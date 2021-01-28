Think Breakthrough introduction

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
The Jimvisions Corporation
1 www.jimvisions.com
Maximize Your Potential
Breakthrough Barriers In Your Career Pathway
Think Breakthrough
Enjoy Career Breakthroughs
YOUR CAREER IS AN OCCUPATIONAL JOURNEY
The Jimvisions Corporation
But Which Career Pathway Is Right For You?
www.jimvisions.com
Industries Employment Specialties
Degrees
Business
Development
Different Types of
Companies
Different Jobs and
Employers
Different Colleges
and Fields of
Interest
Different
Skills
and
Talents
Profits, Investments
and Job Creation
THE SOLUTION BEGINS WITH YOUR CAREER MINDSET
The Jimvisions Corporation
29 Positive Beliefs To Empower Your Career
www.jimvisions.com
Job Mindset
Your Focus
Job-to-Job Success
“Short-Term”
Career Mindset
Your Focus
Year-to-Year Success
“Long-Term”
3 KEY FEATURES ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE
The Jimvisions Corporation
www.jimvisions.com
CAREER PROSPERITY MINDSET
WEEKLY BREAKTHROUGH CHALLENGES
5 CORE ONLINE SERVICES PROVIDE GREAT SUPPORT
The Jimvisions Corporation
www.jimvisions.com
WEEKLY ACTION FEEDBACK
SELF DIRECTED SEARCH
1-1 CHALLENGE TELE-SESSIONS
DREAM LIFESTYLE SURVEY
JOB SATISFACTION QUERIES
TO BEGIN: SELECT THE “RIGHT” PATHWAY FOR YOU
The Jimvisions Corporation
Right Job Right Employer Right Occupation Right Industry
www.jimvisions.com
INCOME
RELATIONSHIPS
SKILLS
WEALTH
SPIRIT
KNOWLEDGE
3 RESOURCES PROVIDE NEEDED TIPS AND GUIDANCE
The Jimvisions Corporation
www.jimvisions.com
Career Strategist Advisor
Online Success Guide
Online Prosperity Pathway Templates
7 TYPES OF OUTCOMES ARE DELIVERED
The Jimvisions Corporation
www.jimvisions.com
Income
Breakthroughs
Skills
Breakthroughs
Wealth
Breakthroughs
Knowledge
Breakthroughs
Health
Breakthroughs
Relationship
Breakthroughs
Spirit
Breakthroughs
$30 QUARTERLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED
The Jimvisions Corporation
www.jimvisions.com
$30
$30 $30
$30
From Seeds To Sources – 12 Weeks From Trial To Testimony – 12 Weeks
From Mud To Mastermind – 12 Weeks From Turning Point To Transformation – 12
Weeks
FOR MORE INFORMATION
The Jimvisions Corporation
www.jimvisions.com
www.Jimvisions.com - Any Page / Lower Right
Send Us a Message from www.Jimvisions.com
THANKS FOR YOUR INTEREST
Jim Harris, Program Director
(800) 640-2183
jim@jimvisions.com
The Jimvisions Corporation
11 www.jimvisions.com
