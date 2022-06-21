Successfully reported this slideshow.

Bell AgTech School Presentation.pptx

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 22 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Bell AgTech Sponsorship Presentation.pptx
Bell AgTech Sponsorship Presentation.pptx
Loading in …3
×
1 of 19
1 of 19

Bell AgTech School Presentation.pptx

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 22 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Description

This presentation provides high school principals, superintendents and school board members with valuable information about an innovative co-curricular opportunity to bring resources to urban and suburban school districts.

Transcript

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. Ellis Bell, Founder 2007 2 • Monsanto Award Winner • 4th Generation Arkansas Farmer • United Soybean Board Grant Recipient • Farm Credit Midsouth Member
  3. 3. Achievements 3 Arkansas • Mississippi • Missouri • Illinois
  4. 4. 4 Club Mission To equip aspirational public-school youth with 5 life-changing career success assets that enable them to compete for agriculture-related jobs and business opportunities (9 CTE ag pathways) 400 occupations. Asset 1 Skills Asset 2 Knowledge Asset 4 Goals Asset 5 Strategies Asset 3 Hands-On Experiences
  5. 5. 5 Key High School Student & School Benefits EXPAND STUDENT Awareness Of Available Occupations of Interest To Them INCREASE STUDENT INTEREST In Learning, Exploration and Knowledge IMPROVE STUDENT READINESS For Job and College
  6. 6. Bell Community Services CONCEPT 1 2007 CONCEPT 2 2011 CONCEPT 3 2021 • Minority Youth • College Interns • Multiple School Districts • Aspirational Youth • 1 A & T Career Club • School-Based Chapters • Multi-Programs • 3 Career Tracks • Youth Ambassadors • Urban Youth • School-Based Clubs • Multiple School Districts • 1 Program Concept Evolution Agriscience & Technology Life-Changing Asset Pentagon 6
  7. 7. Bell A & T Career Club Concept • High School / Middle School • All Grade Levels/Male and Female • Community Volunteers (“Associates”) • Weekly Outcomes Scoring • Weekly Skill Challenges • Team Competitions • School Principal Endorsed • Certification Pathways • Project-Based Learning CO-CURRICULAR SELF-SUSTAINING CHAPTERS TEACHER-SUPERVISED MULTI-PROGRAM MULTI-CHAPTER Grants Via Bell AgTech Board Sponsorships Via Bell AgTech Board Program Income Via Chapter Advisor Fundraising Via Chapter Advisor KEY FEATURES STUDENT TIME: 3 - 6 HOURS/WEEK Agriscience and Technology 7
  8. 8. 8 Funding Resources and Costs Funding Categories Amounts Cost Categories Amounts Bell Corporate Sponsorships $18,000 Teacher Stipends $18,000 Bell Corporate Grants $10,000 Awards/Prizes/Scholarships $6,000 Student Project Sponsorships $4,000 Administrative (Accounting, Reports, Support, Social Media) $4,000 Chapter Fundraising Campaigns $5,000 Greenhouse and Projects $5,000 Program Income/Donors $3,000 Tours $1,000 Fundraising Software $2,000 Total Funding Resources: $40,000 Total School-Year Costs: $36,000
  9. 9. 9 Three School-Year Programs Now Available Career Exploration Program SUMMARY Farm Technology Program Agriscience Scholarships Program
  10. 10. Career Exploration Program 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Module 1.1 Career Exploration Challenge Module 1.2 Career Plan Competition Module 1.3 Agriscience Project Competition Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor 9th, 10th, 11th Graders 9th, 10th, 11th Graders 9th, 10th, 11th Graders Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Students Compete For This Award Agriculture Career Explorer of the Year Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Student Projects Compete For This Award Agriscience Research Project of the Year Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo 10 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Student Projects Compete For This Award Agriscience Career Plan of the Year Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo
