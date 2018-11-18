FHS Module 1 Chapter 4 Johari window

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• CHAPTER 4 • MODULE 1 Jinal Shah SIES CE BMS 1Foundation of Human Skills 2017-18
WHY THIS? • For understanding and knowledge of Self and others • Developed by Joseph Luft and Harry Ingram Jinal Shah SIES...
JOHARI Window Open self Blind self Hidden self Unknown self Jinal Shah SIES CE BMS 3Foundation of Human Skills 2017-18
Jinal Shah SIES CE BMS 4Foundation of Human Skills 2017-18
1. Open self – Known to others and self 2. Blind self – known to others but not to self 3. Hidden self – known to self but...
1. Open Self – Public Area • Known to self and others • Basic public personality • That part of self which we choose to sh...
2. Hidden Self – Private Area or Facade • Known to self but unknown to others • Things we keep to ourselves • Private info...
3. Blind self • Things others know about us but we are unaware of it • Others have observed in us but we don’t know about ...
4. Unknown Self • Unknown to self and others • Those aspects of personality that are hidden from others as well as from ou...
SELF DISCLOSURE & Jinal Shah SIES CE BMS 10Foundation of Human Skills 2017-18
• Boundaries of different windows in the JOHARI window are flexible – can be enlarged or reduced • These are the processes...
Self Disclosure • The extent to which a person is willing to share information about himself/herself with others. • Not ju...
Feedback • Extent to which others are willing to share with the person • Includes extent to which a person is willing to l...
Jinal Shah SIES CE BMS 14Foundation of Human Skills 2017-18
Jinal Shah SIES CE BMS 15Foundation of Human Skills 2017-18
4 categories 1. The Open Receptive Person 2. The Interviewer 3. The Bull-in-a-China shop 4. The Turtle Self Disclosure and...
1. The Open Receptive Person • Large Public Area • Open about oneself • Receptive to feedback from others • Leads to effec...
2. Interviewer/ Pumper • Large hidden area • Reflects someone who keeps information to himself/herself • Always asks for i...
3. Bull in a China Shop / Blabbermouth • Large blind area • Talks a lot but listens less • Preoccupied with oneself • Does...
4. The Turtle/Hermit • Large unknown area • Lack of self knowledge and understanding • Unpredictable behavior • People aro...
Disclosure Benefits • Helps in knowing how other person thinks and feels • Can lead to reciprocity of personal information...
Guidelines for Feedback Jinal Shah SIES CE BMS 22Foundation of Human Skills 2017-18
Guidelines for Feedback Giving • Focus on the behavior and not on the person • Be clear and specific – No general talks • ...
