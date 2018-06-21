Successfully reported this slideshow.
#classroombookaday: Engaging Picture Book Read-Alouds That Support Community & Identity Jillian Heise, NBCT, @heisereads
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Reason for #classroombookaday
“ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Why not bring #bookaday into the classroom? Announcing the first annual Book-a-Day C...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Why picture books? How many read alouds do you usually get to in a school year? What if you had 180 chances to share a complete story with your students?
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Added Value with a Picture Book Learn More about Ourselves, Our World, & Each Other Shor...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Hearing stories results in more knowledge of the world…. Also, hearing stories helps children develop an interest in reading. Stephen Krashen, 2015
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Picture Books are for ALL Ages Kids should never age out of read alouds. There is no such thing as "too old" for picture books.
“ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Stephanie Harvey & Annie Ward, 2017, From Striving to Thriving, Many picture books t...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Simple Idea, Big Impact
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads When a teacher reads to a class… when everyone reads the same story, we are taken out of our aloneness. John Schumacher @mrschureads 2017#ReadingSummit
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Julián is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Julián is a Mermaid What did you think? {What kinds of responses to that question would you be looking for from your students after this book?}
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Purpose
“ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The importance of reading aloud to children on a daily basis can’t be overestimated....
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Initial Purpose Joyful Engagement Thoughtfulness Community Building Common Texts to ...
“ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads I know that we carry picture books about with us, not just as physical objects in ou...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads What Middle Schoolers Say “It’s fun to lay down and have her read to us and feel like a ...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Considerations When Choosing Books Good Read Aloud Potential Topic (curriculum or intere...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Critically Evaluate the Books You Choose to Share What you promote sends a message. What you leave out does also.
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads What "Canon" Are You Creating For Your Students? Do the books you share accurately represent all of our society's communities?
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Bishop, R.S. (1990). Mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors. Perspectives, 6(3), pp. ...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Are your students identities being validated? How many chances do you give yourself to a...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Who is centered in your read aloud choices? Who do the kids in front of you need to see centered in the read alouds in your classroom?
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Drawn Together by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Drawn Together Which of your students might see themselves in this book? What was it about? {What would you expect students to say?}
“ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Just as children need to develop print awareness and other skills to be able to deco...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Benefits of #classroombookaday Picture Book Read Alouds Time to Enjoy Class Build Classr...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Logistics
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Read Aloud Time
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Visual Record + Accountability With this on display, it would be hard not to follow through!
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Variety of Displays
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads All Keeping a Visual Record
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads But what do you DO with the books? Remember the Purpose: Enjoyment, Thoughtfulness, Community
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Rabbit Listened What did you think? What was it really about? {What would you expect...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Chance to Go Further Into Theme @knott_michele & her colleagues incorporated theme lessons from Jennifer Seravallo's Reading Strategies book
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Go Back Into the Books Later Kylene Beers & Bob Probst, Disrupting Thinking, 2017
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Some #classroombookaday Adaptations ● Schoolwide K-8 {Whole school read same books each ...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Word About Nonfiction Melissa Stewart @mstewartscience
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Some Go-To Creators
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Hannah E. Harrison Dan Santat
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Debbie Ridpath Ohi Cale Atkinson
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Rafael LópezVanessa Brantley-Newton
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Bryan CollierJulie Flett
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Daniel MiyaresVashti Harrison
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Day You Begin When would you share this with your students? What message would you want kids to take from it?
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads 2018* (& some 2017) Books I Would Share * so far
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Community
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Identity
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Anxiety / Depression
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Compassion / Empathy
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Family
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Self-Concept
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Empowerment
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Bravery
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Kindness
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Acceptance & Inclusion
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Doing Right / Responsibility
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Activism / Social Justice
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Processing the World
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Cultural Awareness/Understanding
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Fun & Laughter
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Where else can I find book recs? ➔ Read A LOT! ➔ Use your (school
“ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Students enter schools that are test-driven, data-focused and Lexile-leveled, and le...
©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads @heisereads #classroombookaday @heisereads www.heisereads.com www.classroombookaday.com ...
Daily Picture Book Read Alouds to Build Community & Identity Jillian Heise, NBCT, @heisereads K-5 Library Media Teacher Fo...