  11. 11. Farm Technology Program 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Module 2.1 - Income Drone Technology Challenge Module 2.2 - Income Urban Farm Team Competition Module 2.3 - Income Greenhouse Team Competition Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor Teams/ Requires Program Advisor 10th, 11th & 12th Graders 10th, 11th & 12th Graders 10th, 11th & 12th Graders Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) 11 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Students Compete For This Award Drone Technology Challenge Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Students Compete For This Award Urban Farm Business of the Year Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Student Projects Compete For This Award Greenhouse Garden of the Year Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo
  12. 12. 12 Agriscience Scholarships Program Module 3.1 Agriscience Scholarship Fund Challenge Module 3.2 Agriscience Scholarship Solicitation Competition Module 3.3 Community College Scholarship Pledge Competition Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor 11th & 12th Graders 11th & 12th Graders 11th & 12th Graders Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Students Compete For This Award Scholarship Fund Challenge Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Students Compete For This Award Community College Pledge Competition Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Students Compete For This Award Scholarship Solicitation Competition Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo
  13. 13. 13 Chapter Awards List 1. Agriscience Students of the Year 2. Agriscience Career Plan of the Year 3. Agriscience Research Project of the Year 4. Agriculture Career Explorer of the Year 5. Scholarship Solicitation Challenge Award 6. Scholarship Fund Challenge Award 7. Community College Competition Award 8. Urban Farm Business of the Year Award 9. Drone Technology Challenge Award 10. Greenhouse Garden of the Year Award YOUTH AGRISCIENCE AMBASSADORS STUDENT AWARD WINNERS
  14. 14. 14 Student Outcomes Career Skills Project Experiences Occupational Knowledge Goals Plans Each Program Each Program Each Program Each Program Each Program Excellent 10 Good 9 - 7 Fair 6 - 4 Needs Improvement 3 - 1 No Report 0 Weekly Presentations: Verbal Required, Written and Project Optional
  15. 15. 15 Chapter Requirements Chapter Size: 15 – 19 Students (Small) • 20 – 24 Students (Ideal) • 25 – 30 Students (Large) Aspirational Students (#) Community Involvement Volunteers/Associates Teachers, Technology & Facilities Low = 15 Low = 15 Teacher – Chapter Advisor 1 High = 30 High = 30 Teachers – Program Advisors Up to 3 All Grade Levels Local and Virtual Principal Authorization Charter Career Tracks: 3 Various Professionals and Groups Technology Wi-Fi Smart Phone/1 Per Student Yes 1 Meeting Room Yes 1 Storage Room Yes Average Cost Per Student: $1,500
  16. 16. 16 Agriscience Students of the Year First Place Trophy Agriscience Ambassador 1 $1,000 PRIZE FUND Weekly Work Sessions (3 Scoring Opportunities) End of Year Expo Bonus (3 Displays Maximum Per Student) 10 Points Written Presentation 100 Points Per Document 10 Points Verbal Presentation 100 Points Per Display 10 Points Project Presentation 100 Points Per Interview Second Place Trophy Agriscience Ambassador 2 Third Place Trophy Agriscience Ambassador 3
  17. 17. 17 End of Year Expo YouTube Video Stories Career Information Luncheon Project Exhibit Hall YouTube Project Interviews Volunteer Recognition College Partner Recognition Industry Recognition Civic Leader Reception
  18. 18. 18 5-Year Arkansas Vision Year 1 1 County 1 Chapter 20 Students St. Francis County, Forrest City High School Year 2 2 Counties 4 Chapters 100 Students Year 3 5 Counties 10 Chapters 250 Students Year 4 8 Counties 16 Chapters 400 Students Year 5 10 Counties 20 Chapters 500 Students
  19. 19. 19 Deliver Non-Binding Notice of Intent • Team Competitions • Weekly Skill Challenges • Teacher Supervised Projects • Call: 800-640-2183 • Email: Jim Harris jim@bellagtech.org • Website: www.bellagtech.org Enables Bell To Pursue Funding For Your School
Education

Description

This presentation provides high school principals, superintendents and school board members with valuable information about an innovative co-curricular opportunity to bring resources to urban and suburban school districts.

