch phone N97 • Focused on E series phone to ...
NOKIA N97
DECLINE STAGE 1.Shifted its focus to WINDOWS as its main OS 2.Launched first windows phone LUMIA800 3.Used symbian only in...
LAUNCH OF LUMIA 800
SALES FIGURE
