Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UTILIDAD DE LOS VERBOS Utilizamos los verbos diariamente Todos los verbos transmiten acciones, sentimientos, procesos, est...
CLASES DE VERBOS REGULARES Son todos los que se ajustan a su modelo de conjugaci�n sin alterar ni la ra�z. Ayer cant� con ...
DEFECTIVOS Los verbos defectivos son aquellos caracterizados por poseer una conjugaci�n incompleta. Es decir, los mismos n...
PRONOMINALES Expresan acci�n que recae sobre el sujeto - Tengo que dormirme temprano. Verbo reflexivo El sujeto recibe la ...
Transitivos Son los verbos cuyo significado exige la presencia de quien realiza y sobre quien recae la acci�n; as� como: a...
Auxiliares Son los verbos que carecen de contenido l�xico, es decir, que pierden su significado, ya sea parcial o totalmen...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clases de verbos

64 views

Published on

Utilidad y Clases de Verbos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clases de verbos

  1. 1. UTILIDAD DE LOS VERBOS Utilizamos los verbos diariamente Todos los verbos transmiten acciones, sentimientos, procesos, estados Los verbos se conjugan atendiendo a los modos: Indicativo, subjuntivo, condicional e imperativo. En la oraci�n, el verbo marca la divisi�n de sujeto y predicado Los verbos son importantes e imprescindibles en la comunicaci�n oral y escrita.
  2. 2. CLASES DE VERBOS REGULARES Son todos los que se ajustan a su modelo de conjugaci�n sin alterar ni la ra�z. Ayer cant� con mi madre IRREGULARES La forma irregular presenta alg�n tipo de cambio en la conjugaci�n. Este cambio o irregularidad puede ubicarse en la ra�z, en la terminaci�n, o en ambas partes de la palabra. �Cuelga esa blusa en el tendedero! DEFECTIVOS Los verbos defectivos son aquellos caracterizados por poseer una conjugaci�n incompleta. Es decir, los mismos no pueden ser conjugados en todos los tiempos, modos y personas como pueden serlo los verbos regulares. Aqu� anochece r�pidamente
  3. 3. DEFECTIVOS Los verbos defectivos son aquellos caracterizados por poseer una conjugaci�n incompleta. Es decir, los mismos no pueden ser conjugados en todos los tiempos, modos y personas como pueden serlo los verbos regulares. Aqu� anochece r�pidamente IMPERSONALES Se conjugan en infinitivo y tercera persona del singular: Anochece a las siete. Nieva cada diciembre. Llueve todo marzo. Truena antes de llover. Amanece a las seis.
  4. 4. PRONOMINALES Expresan acci�n que recae sobre el sujeto - Tengo que dormirme temprano. Verbo reflexivo El sujeto recibe la acci�n que �l mismo ha ejecutado (sujeto y OD se refieren al mismo elemento). Yo me ducho. Andy se ducha. Carlos, d�chate. (Encl�tico) Verbo rec�proco La acci�n es compartidas entre los sujetos que la ejecutan. Luis y Danna se abrazan. Ellas se maquillan. Kendra y yo nos fuimos de compras. Verbo cuasirreflejo Son pronombres no funcionan como OD ni como OI. Mas bien dan �nfasis. Los p�jaros se alejan. Dentro de poco nos iremos. Ellas se pon�an a mirar las perlas.
  5. 5. Transitivos Son los verbos cuyo significado exige la presencia de quien realiza y sobre quien recae la acci�n; as� como: abrir, amar, besar, escribir, leer, limpiar, necesitar, odiar, pedir, usar, tener, vender. Ejemplo: Juan ama la naturaleza. Carlos pinta la casa Copulativos Son los verbos que unen al sujeto y el atributo de una oraci�n. Los verbos copulativos son: ser, estar y parecer. Ejemplo: Consuelo es guapa. Rec�procos Se emplean para expresar una acci�n que realizan dos o m�s personas y cada una de ellas recibe el efecto de dicha acci�n. Ejemplo: Nos dijimos adi�s. Intransitivos Son los verbos Expresan la acci�n que el sujeto ejecuta. Pueden o no tener un complemento indirecto o circunstancial. Ejemplo: El director habl�
  6. 6. Auxiliares Son los verbos que carecen de contenido l�xico, es decir, que pierden su significado, ya sea parcial o totalmente, y acompa�an a un verbo principal. Los verbos auxiliares m�s frecuentes en espa�ol son: haber, ser, estar. Ejemplo con el verbo haber: hemos comido demasiado, Juan hab�a prometido no volver a verla. Ejemplo verbo estar: Anda diciendo que estudiar� matem�tica. Est� escondi�ndose de m�. Ejemplo verbo ser: la casa fue vendida a buen precio (verbo ser).

×