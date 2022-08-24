Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

I Have An Invention Idea But No Money? What To Do? Check This Out!

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 3
1 of 3

I Have An Invention Idea But No Money? What To Do? Check This Out!

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Design

I Have An Invention Idea But No Money? What To Do? Check This Out! Feel free to contact our product development experts at +1714-323-1052.

I Have An Invention Idea But No Money? What To Do? Check This Out! Feel free to contact our product development experts at +1714-323-1052.

Design

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Style Strategy: A Less-Is-More Approach to Staying Chic and Shopping Smart Nina Garcia
Free
Dreaming of Dior: Every Dress Tells a Story Charlotte Smith
Free
Empress of Fashion: A Life of Diana Vreeland Amanda Mackenzie Stuart
Free
My Mother's Wedding Dress: The Life and Afterlife of Clothes Justine Picardie
Free
Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making It Work Tim Gunn
Free
Diane: A Signature Life Diane Von Furstenberg
Free
The Towering World of Jimmy Choo: A Glamorous Story of Power, Profits, and the Pursuit of the Perfect Shoe Lauren Goldstein Crowe
Free
Women From the Ankle Down: The Story of Shoes and How They Define Us Rachelle Bergstein
Free
Lessons from Madame Chic: 20 Stylish Secrets I Learned While Living in Paris Jennifer L. Scott
Free
The Little Black Book of Style Nina Garcia
Free
The Essence of Style: How the French Invented High Fashion, Fine Food, Chic Cafes, Style, Sophistication, and Glamour Joan DeJean
Free
A Gentleman Gets Dressed Up Revised and Expanded: What to Wear, When to Wear It, How to Wear It John Bridges
Free
The Power of Glamour: Longing and the Art of Visual Persuasion Virginia Postrel
Free
The Secret of Chanel No. 5: The Intimate History of the World's Most Famous Perfume Tilar J. Mazzeo
Free
Style Clinic: How to Look Fabulous All the Time, at Any Age, for Any Occasion Paula Reed
Free
Tim Gunn's Fashion Bible: The Fascinating History of Everything in Your Closet Tim Gunn
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stoned: Jewelry, Obsession, and How Desire Shapes the World Aja Raden
Free
Shikake: The Japanese Art of Shaping Behavior Through Design Naohiro Matsumura
Free
The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design Roman Mars
Free
The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History Kassia St. Clair
Free
Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things Spencer Johnson, M.D.
Free
Sacred Space: Clearing and Enhancing the Energy of Your Home Denise Linn
Free
Love the Home You Have: Simple Ways to…Embrace Your Style *Get Organized *Delight in Where You Are Melissa Michaels
Free
Mademoiselle: Coco Chanel and the Pulse of History Rhonda Garelick
Free
Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life: How to Use Feng Shui to Get Love, Money, Respect, and Happiness Karen Rauch Carter
Free
Design Thinking For Dummies: A Wiley Brand Christian Muller-Roterberg
Free
Hijacking the Runway: How Celebrities Are Stealing the Spotlight from Fashion Designers Teri Agins
Free
Creating Things That Matter: The Art and Science of Innovations That Last David Edwards
Free
Brilliance and Fire: A Biography of Diamonds Rachelle Bergstein
Free
Two-Dimensional Man Paul Sahre
Free
House of Versace: The Untold Story of Genius, Murder, and Survival Deborah Ball
Free
Concerning the Spiritual in Art Wassily Kandinsky
Free

I Have An Invention Idea But No Money? What To Do? Check This Out!

  1. 1. 1/3 www.gidcompany.com /i-have-an-invention-idea-but-no-money/ I Have An Invention Idea But No Money? What To Do? Check This Out! ⋮ 24/8/2022 “I have an invention idea but no money, what should I do now?” is the question that you may ask whenever you have an innovative and unique idea for an invention. But you do not have enough funding or fortune to make your dream a reality. In this article, you will get to know almost everything about what you should do if you have been looking for a way to a patent, get sponsors, or develop a market-ready product from your invention idea. What Should I Do With An Invention Idea But No Money? Invention ideas are not always the most lucrative but it is somewhat difficult to get funding for an idea, especially if you don’t have a prototype or a clear market for it. However, there are still ways to make money from your invention idea. That’s why you have been looking for tips on how to make money from your invention idea without any funding so that you can continue to bring your idea to fruition and put it into the world. If you have a product idea that requires capital, then it is possible to generate income by licensing or patenting the idea. This can be done through patenting the idea, contracting out its manufacturing or design to a manufacturer, or selling it on a job-to-job basis. In case, you have a great invention idea and if you want to get the best out of it, then you can consult with a product development expert or a product development company.  
  2. 2. 2/3 I Have A Good Idea For A Product, Now What Options Do I Have? Is there a way for you to move forward with an invention idea without money? Can you turn your product idea into a profiting business? Yes, of course, you can. But it is essential for you to have the right guidance and way to turn your invention idea into a reality. There are a lot of ways to go about getting your product idea off the ground. Here are some of the most common methods: Research the market about the demand The first thing you should do is research and analyze the current market trends and how your invention idea or product idea can impact it. You need to test your innovative idea to check whether it will be useful for people or specific customers. Once you figure out the right market and customers, you should think about developing a prototype. Generally, there has been a growing demand for new, creative products, and services that help people in their daily lives. Whether it’s packing lunches for the kids, going on vacation, cooking a meal to share with friends, or anything in your day-to-day life, almost everyone wants to check out solutions that make life easier. If the audience thinks that your innovative inventions can help them, then you will definitely be able to build up your business. Seek and search out for investors After finalizing the market and audience, the next step will include searching for interested investors. It will be beneficial for you to fund the invention idea with the help of investors. Although there will be some profit margin set for investors, you can get the needed funding to prototype and develop your own product. In order to find investors, you must seek out people who are willing to take risks in order to gain a profitable return on their investments. Look everywhere for funding opportunities and contact your friends and their friends, if needed. Finding funding opportunities can be difficult and time-consuming but once you will find the right individual to help and support you financially, it will be possible for you to develop and market your own product. Grow your own team or partners When you’re starting a business, it’s important to create your own team or have a partner. This type of staffing will allow you to react quicker and more efficiently as you grow your company. Although this step will come after you have finalized the product prototype and when you are ready for the product development. Even if you aren’t experienced enough to develop your own product, you can at least define the features and characteristics of your innovative product.  Thereafter, it will be a wise decision to get assistance from an experienced product development company. Product Development and Marketing Before developing a product, one should develop a prototype and test it in the market with potential customers. You can encourage a few customers to test your product idea and give feedback. After a few required modifications to the product, you should get ready to develop your own product by approaching
  3. 3. 3/3 a professional product development company. Once your product is developed and ready to launch in the market, you should promote the product in numerous ways. It may be possible that you will find potential customers and investors as well. To get the best product development and consultation, you should contact GID Company at +1714-323-1052. You Have An Invention Idea But No Money? Contact GID Company To Turn Your Idea Into A Market-Ready Product If you have an invention idea and if you are willing to invest your time and efforts to turn it into a market- ready product, then there is no better product development company in California than GID Company. We have a team of well-versed and highly experienced product designers, engineers, and experts who can guide you through the entire process of developing a product from the scratch. We can develop high- quality customized products for different industries. Give us a call at +1 714-323-1052 or Contact Us to book a friendly appointment with Jim Grimes, our highly experienced product development specialist. Also, you can follow our official social media handles – Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

×