Engaging Picture Book Read-Alouds That Support Community & Identity

#classroombookaday presentation at the Scholastic Reading Summit - June 2018

Engaging Picture Book Read-Alouds That Support Community & Identity

  1. 1. #classroombookaday: Engaging Picture Book Read-Alouds That Support Community & Identity Jillian Heise, NBCT, @heisereads K-5 Library Media Teacher Former 7th & 8th grade ELA Teacher #ReadingSummit | #classroombookaday
  2. 2. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads @heisereads #classroombookaday @heisereads www.heisereads.com www.classroombookaday.com heisereads@gmail.com www.slideshare.net/mrsheise Jillian Heise, NBCT Where to Find Me Online
  3. 3. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Reason for #classroombookaday
  4. 4. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Why not bring #bookaday into the classroom? Announcing the first annual Book-a-Day Challenge was a public declaration of my commitment to read one book a day for every day of summer break…. Beyond my responsibility as a reading role model for the children in my life, I needed a challenge. I wanted to kick start my reading life and push myself to read more than I ever had. “The Eighth Annual #bookaday Challenge” Donalyn Miller | www.thebookwhisperer.com
  5. 5. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Why picture books? How many read alouds do you usually get to in a school year? What if you had 180 chances to share a complete story with your students?
  6. 6. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Added Value with a Picture Book Learn More about Ourselves, Our World, & Each Other Shorter Text = Less Intimidating Complexity A Complete Story, More Quickly 5-10 Minute Time Commitment
  7. 7. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Hearing stories results in more knowledge of the world…. Also, hearing stories helps children develop an interest in reading. Stephen Krashen, 2015
  8. 8. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Picture Books are for ALL Ages Kids should never age out of read alouds. There is no such thing as “too old” for picture books.
  9. 9. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Stephanie Harvey & Annie Ward, 2017, From Striving to Thriving, Many picture books today offer deep, moving themes in a short, accessible form. Picture books offer striving readers an attainable entry point…. When we show all kids how much we value picture books, striving readers begin to see them as more than “baby books”.
  10. 10. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Simple Idea, Big Impact
  11. 11. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads When a teacher reads to a class… when everyone reads the same story, we are taken out of our aloneness. John Schumacher @mrschureads 2017#ReadingSummit
  12. 12. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Julián is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
  13. 13. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Julián is a Mermaid What did you think? {What kinds of responses to that question would you be looking for from your students after this book?}
  14. 14. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Purpose
  15. 15. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The importance of reading aloud to children on a daily basis can’t be overestimated. The U.S. Department of Education Commission on Reading took into account over 10,000 studies and found that the most important activity for building the skills and background for eventual success in reading is reading aloud to children (see Anderson, Hiebert, Scott, & Wilkinson, 1985). Children who are read to are usually the very best readers in the classroom, and they acquire large vocabularies, write well, and do better in other subject areas, as well. Lori D. Oczkus, 2012, Best Ever Literacy Survival Tips
  16. 16. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Initial Purpose Joyful Engagement Thoughtfulness Community Building Common Texts to Reference* *Just share the story. Any “work” related to the reading can come later.
  17. 17. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads I know that we carry picture books about with us, not just as physical objects in our hands with pages that we turn, but as remembered experiences with stories and art, and with each other. Megan Dowd Lambert, Reading Picture Books With To Children
  18. 18. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads What Middle Schoolers Say “It’s fun to lay down and have her read to us and feel like a little kid again before we do all the 7th grade stuff.” -Malik “Older kids may still want a piece of their childhood with them and being read to is one way to bring back childhood. Because I never get read to anymore, so it’s nice to sit and relax while hearing a story.” -Skyy
  19. 19. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Considerations When Choosing Books Good Read Aloud Potential Topic (curriculum or interest) Favorite Author/Illustrator Mentor Text Potential Support School Culture Mirrors & Windows (Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop) New Books Student Requests Theme Enjoyment & Fun Current Events Lesson Connections
  20. 20. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Critically Evaluate the Books You Choose to Share What you promote sends a message. What you leave out does also.
  21. 21. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads What “Canon” Are You Creating For Your Students? Do the books you share accurately represent all of our society’s communities?
  22. 22. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Bishop, R.S. (1990). Mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors. Perspectives, 6(3), pp. ix-xi. Windows, Mirrors, & Sliding Glass Doors “Books are sometimes windows, offering views of worlds that may be real or imagined, familiar or strange. These windows are also sliding glass doors, and readers have only to walk through in imagination to become part of whatever world has been created or recreated by the author. When lighting conditions are just right, however, a window can also be a mirror. Literature transforms human experience and reflects it back to us, and in that reflection we can see our own lives and experiences as part of the larger human experience. Reading, then, becomes a means of self- affirmation, and readers often seek their mirrors in books.” Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop
  23. 23. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Are your students identities being validated? How many chances do you give yourself to add representative characters & creators into the texts you share with your students?
  24. 24. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Who is centered in your read aloud choices? Who do the kids in front of you need to see centered in the read alouds in your classroom?
