Why british columbia cannabis strains is world best

Jan. 26, 2022
First-time cannabis was legalized in October 2018 in Canada. This brought out an increase in cannabis production, despite the fact that in truth America’s northern neighbor are importing cannabis plants in a huge Amount for a long time.
However, in the report of May 7, 2021, there are 200 micro cannabis companies licensed across Canada, and 43 are in BC so British Columbia only takes 21.5% of the cannabis market alone and cannabis farmer which is legalized by the government of Canada is 275 and British Columbia takes 62 of it so this is the reason why there is so much production of cannabis. we explain it step by step. for more information visit us https://jima.ca/

Why british columbia cannabis strains is world best

  1. 1. Reason Behind, Why British Columbia Cannabis Strains Consider to be World Best . First-time cannabis was legalized in October 2018 in Canada. This brought out an increase in cannabis production, despite the fact that in truth America’s northern neighbor are importing cannabis plants in a huge Amount for a long time. However, in the report of May 7, 2021, there are 200 micro cannabis companies licensed across Canada, and 43 are in BC so British Columbia only takes 21.5% of the cannabis market alone and cannabis farmer which is legalized by the government of Canada is 275 and British Columbia take 62 of it so this is the reason why there is so much production of cannabis .we explain it step by step. There are the following points that make BC cannabis the best in Canada. 1. Weather In the cannabis growth period, mild and sunny weather is very important the plants absorb heat during their growth period that's why BC weather is perfect for cannabis growth. Water quality is also do a big role in the growth period. The freshwater of BC boosts the growth of cannabis.
  2. 2. 2. History British Columbia for a long time is very famous for illegal cannabis growing. First in Vietnam War Sowed the Seeds. In 1960 conscientious draft objectors so-called ‘hippies,' choose to leave the country rather than be forced to join the army. Approximate 30000 Americans moved to British Columbia. Some of them bring cannabis seed with them and start growing cannabis in BC and this extra growth of cannabis gives a major boost to the illegal cannabis industry. 3. Hidden in the hills. BC Geographically placement makes it a heaven for cannabis plant growers. The BC is surrounded by numerous hills and dense forests that make it easier for illegal cannabis growers to obscure their operations. That's why British Columbia is so famous for illegal cannabis growing for a long time. 4. Economic Importance In a report of 2010, over 4 million dollar cannabis was smuggled across the border with America. Now Growing cannabis is fully legal in BC with a license and now it provides worth up to $9 billion to the BC economy each year. 5. Public point of view People of BC have generally liked cannabis legalization more than in any other Canadian state. A server in 2012 found that 61% of people who lived in BC wanted the legalization of marijuana and that percentage is 53% of the rest of the country. Cannabis in British Columbia is not a new name. It was growing there for a long time. The landscape is perfect for weather conditions to cultivate great weed quality and the economy of BC so much obsessed with cannabis that the government blind eye the in illegal grower for a long time. This Points explains very well, why BC is always at the top of cannabis growth and it intends to stay there.
  Now when it comes to buying Cannabis Accessories or products online in BC the first name that comes to mind is Jima cannabis. Jima Cannabis is an approved Cannabis Retailer in BC Canada that offers marijuana & cannabis products.