Transcript

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. Ellis Bell, Founder 2007 2 • Monsanto Award Winner • 4th Generation Arkansas Farmer • United Soybean Board Grant Recipient • Farm Credit Midsouth Member
  3. 3. Achievements 3 Arkansas • Mississippi • Missouri • Illinois
  4. 4. 4 Club Mission To equip aspirational public-school youth with 5 life-changing career success assets that enable them to compete for agriculture-related jobs and business opportunities (9 CTE ag pathways) 400 occupations. Asset 1 Skills Asset 2 Knowledge Asset 4 Goals Asset 5 Strategies Asset 3 Hands-On Experiences
  5. 5. 5 Key High School Student & School Benefits EXPAND STUDENT Awareness Of Available Occupations of Interest To Them INCREASE STUDENT INTEREST In Learning, Exploration and Knowledge IMPROVE STUDENT READINESS For Job and College
  6. 6. Bell Community Services CONCEPT 1 2007 CONCEPT 2 2011 CONCEPT 3 2021 • Minority Youth • College Interns • Multiple School Districts • Aspirational Youth • 1 A & T Career Club • School-Based Chapters • Multi-Programs • 3 Career Tracks • Youth Ambassadors • Urban Youth • School-Based Clubs • Multiple School Districts • 1 Program Concept Evolution Agriscience & Technology Life-Changing Asset Pentagon 6
  7. 7. Bell A & T Career Club Concept • High School / Middle School • All Grade Levels/Male and Female • Community Volunteers (“Associates”) • Weekly Outcomes Scoring • Weekly Skill Challenges • Team Competitions • School Principal Endorsed • Certification Pathways • Project-Based Learning CO-CURRICULAR SELF-SUSTAINING CHAPTERS TEACHER-SUPERVISED MULTI-PROGRAM MULTI-CHAPTER Grants Via Bell AgTech Board Sponsorships Via Bell AgTech Board Program Income Via Chapter Advisor Fundraising Via Chapter Advisor KEY FEATURES STUDENT TIME: 3 - 6 HOURS/WEEK Agriscience and Technology 7
  8. 8. 8 Funding Resources and Costs Funding Categories Amounts Cost Categories Amounts Bell Corporate Sponsorships $18,000 Teacher Stipends $18,000 Bell Corporate Grants $10,000 Awards/Prizes/Scholarships $6,000 Student Project Sponsorships $4,000 Administrative (Accounting, Reports, Support, Social Media) $4,000 Chapter Fundraising Campaigns $5,000 Greenhouse and Projects $5,000 Program Income/Donors $3,000 Tours $1,000 Fundraising Software $2,000 Total Funding Resources: $40,000 Total School-Year Costs: $36,000
  9. 9. 9 Three School-Year Programs Now Available Career Exploration Program SUMMARY Farm Technology Program Agriscience Scholarships Program
  10. 10. Career Exploration Program 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Module 1.1 Career Exploration Challenge Module 1.2 Career Plan Competition Module 1.3 Agriscience Project Competition Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor 9th, 10th, 11th Graders 9th, 10th, 11th Graders 9th, 10th, 11th Graders Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Students Compete For This Award Agriculture Career Explorer of the Year Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Student Projects Compete For This Award Agriscience Research Project of the Year Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo 10 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Student Projects Compete For This Award Agriscience Career Plan of the Year Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo
  11. 11. Farm Technology Program 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Module 2.1 - Income Drone Technology Challenge Module 2.2 - Income Urban Farm Team Competition Module 2.3 - Income Greenhouse Team Competition Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor Teams/ Requires Program Advisor 10th, 11th & 12th Graders 10th, 11th & 12th Graders 10th, 11th & 12th Graders Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) 11 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Students Compete For This Award Drone Technology Challenge Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Students Compete For This Award Urban Farm Business of the Year Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Student Projects Compete For This Award Greenhouse Garden of the Year Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo
