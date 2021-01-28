Think Breakthrough introduction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
This Think Breakthrough Introductory Presentation provides a quick overview of the features, services, and resources available to clients to enable frequent career breakthroughs.

  1. 1. The Jimvisions Corporation 1 www.jimvisions.com Maximize Your Potential Breakthrough Barriers In Your Career Pathway Think Breakthrough Enjoy Career Breakthroughs
  2. 2. YOUR CAREER IS AN OCCUPATIONAL JOURNEY The Jimvisions Corporation 2 But Which Career Pathway Is Right For You? www.jimvisions.com Industries Employment Specialties Degrees Business Development Different Types of Companies Different Jobs and Employers Different Colleges and Fields of Interest Different Skills and Talents Profits, Investments and Job Creation
  3. 3. THE SOLUTION BEGINS WITH YOUR CAREER MINDSET The Jimvisions Corporation 3 29 Positive Beliefs To Empower Your Career www.jimvisions.com Job Mindset Your Focus Job-to-Job Success “Short-Term” Career Mindset Your Focus Year-to-Year Success “Long-Term”
  4. 4. 3 KEY FEATURES ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE The Jimvisions Corporation 4 www.jimvisions.com CAREER PROSPERITY MINDSET WEEKLY BREAKTHROUGH CHALLENGES
  5. 5. 5 CORE ONLINE SERVICES PROVIDE GREAT SUPPORT The Jimvisions Corporation 5 www.jimvisions.com WEEKLY ACTION FEEDBACK SELF DIRECTED SEARCH 1-1 CHALLENGE TELE-SESSIONS DREAM LIFESTYLE SURVEY JOB SATISFACTION QUERIES
  6. 6. TO BEGIN: SELECT THE “RIGHT” PATHWAY FOR YOU The Jimvisions Corporation 6 Right Job Right Employer Right Occupation Right Industry www.jimvisions.com INCOME RELATIONSHIPS SKILLS WEALTH SPIRIT KNOWLEDGE
  7. 7. 3 RESOURCES PROVIDE NEEDED TIPS AND GUIDANCE The Jimvisions Corporation 7 www.jimvisions.com Career Strategist Advisor Online Success Guide Online Prosperity Pathway Templates
  8. 8. 7 TYPES OF OUTCOMES ARE DELIVERED The Jimvisions Corporation 8 www.jimvisions.com Income Breakthroughs Skills Breakthroughs Wealth Breakthroughs Knowledge Breakthroughs Health Breakthroughs Relationship Breakthroughs Spirit Breakthroughs
  9. 9. $30 QUARTERLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED The Jimvisions Corporation 9 www.jimvisions.com $30 $30 $30 $30 From Seeds To Sources – 12 Weeks From Trial To Testimony – 12 Weeks From Mud To Mastermind – 12 Weeks From Turning Point To Transformation – 12 Weeks
  10. 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION The Jimvisions Corporation 10 www.jimvisions.com 4 www.Jimvisions.com - Any Page / Lower Right 1 Send Us a Message from www.Jimvisions.com 5
  11. 11. THANKS FOR YOUR INTEREST Jim Harris, Program Director (800) 640-2183 jim@jimvisions.com The Jimvisions Corporation 11 www.jimvisions.com

