Crisis del Estado Gestor Tema #9
Crisis del Estado gestor

  1. 1. Crisis del Estado Gestor Tema #9
  2. 2. Costa rica crisis del estado gestor La crisis de los precios del petróleo y sus repercusiones en Costa Rica.  En los inicios de 1980 la economía costarricense experimentó una crisis debido a factores como:  Alza de los precios del petróleo Deuda externa y Deuda interna  El descenso de los precios de los productos de Exportación; así como las exportaciones. • Deuda externa: Aquellos dineros que el Estado le debe a otros países u organismos. • Deuda interna: Son los obligaciones que tiene el Estado por la venta de títulos en el país. • Los títulos: Cuando los ingresos no cubren los gastos, el fisco debe en- deudarse en el mercado interno. • Bola de nieve: A más deuda más pago de interesas, entonces hay mayores gastos, y es necesario colocar más deuda para cubrir esas erogaciones.
  3. 3. Características e implicaciones del nuevo modelo de desarrollo implantado en C.R. a partir de 1980 con la aplicación de los programas de ajuste estructural. No dejar de cultivar los productos tradicionales. Promover las exportaciones de productos no tradicionales. Establecer políticas agresivas en el mercado internacional. Promover gobiernos estables que busque el progreso económico de la región. Reducir el gasto público. Privatizar los bancos y las empresas del Estado. Bajar las tarifas a las importaciones que en su mayoría provenían de los EE.UU.
  4. 4. Programas de ajuste estructural. PAE I II III Monge Álvarez (1984- 1985) Arias Sánchez (1987- 1990) Figueres Olsen (1994- 1998)
  5. 5. Reducción del tamaño del Estado: Movilidad laboral Reorientar la economía Intento de privatización de las instituciones estatales. Disminución de gasto público Promoción de productos no tradicionales.
  6. 6. Consecuencias de la aplicación de los programas de ajuste estructural en C.R. Impacto del nuevo Modelo de Desarrollo (Estado Neoliberal)  Empleo  Salud  La educación y movilidad social  Acceso a la vivienda  Pobreza extrema  Estructura productiva Efectos positivos y negativos de las zonas francas, en la economía nacional.  Respaldado por el banco mundial.  Gozan de una exención del 100% sobre los derechos de Aduana para la importación de materia prima.  Garantía de la repartición de capitales.  Alto grado educativo de la población Costarricense.

×