  12. 12. 12 Agriscience Scholarships Program Module 3.1 Agriscience Scholarship Fund Challenge Module 3.2 Agriscience Scholarship Solicitation Competition Module 3.3 Community College Scholarship Pledge Competition Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor Requires Program Advisor 11th & 12th Graders 11th & 12th Graders 11th & 12th Graders Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) Activity Fee: $10/Session (Bell) 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module 4 Students Must Register To Activate This Module Students Compete For This Award Scholarship Fund Challenge Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Students Compete For This Award Community College Pledge Competition Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo Students Compete For This Award Scholarship Solicitation Competition Award Points Accumulate Weekly + Expo
  13. 13. 13 Chapter Awards List 1. Agriscience Students of the Year 2. Agriscience Career Plan of the Year 3. Agriscience Research Project of the Year 4. Agriculture Career Explorer of the Year 5. Scholarship Solicitation Challenge Award 6. Scholarship Fund Challenge Award 7. Community College Competition Award 8. Urban Farm Business of the Year Award 9. Drone Technology Challenge Award 10. Greenhouse Garden of the Year Award YOUTH AGRISCIENCE AMBASSADORS STUDENT AWARD WINNERS
  14. 14. 14 Student Outcomes Career Skills Project Experiences Occupational Knowledge Goals Plans Each Program Each Program Each Program Each Program Each Program Excellent 10 Good 9 - 7 Fair 6 - 4 Needs Improvement 3 - 1 No Report 0 Weekly Presentations: Verbal Required, Written and Project Optional
  15. 15. 15 Chapter Requirements Chapter Size: 15 – 19 Students (Small) • 20 – 24 Students (Ideal) • 25 – 30 Students (Large) Aspirational Students (#) Community Involvement Volunteers/Associates Teachers, Technology & Facilities Low = 15 Low = 15 Teacher – Chapter Advisor 1 High = 30 High = 30 Teachers – Program Advisors Up to 3 All Grade Levels Local and Virtual Principal Authorization Charter Career Tracks: 3 Various Professionals and Groups Technology Wi-Fi Smart Phone/1 Per Student Yes 1 Meeting Room Yes 1 Storage Room Yes Average Cost Per Student: $1,500
  16. 16. 16 Agriscience Students of the Year First Place Trophy Agriscience Ambassador 1 $1,000 PRIZE FUND Weekly Work Sessions (3 Scoring Opportunities) End of Year Expo Bonus (3 Displays Maximum Per Student) 10 Points Written Presentation 100 Points Per Document 10 Points Verbal Presentation 100 Points Per Display 10 Points Project Presentation 100 Points Per Interview Second Place Trophy Agriscience Ambassador 2 Third Place Trophy Agriscience Ambassador 3
  17. 17. 17 End of Year Expo YouTube Video Stories Career Information Luncheon Project Exhibit Hall YouTube Project Interviews Volunteer Recognition College Partner Recognition Industry Recognition Civic Leader Reception
  18. 18. 18 5-Year Arkansas Vision Year 1 1 County 1 Chapter 20 Students St. Francis County, Forrest City High School Year 2 2 Counties 4 Chapters 100 Students Year 3 5 Counties 10 Chapters 250 Students Year 4 8 Counties 16 Chapters 400 Students Year 5 10 Counties 20 Chapters 500 Students
  19. 19. 19 Deliver Non-Binding Notice of Intent • Team Competitions • Weekly Skill Challenges • Teacher Supervised Projects • Call: 800-640-2183 • Email: Jim Harris jim@bellagtech.org • Website: www.bellagtech.org Enables Bell To Pursue Funding For Your School
Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brene Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
(4.5/5)
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
(3.5/5)
Free
The Four Keys to Sustainable Success Patricia Grabarek PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
(5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
(5/5)
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
(5/5)
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(3/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free

×