  25. 25. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Drawn Together by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat
  26. 26. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Drawn Together Which of your students might see themselves in this book? What was it about? {What would you expect students to say?}
  27. 27. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Just as children need to develop print awareness and other skills to be able to decode text and achieve fluency in their reading of words, learning to read pictures is a skill that develops over time and exposure. Megan Dowd Lambert, Reading Picture Books With To Children
  28. 28. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Benefits of #classroombookaday Picture Book Read Alouds Time to Enjoy Class Build Classroom Community Support Students’ Identity Develop Empathy / Social Emotional Learning More Chances to Include Diverse Stories Practice Critical Reading & Analysis of Books Better Understanding of, and Ability to Identify, Theme Opportunities to Discuss Complete (& Complex) Texts Numerous Chances to Use Text Evidence in Support of Claims Show Thoughtfulness About Story - both Text & Illustrations Include Topics In (& Outside of) the Curriculum Responsive to Classroom Needs Each Day Create Joy for the Reading Experience Authentic Common Texts to Learn From Enhance Listening Skills Address Standards Model Fluency
  29. 29. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Logistics
  30. 30. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Read Aloud Time
  31. 31. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Visual Record + Accountability With this on display, it would be hard not to follow through!
  32. 32. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Variety of Displays
  33. 33. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads All Keeping a Visual Record
  34. 34. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads But what do you DO with the books? Remember the Purpose: Enjoyment, Thoughtfulness, Community
  35. 35. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld
  36. 36. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Rabbit Listened What did you think? What was it really about? {What would you expect students to say?} {I’m never looking for one “right” answer to this question.}
  37. 37. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Chance to Go Further Into Theme @knott_michele & her colleagues incorporated theme lessons from Jennifer Seravallo’s Reading Strategies book
  38. 38. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Go Back Into the Books Later Kylene Beers & Bob Probst, Disrupting Thinking, 2017
  39. 39. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Some #classroombookaday Adaptations ● Schoolwide K-8 {Whole school read same books each week} ● Thematically connected each week ● Voting on weekly favorites & End of year “awards” ● Adopt a classroom to visit each day ● Nonfiction Tuesdays ● #TBT with student “throwback” request ● Administrators visit one classroom each day & share one book each week to various classrooms ● My library version➜
  40. 40. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads A Word About Nonfiction Melissa Stewart @mstewartscience
  41. 41. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Some Go-To Creators
  42. 42. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Hannah E. Harrison Dan Santat
  43. 43. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Debbie Ridpath Ohi Cale Atkinson
  44. 44. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Rafael LópezVanessa Brantley-Newton
  45. 45. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Bryan CollierJulie Flett
  46. 46. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Authors & Illustrators to Know Daniel MiyaresVashti Harrison
  47. 47. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López
  48. 48. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads The Day You Begin When would you share this with your students? What message would you want kids to take from it?
  49. 49. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads 2018* (& some 2017) Books I Would Share * so far
  50. 50. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Community
  51. 51. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Identity
  52. 52. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Anxiety / Depression
  53. 53. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Compassion / Empathy
  54. 54. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Family
  55. 55. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Self-Concept
  56. 56. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Empowerment
  57. 57. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Bravery
  58. 58. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Kindness
  59. 59. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Acceptance & Inclusion
  60. 60. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Doing Right / Responsibility
  61. 61. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Activism / Social Justice
  62. 62. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Processing the World
  63. 63. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Cultural Awareness/Understanding
  64. 64. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Fun & Laughter
  65. 65. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Where else can I find book recs? ➔ Read A LOT! ➔ Use your (school & public) librarian! ➔ Follow trusted readers on twitter @donalynbooks @mrschureads @pernilleripp @ProfessorNana @alybee930 @knott_michele ➔ Search hashtags on social media #ownvoices #weneeddiversebooks #WNDB #titletalk #bookaday #classroombookaday ➔ Check out state award/recommendation lists
  66. 66. “ “ ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads Students enter schools that are test-driven, data-focused and Lexile-leveled, and learn that reading is too often simply the task of remembering information. We hope that they will encounter teachers who show them the power of reading to change their minds, change their thinking, and thus change themselves. Beers & Probst, Disrupting Thinking, 2017
  67. 67. ©2018 Jillian Heise | @heisereads @heisereads #classroombookaday @heisereads www.heisereads.com www.classroombookaday.com heisereads@gmail.com www.slideshare.net/mrsheise Jillian Heise, NBCT Thank you!
  68. 68. Daily Picture Book Read Alouds to Build Community & Identity Jillian Heise, NBCT, @heisereads K-5 Library Media Teacher Former 7th & 8th grade ELA Teacher #nErDcampMI | #classroombookaday

